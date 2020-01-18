DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Press Release: Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress
Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress
Geneva January 18, 2020 The
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VRS4V1PbmdpdsgOUTGzeqXI6mgAQQh9a-RzRtseKQKJXt_oQ-L4Hms3fT7knJkYwaTDJedj8gPPOulilR48m9FP3tQh-AlVoNRyLXJAahdm6JKmrZ9b_P4o8oq6bhER2
Geneva Blockchain Congress is the most important Distributed Ledger
Technology (DLT) dedicated gathering in Switzerland. It convenes about
1'000 participants from 30 countries and features world-renowned
speakers. Following the success of the first edition in 2019, the second
edition of the Geneva Blockchain Congress will focus on the theme "From
lab to market through ethics, regulation and governance".
Ethical, regulatory and governance questions need to be carefully
examined and answered as blockchain-based applications become more
widespread in a growing number of domains.
The objective of the Geneva congress is to promote a constructive
exchange of views between international standardization bodies,
governments in charge of the legal frameworks and the private sector. A
wide range of issues will be addressed by some 100 speakers in plenary
presentations, round tables, topical debates or workshops on the
following themes:
Public Administration
Deep Tech Evolution
Banking and Finance
Regulation and Legal Frameworks
Illicit Trade and Counterfeiting
Health and Well-Being
Supply Chain and Logistics
Social and Humanitarian.
During the event, the state of Geneva, through its "Directorate General
for Economic Development, Research and Innovation" (DGDERI) will
announce its participation in "The Geneva Blockchain Center of
Excellence" co-founded in December 2018 by WISeKey and the "Blockchain
Research Institute" (BRI), a division of The Tapscott Group Inc.
Geneva's participation in the Blockchain Center of Excellence will
facilitate the collaboration between the public, private and academic
sectors in the region to make sure that blockchain standards and
applications are used in a safe and trusted manner.
Press Contacts:
Pierre Maudet
Conseiller d'Etat
+41 22 327 91 02
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 18, 2020 09:02 ET ( 14:02 GMT)
