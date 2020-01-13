PRESS RELEASE: EXXAfrica: Angola Shadow State Executives imperil Privatisation Agenda

13.01.2020 - 11:16 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

11:16

05:16

10:16

DGAP-News: EXXAfrica / Key word(s): MiscellaneousEXXAfrica: Angola Shadow State Executives imperil Privatisation Agenda2020-01-13 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*ANGOLA SHADOW STATE EXECUTIVES IMPERIL PRIVATISATION AGENDA**Specialist risk intelligence firm EXX Africa publishes a new report lookinginto the background of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in Angola. Thefull report is available on request and key findings are presented below. *LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 EXX Africahttps://www.exxafrica.com/ [1] publishes a special report on *Angola shadowstate executives who imperil the country's privatisation process*Using a high-profile anti-corruption campaign as a distraction, the Angolanpolitical and business elite is once again *deeply entrenched in embezzlingfunds from Sonangol* contracted services.Ongoing trials and investigations in Angola display a *lack of judicial dueprocess and government bias* in politically motivated targeted prosecutions,as well as public tarnishing of senior judges and prosecutors.This pattern bodes ominously for the IMF-backed privatisation agenda inwhich the *ruling elite will seek lucrative stakes in state assets throughopaque financing structures.*The transition of political power in Angola has *failed to root outentrenched state corruption* over the past two and a half years, while thecurrent government is engaged in new forms of fraud and embezzlement ofstate revenues.For any further comment or a full copy of the report, please contactinfo@exxafrica.com*Media Contact:*Robert BesselingExecutive Directorrobert.besseling@exxafrica.comhttps://www.exxafrica.com [1]*About *EXX Africa is a specialist intelligence firm providing analysis andforecasts on political, security, and economic risk across all Africancountries. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become a leadingrisk advisory and consultancy with a broad network of clients ranging fromDFIs, banks, traders, corporates, and insurers, to governments and militaryforces worldwide.2020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de951861 2020-01-131: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62184a8a7cbe087c77efc28feda3aa25&application_id=951861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)