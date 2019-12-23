PRESS RELEASE: Explorex Resources to Acquire Raffles Financial and Spin Out Exploration Assets

23.12.2019 - 22:45 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

22:45

16:45

21:45

DGAP-News: Explorex Resources Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousExplorex Resources to Acquire Raffles Financial and Spin Out ExplorationAssets2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) -*Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (OTC Pink: EXPXF) (the"Company" or "Explorex")* has entered into a definitive share exchangeagreement dated December 20, 2019 (the "Share Exchange Agreement") toacquire all of the outstanding shares of Raffles Financial Private Limited("Raffles Financial"), a company incorporated under the laws of Singaporeand operating in Singapore, with regional branch offices in Sydney,Australia, Beijing and Hong Kong ("Transaction"). Raffles Financial isarm's-length to Explorex and is a diversified financial services companythat provides corporate finance advisory services related to IPO investmentsand arrangements, advice related to investment management, wealth and familyoffice strategy counsel, and investment governance and oversight of funds.The proposed Transaction will constitute a "fundamental change" for Explorexunder CSE Policy 8.Upon completion of the Transaction and certain related transactionsdescribed herein, Explorex expects that it, as the resulting issuer (the"Resulting Issuer") will effect a name change to Raffles Financial GroupLimited and complete a share Consolidation (as defined below). Explorex alsoproposes to continue its corporate jurisdiction from British Columbia to theCayman Islands (the "Continuation"). Concurrently, Explorex will complete aplan of arrangement ("POA") under the _Business Corporations Act _(BritishColumbia) with its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be re-named EXCO ResourceInc. ("EXCO") or such other name as may be selected and as acceptable toapplicable regulatory authorities, whereby Explorex's current mineralexploration assets and a specified amount of cash will be spun out to EXCOin accordance with the POA, and EXCO will apply to be listed on the CSE.*Summary of the Raffles Transaction*The Share Exchange Agreement among Explorex, Raffles Financial and theRaffles Shareholders (as defined below) will result in a reverse takeover ofExplorex by the shareholders of Raffles Financial (the "RafflesShareholders").Prior to closing of the Transaction, Explorex will complete the POA (asdiscussed further below). Additionally, Explorex will consolidate itsoutstanding Common Shares on the basis of approximately 23.78pre-consolidation Explorex Shares for each one Explorex post-consolidationshare (the "Consolidation") or such other number of pre-consolidationExplorex Common Shares such that the Consolidation results in 1,050,000post-Consolidation Explorex Shares outstanding immediately before closing.The Raffles Shareholders will then be issued an aggregate of 45,000,000post-Consolidation Explorex Common Shares. The Financing described below isexpected to result in the issuance of 4,000,000 post-Consolidation CommonShares, such that giving effect to the Financing, a total of 50,050,000post-Consolidation Explorex Common Shares will be outstanding, with theformer Raffles Shareholders holding approximately 89.9% of the outstandingCommon Shares.The completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of variousconditions including but not limited to (i) the completion of a concurrentfinancing for up to $20,000,000 (the "Financing"); (ii) the approval by theshareholders of Explorex in respect of the Transaction as a "fundamentalchange", the Continuation and the POA; and (iii) receipt of all requisiteregulatory, CSE, court or governmental authorizations and third partyapprovals or consents.Finder's fees will be paid to an arms' length party in connection with theTransaction.Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions referred to herein andin the Share Exchange Agreement, Explorex and Raffles Financial anticipatethe Transaction will be completed on or before March 16, 2020. Explorexexpects to hold an annual general and special meeting of shareholders inlate February 2020 to approve the required matters. The information circularfor the shareholder meeting will contain comprehensive information about theTransaction, the Continuation and the POA, and it will include financialstatements for Raffles Financial, EXCO and proforma financial statements.*Summary of the proposed POA*Before closing the Transaction with Raffles Financialdescribed above,Explorex will complete a plan of arrangement ("POA") under the _BusinessCorporations Act _(British Columbia) with EXCO whereby Explorex's currentmineral exploration assets and a specified amount of cash will be spun outto EXCO. Further details of the spinout will be included as part of theinformation circular for the Explorex shareholder meeting. Explorex intendsto conduct a small financing before the shareholder meeting, for workingcapital purposes and to provide a portion of the cash to EXCO under the POA.