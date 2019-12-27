PRESS RELEASE: First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in Firstline DLBCL

27.12.2019 - 22:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): StudyFirst Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in FirstlineDLBCL (news with additional features)2019-12-27 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 27, 2019*First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tafasitamab in FirstlineDLBCL*MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1b clinicalstudy of MorphoSys' proprietary human anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab innewly diagnosed diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The phase 1b study isan open-label, randomized, multicenter study to evaluate safety andpreliminary efficacy of tafasitamab in addition to R-CHOP (rituximab,cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristin, prednison) as well as tafasitamaband lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP in adult patients with newlydiagnosed, previously untreated DLBCL. Patients enrolled in each arm willreceive six cycles of treatment. The primary endpoint is the incidence andseverity of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs), key secondary endpointsare objective response rate (ORR) and PET-negative complete response (CR)rate at the end of treatment."It is a great opportunity for us to expand the clinical development oftafasitamab into firstline DLBCL," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief DevelopmentOfficer of MorphoSys. "Based on the encouraging results we have seen so farwith tafasitamab in relapsed and refractory DLBCL, we are now lookingforward to explore the potential of tafasitamab in addition toR-CHOP or lenalidomide and R-CHOP in newly diagnosed DLBCL. This phase 1bstudy forms the basis for a subsequent pivotal phase 3 study in front lineDLBCL. DLBCL is an aggressive and very challenging disease and we hope toimprove the current R-CHOP standard of care by adding tafasitamab andlenalidomide to offer a potential new treatment option for these criticallyill patients."About tafasitamab (MOR208)Tafasitamab (formerly MOR208) is an investigational humanized Fc-engineeredmonoclonal antibody directed against CD19. Fc-modification of tafasitamab isintended to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependentcell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellularphagocytosis (ADCP), thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cellkilling. Tafasitamab has been observed in preclinical models to inducedirect apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is assumed to be involved in Bcell receptor (BCR) signaling.MorphoSys is clinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option inB cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-labelphase 2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety andefficacy of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients withrelapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim datafrom L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough TherapyDesignation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.B-MIND is a phase 3 study assessing the combination of tafasitamab andbendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients withrelapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosinekinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination withidelalisib or venetoclax.About MorphoSysMorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companydedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization ofexceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from seriousdiseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise inantibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with itspartners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receiveregulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary productcandidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthroughtherapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractorydiffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys USInc., has approximately 405 employees. More information athttps://www.morphosys.com [1].HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), LanthioPharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSysGroup. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc._MorphoSys forward looking statements_This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerningthe MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding theclinical development of tafasitamab in previously untreated DLBCL, incombination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximaband bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab as well as interactions with regulatoryauthorities and expectations regarding regulatory filings and possibleapprovals for tafasitamab. The forward-looking statements contained hereinrepresent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release andinvolve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause theactual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance orachievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially differentfrom any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity,performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financialcondition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which itoperates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may notbe predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among thefactors that may result in differences are MorphoSys' expectations regardingthe clinical development of tafasitamab in previously untreated DLBCL, incombination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximaband bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab as well as interactions with regulatoryauthorities and expectations regarding regulatory filings and possibleapprovals for tafasitamab, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with thirdparties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs andother risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys's AnnualReport on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and ExchangeCommission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to placeany undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG
Dr. Sarah Fakih
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26663
Sarah.Fakih@morphosys.com

Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179
Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.com

Dr. Verena Kupas
Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814
Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com