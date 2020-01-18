Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress

18.01.2020 - 15:02 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain CongressGeneva January 18, 2020 TheGeneva Blockchain Congress is the most important Distributed LedgerTechnology (DLT) dedicated gathering in Switzerland. It convenes about1'000 participants from 30 countries and features world-renownedspeakers. Following the success of the first edition in 2019, the secondedition of the Geneva Blockchain Congress will focus on the theme "Fromlab to market through ethics, regulation and governance".Ethical, regulatory and governance questions need to be carefullyexamined and answered as blockchain-based applications become morewidespread in a growing number of domains.The objective of the Geneva congress is to promote a constructiveexchange of views between international standardization bodies,governments in charge of the legal frameworks and the private sector. Awide range of issues will be addressed by some 100 speakers in plenarypresentations, round tables, topical debates or workshops on thefollowing themes:Public AdministrationDeep Tech EvolutionBanking and FinanceRegulation and Legal FrameworksIllicit Trade and CounterfeitingHealth and Well-BeingSupply Chain and LogisticsSocial and Humanitarian.During the event, the state of Geneva, through its "Directorate Generalfor Economic Development, Research and Innovation" (DGDERI) willannounce its participation in "The Geneva Blockchain Center ofExcellence" co-founded in December 2018 by WISeKey and the "BlockchainResearch Institute" (BRI), a division of The Tapscott Group Inc.Geneva's participation in the Blockchain Center of Excellence willfacilitate the collaboration between the public, private and academicsectors in the region to make sure that blockchain standards andapplications are used in a safe and trusted manner.Press Contacts:Pierre MaudetConseiller d'Etat+41 22 327 91 02