*About Raffles Financial*Raffles Financial is a diversified financial services company headquarteredin Singapore with regional branch offices in Sydney, Australia, Beijing andHong Kong. Raffles Financial provides corporate finance advisory servicesrelated to IPO investments and arrangements, advice related to investmentmanagement, wealth and family office strategy counsel, and investmentgovernance and oversight of funds.The breadth of Raffles Financial's service offerings cover mid-marketcompanies principally in Asia. Raffles Financial works with a mixed group ofentrepreneurs, professionals, legal and financial advisors, pre-IPO/PEinvestors, listed company directors, shareholders and advisors and lawyers,with a strong support network of accountants, auditors, valuators, bankers,brokers and analysts to complement their service offerings. The core drivingforce behind Raffles Financialis Dr. Charlie Nany Sing In with 40+ years ofbusiness and listed firm chairmanship, specializing in personal and companyfinancial strategies, providing governance and investment oversight to fundsand IPO candidates across the Asian markets.Completing the stewardship of Raffles Financial is Liying 'Abigail' Zhang,Executive Director, with more than 15 years hands-on investment experiencein taking companies public listed in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore andDr. Chang Sheng 'Victor' Liu, Executive Director, China Investment and IPOwith 20+ years of China banking, asset management, global trade experienceand expertise including a keen interest in fintech, agriculture, energy,education and entertainment businesses.For the period from incorporation on July 5, 2018 to June 30, 2019, RafflesFinancial had revenues (unaudited) of around Singapore$11.5 million onexpenses of Singapore $800,000. Raffles Financial is presently auditing itsfinancial statements for the purposes of the financial statements to beincluded in Explorex's information circular for the Transaction.It is the intention to establish and maintain a board of directors (the"Board") of the Resulting Issuer that has a mix of appropriate skill setsand is compliant with all regulatory and corporate governance requirements.Upon completion of the Transaction, it is presently intended that the Boardof the Resulting Issuer will be comprised of representatives from RafflesFinancial: Dr. Charlie Nany Sing In as Director and Chairman, Dr. ChangSheng 'Victor' Liu as Director and Chief Executive Officer, Liying 'Abigail'Zhang as Director, Chun 'Kit' Chan as Director and Chief Financial Officer,and three independent directors: Mike Zhou as Director (who is presently adirector of Explorex), Harley Sinclair as Director and Darlene Edwards asDirector.Chun 'Kit' Chan is Raffles Financial's CFO based in Hong Kong with 15+ yearsexperience as CFO for listed firms in Singapore and Hong Kong. Kit is wellversed with listing, FRS compliance and corporate governance providingoversight and advice on all IPO applications.Mike Zhou has a unique resume covering capital markets, internationalbusiness strategy, and the technology sector. In recent years, he has heldmanagement positions or director roles throughout the financial-technology,digital marketing, consulting, and financial sectors. Mike was recently withPI Financial, where he worked directly with the Vice President and ManagingDirector as an Analyst and Associate. Mike is based in Vancouver, BC.Harley Sinclair is currently principal of Decipher Capital, which providesconsulting and management services to early stage companies. Prior to hisrole with Decipher Capital, Mr. Sinclair was a corporate and securitieslawyer with more than 30 years of legal experience assisting early stagecompanies to go public, raise public and private financing, complete mergersand acquisitions, and comply with the regulatory and corporate governancelandscape in the Canadian junior capital markets. He also advised thecorporate finance departments of several Vancouver brokerage firms inrespect of public and private financings and related due diligence. Mr.Sinclair was a director of Kraken Sonar (formerly Anergy Capital) and EncapInvestments, both of which were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He wasalso a senior officer of multiple listed companies, including both of theforegoing. Harley is based in Vancouver, BC.Darlene Edwards has extensive experience in large scale project managementfocusing on supply chain management, contract fulfillment, and contractoraudit procedures for major international private and public companies. Shehas held key manager positions in Rio Tinto and Washington Group - Seaspan,and has acted as a consultant in Oil, Gas, Mining, and Marine industries.Darlene is a past President of the Saskatchewan Institute of PurchasingManagement Association of Canada and has been an Executive Member of the(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)