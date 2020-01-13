DAX ®13.491,98+0,06%TecDAX ®3.122,46+0,56%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
PRESS RELEASE: EXXAfrica: Angola Shadow State Executives imperil Privatisation Agenda
DGAP-News: EXXAfrica / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EXXAfrica: Angola Shadow State Executives imperil Privatisation Agenda
2020-01-13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*ANGOLA SHADOW STATE EXECUTIVES IMPERIL PRIVATISATION AGENDA*
*Specialist risk intelligence firm EXX Africa publishes a new report looking
into the background of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in Angola. The
full report is available on request and key findings are presented below. *
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 EXX Africa
https://www.exxafrica.com/ [1] publishes a special report on *Angola shadow
state executives who imperil the country's privatisation process*
Using a high-profile anti-corruption campaign as a distraction, the Angolan
political and business elite is once again *deeply entrenched in embezzling
funds from Sonangol* contracted services.
Ongoing trials and investigations in Angola display a *lack of judicial due
process and government bias* in politically motivated targeted prosecutions,
as well as public tarnishing of senior judges and prosecutors.
This pattern bodes ominously for the IMF-backed privatisation agenda in
which the *ruling elite will seek lucrative stakes in state assets through
opaque financing structures.*
The transition of political power in Angola has *failed to root out
entrenched state corruption* over the past two and a half years, while the
current government is engaged in new forms of fraud and embezzlement of
state revenues.
For any further comment or a full copy of the report, please contact
info@exxafrica.com
*Media Contact:*
Robert Besseling
Executive Director
robert.besseling@exxafrica.com
https://www.exxafrica.com [1]
*About *
EXX Africa is a specialist intelligence firm providing analysis and
forecasts on political, security, and economic risk across all African
countries. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become a leading
risk advisory and consultancy with a broad network of clients ranging from
DFIs, banks, traders, corporates, and insurers, to governments and military
forces worldwide.
