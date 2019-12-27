PRESS RELEASE: First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in Firstline DLBCL

DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.645,26+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.770,98-0,08%
First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in Firstline DLBCL
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Study
First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in Firstline
DLBCL (news with additional features)
2019-12-27 / 22:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 27, 2019
*First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in Firstline
DLBCL*
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)
today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1b clinical
study of MorphoSys' proprietary human anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab in
newly diagnosed diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The phase 1b study is
an open-label, randomized, multicenter study to evaluate safety and
preliminary efficacy of tafasitamab in addition to R-CHOP (rituximab,
cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristin, prednison) as well as tafasitamab
and lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP in adult patients with newly
diagnosed, previously untreated DLBCL. Patients enrolled in each arm will
receive six cycles of treatment. The primary endpoint is the incidence and
severity of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs), key secondary endpoints
are objective response rate (ORR) and PET-negative complete response (CR)
rate at the end of treatment.
"It is a great opportunity for us to expand the clinical development of
tafasitamab into firstline DLBCL," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development
Officer of MorphoSys. "Based on the encouraging results we have seen so far
with tafasitamab in relapsed and refractory DLBCL, we are now looking
forward to explore the potential of tafasitamab in addition to
R-CHOP or lenalidomide and R-CHOP in newly diagnosed DLBCL. This phase 1b
study forms the basis for a subsequent pivotal phase 3 study in front line
DLBCL. DLBCL is an aggressive and very challenging disease and we hope to
improve the current R-CHOP standard of care by adding tafasitamab and
lenalidomide to offer a potential new treatment option for these critically
ill patients."
About tafasitamab (MOR208)
Tafasitamab (formerly MOR208) is an investigational humanized Fc-engineered
monoclonal antibody directed against CD19. Fc-modification of tafasitamab is
intended to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular
phagocytosis (ADCP), thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cell
killing. Tafasitamab has been observed in preclinical models to induce
direct apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is assumed to be involved in B
cell receptor (BCR) signaling.
MorphoSys is clinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option in
B cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-label
phase 2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety and
efficacy of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients with
relapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy
(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim data
from L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy
Designation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.
B-MIND is a phase 3 study assessing the combination of tafasitamab and
bendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,
tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients with
relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosine
kinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination with
idelalisib or venetoclax.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious
diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in
antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its
partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100
product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In
2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,
became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive
regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product
candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough
therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,
the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US
Inc., has approximately 405 employees. More information at
https://www.morphosys.com [1].
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),
arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio
Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSys
Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
_MorphoSys forward looking statements_
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning
the MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding the
clinical development of tafasitamab in previously untreated DLBCL, in
combination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the clinical
development of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximab
and bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinical
development of tafasitamab as well as interactions with regulatory
authorities and expectations regarding regulatory filings and possible
approvals for tafasitamab. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the
actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or
achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different
from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial
condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it
operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not
be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the
factors that may result in differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding
the clinical development of tafasitamab in previously untreated DLBCL, in
combination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the clinical
development of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximab
and bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinical
development of tafasitamab as well as interactions with regulatory
authorities and expectations regarding regulatory filings and possible
approvals for tafasitamab, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third
parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and
other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys's Annual
Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place
any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document.
MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such
forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the
likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or
regulation.
*For more information, please contact:*
*MorphoSys A**G*
Dr. Sarah Fakih
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26663
Sarah.Fakih@morphosys.com
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179
Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.com
Dr. Verena Kupas
Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814
Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EKKYHNIXNP [2]
Document title: Media Release
2019-12-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 943861
End of News DGAP News Service
943861 2019-12-27
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e1886fbba4d35045db9993a27da4719&application_id=943861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76ebc272da5057d53a1600a70ac8864a&application_id=943861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2019 16:01 ET ( 21:01 GMT)
