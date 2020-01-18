DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress

Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress

Geneva January 18, 2020 The
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VRS4V1PbmdpdsgOUTGzeqXI6mgAQQh9a-RzRtseKQKJXt_oQ-L4Hms3fT7knJkYwaTDJedj8gPPOulilR48m9FP3tQh-AlVoNRyLXJAahdm6JKmrZ9b_P4o8oq6bhER2
Geneva Blockchain Congress is the most important Distributed Ledger
Technology (DLT) dedicated gathering in Switzerland. It convenes about
1'000 participants from 30 countries and features world-renowned
speakers. Following the success of the first edition in 2019, the second
edition of the Geneva Blockchain Congress will focus on the theme "From
lab to market through ethics, regulation and governance".

Ethical, regulatory and governance questions need to be carefully
examined and answered as blockchain-based applications become more
widespread in a growing number of domains.

The objective of the Geneva congress is to promote a constructive
exchange of views between international standardization bodies,
governments in charge of the legal frameworks and the private sector. A
wide range of issues will be addressed by some 100 speakers in plenary
presentations, round tables, topical debates or workshops on the
following themes:


Public Administration

Deep Tech Evolution

Banking and Finance

Regulation and Legal Frameworks

Illicit Trade and Counterfeiting

Health and Well-Being

Supply Chain and Logistics

Social and Humanitarian.


During the event, the state of Geneva, through its "Directorate General
for Economic Development, Research and Innovation" (DGDERI) will
announce its participation in "The Geneva Blockchain Center of
Excellence" co-founded in December 2018 by WISeKey and the "Blockchain
Research Institute" (BRI), a division of The Tapscott Group Inc.
Geneva's participation in the Blockchain Center of Excellence will
facilitate the collaboration between the public, private and academic
sectors in the region to make sure that blockchain standards and
applications are used in a safe and trusted manner.

Press Contacts:

Pierre Maudet

Conseiller d'Etat

+41 22 327 91 02





(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2020 09:02 ET ( 14:02 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05
WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 - Performance (3 Monate) 2,05 +15,82%
EUR +0,28
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
15:05 GlobeNewswire/Genève vise l'excellence lors de son 2e Blockchain Congress WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 2,05 +15,82%
15:02 Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 2,05 +15,82%
16.01. Press Release: Don Tapscott, Carlos Moreira and -2- BTC/CHF 8.366,6000 -0,9119%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
WISeKey International Holding 9,63 -14,32%
USD -1,61

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:05 GlobeNewswire/Genève vise l'excellence lors de son 2e Blockchain Congress WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 2,05 +15,82%
15:02 Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 2,05 +15,82%
06:15 HINWEIS/Abkürzungen bei Dow Jones Newswires Deutschland
02:30 Impressum
17.01. IRW-PRESS: Mota Ventures Corp. : Mota Ventures -2- MOTA VENTURES CORP. 0,418 +7,179%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:35 Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,02 ±0,00%
10:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Bermuda als weltweit führend im Kampf gegen Geldwäsche und die Finanzierung von Terrorismus und Proliferation bestätigt
05:29 BUSINESS WIRE: L&T Technology Services meldet eine Steigerung des Nettogewinns um 10 % im dritten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 20
03:44 BUSINESS WIRE: Q3 Umsatz von 1.423 crore Rupien, ein Anstieg um 8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
03:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Brasilianische Hersteller transformieren IT-Fahrplan mit neuem Support der SAP-Anwendungen durch Rimini Street

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
17.01. SAP: Schon wieder ein Rekord! SAP 126,08 +2,70%
17.01. Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 127,70 +0,39%
17.01. RWE: Analysten überschlagen sich fast RWE ST 31,00 ±0,00%
17.01. Bayer-Vergleich: Nun könnte es ganz schnell gehen BAYER 75,41 +0,03%
17.01. 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.526,13 +0,72%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:35 Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,02 ±0,00%
10:00 BUSINESS WIRE: Bermuda als weltweit führend im Kampf gegen Geldwäsche und die Finanzierung von Terrorismus und Proliferation bestätigt
05:29 BUSINESS WIRE: L&T Technology Services meldet eine Steigerung des Nettogewinns um 10 % im dritten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 20
03:44 BUSINESS WIRE: Q3 Umsatz von 1.423 crore Rupien, ein Anstieg um 8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
03:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Brasilianische Hersteller transformieren IT-Fahrplan mit neuem Support der SAP-Anwendungen durch Rimini Street
Marktberichte
17.01. Fitch senkt Boeing-Rating auf A- von A BOEING 293,35 +0,60%
17.01. Ratingagentur Fitch bestätigt Deutschland mit AAA - Ausblick stabil
17.01. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes schrauben Rekorde weiter hoch Dow Jones 29.348,10 +0,17%
17.01. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX unv bei 13.532 Pkt - Jenoptik mit Aufschlägen AIRBUS GROUP 138,40 +3,50%
17.01. Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes schrauben Rekorde weiter hoch Dow Jones 29.348,10 +0,17%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 4 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen