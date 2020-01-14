PRESS RELEASE: Genix Acquires Exclusive Rights to SUCANON(R) and RENOCHLOR(R)

DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.913,05+0,02%NASDAQ 1009.038,50-0,35%
DGAP-News: Genix Pharmaceuticals Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Genix Acquires Exclusive Rights to SUCANON(R) and RENOCHLOR(R)
2020-01-14 / 20:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - *Genix
Pharmaceuticals Corp. *(TSXV: *GENX*) ("*GENIX*" or the "*Company*"),
announces that it has entered into an Acquisition Agreement dated for
reference January 10, 2020 (the "*Agreement*") with Canagen Pharmaceuticals
Inc. ("*Canagen*") pursuant to which, subject to acceptance of the TSX
Venture Exchange ("*TSX-V*"), the Company has agreed to purchase sole and
exclusive distribution, sales and marketing rights and interest (the
"*Rights*") for Canada, (excluding intellectual property rights) for an
initial term of ten years to two nutraceutical products under the brand
names SUCANON® and RENOCHLOR®(the "*Transaction*"). SUCANON® is a
nutraceutical for managing and treating diabetes, and RENOCHLOR® a patented
nutraceutical for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease and
end stage renal disease.
Genix has agreed to pay Canagen $100,000 for the SUCANON® Rights and
$250,000 for the RENOCHLOR® Rights, for a total of $350,000 (the "*Purchase
Price*") to be paid in tranches as follows:
Eighty-seven thousand five hundred dollars ($87,500) (the "*First Payment*")
on the date Genix and Canagen close the Transaction (the "*Closing Date*"),
such closing date to be no later than February 29, 2020 unless extended in
writing by the parties;
One hundred and twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars ($122,500) (the
"*Second Payment*") on the first anniversary of the Closing Date; and;
One hundred and forty thousand dollars ($140,000) (the "*Third Payment*") on
the second anniversary of the Closing Date.
If Genix fails to make the First Payment, it has agreed to pay Canagen
interest in the amount equal to twelve percent (12%) of the outstanding
amount from the Closing Date, plus penalty in the amount of one and a half
percent (1.5%);
If Genix fails to make the Second Payment, it has agreed to pay Canagen
interest in the amount equal to twelve percent (12%) of the outstanding
amount from the second anniversary of the Closing Date, plus penalty in the
amount of one and a half percent (1.5%); and
If Genix fails to make the First or subsequent payments of the Purchase
Price for a period of longer than three (3) months from the due dates, all
Rights, including all Natural Product Numbers ("*NPNs*") issued to Genix by
Health Canada, granted to Genix by Canagen under the Agreement shall be
immediately transferred and assigned to Canagen. SUCANON® already has a
Health Canada issued NPN and can be marketed and sold by the Company
immediately, while RENOCHLOR will require Genix to apply for an NPN.
The Agreement is subject to the following condition precedents ("*Condition
Precedents*") being met by February 29, 2020: i) completion by Genix of a
financing in the amount of five hundred thousand ($500,000); and ii)
resumption of trading of Genix on the TSXV.
We are pleased to advise that Genix has received the conditional acceptance
of the TSX-V to the acquisition of thirty (30) World Health Organization
approved generic prescription ophthalmic drugs (the "*Ophthalmic Drugs*")
and their CTD Dossiers (the "*Product Dossiers*") together with concomitant
global sales and marketing rights (excluding India) to such products in
consideration of the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "*Vend-In
Shares*") in the capital of the Company valued at $0.0525 per Vend-In Share
for a total value of $787,500 and we anticipate closing this acquisition
imminently.
We further anticipate that the shares of the Company will be reinstated for
trading shortly.
The following is a description of the nutraceutical products:
*SUCANON®*
SUCANON is one of only several nutraceutical/OTC products approved in the
world, belonging to a class of diabetic medications called insulin
sensitizers. Insulin sensitizers lower blood sugar by increasing the muscle,
fat and liver's sensitivity to insulin. Insulin sensitizers are blood sugar
normalizing or euglycemic drugs that help return the blood sugar to the
normal range without the risk of low blood sugars. SUCANON® is a medication
that helps the body make better use of its own insulin, the hormone that
controls blood sugar levels. Type II Diabetics produce insulin, but their
cells gradually lose the ability to absorb and use insulin, to get sugar out
of the blood stream. SUCANON® transports sugar out of the blood stream and
into cells where it can be burned. SUCANON® particularly helps muscle cells
use insulin and thus draw sugar out of the blood stream.
SUCANON increases sensitivity to insulin which leads to decreased blood
sugar levels and a reduction of a wide range of Type II Diabetes symptoms,
including: weight gain, fatigue, excess thirst and excess urination. The
reduction in blood sugar levels also reduces the possibility of peripheral
nerve damage; the damage caused to peripheral nerves by chronic high blood
sugar can ultimately lead to impotence in men and amputation of limbs in
both men and women.
Successful clinical studies conducted in Brazil, China and Mexico have shown
that SUCANON® is an effective treatment for Type-2 diabetes without the
serious cardiovascular risks (heart attacks) that have been associated with
other insulin sensitizers, including the leading drugs in this category -
Avandia®, Actos®, and Rezulin®
According to Diabetes Canada, the number of Canadians living with diabetes
has doubled since 2007 and 1 in 3 Canadians, or 11 million Canadians, live
with diabetes or prediabetes in 2019 and the costs of treating the disease
have soared from $14 billion in 2008 to just under $390 billion in 2019.
*RENOCHLOR®*
RENOCHLOR is a novel, patented, clinically proven dietary supplement for
improvement of renal functions in patients suffering from Chronic Renal
Failure ("*CRF*"). Renal failure is characterized by loss of the ability of
the kidneys to excrete bodily wastes, concentrate urine, conserve
electrolytes and maintain fluid balance in the body. Untreated chronic
kidney disease (CKD) in absence of change in food habits and medical
treatment leads to progressive loss of kidney function considerably fast
reaching to the life threatening stage very fast.
The current treatment is dialysis as per requirement ranging from once in a
day to once in several weeks. This does not treat the basic cause but helps
in eliminating the wastes accumulated in the blood. Dialysis alone does not
provide any remedy to declining hemoglobin, which ultimately becomes a major
cause for further deterioration and decrease in immunity.
RENOCHLOR has been demonstrated, in several clinical trials, to normalize
kidney functions in CRF patients and even prevent the need for expensive and
cumbersome dialysis treatments, with a relative decrease in serum creatinine
and increased glomerular filtration rate (GFR) for the entire duration of
two months of its administration. The effect of which has also shown to get
carried over up to 90 days in case of relative decrease in serum creatinine
and increased GFR.
The results obtained are statistically significant also for improvement in
practically all aspects of quality of life; which is the most important
objective of a CKD treatment that is rarely achieved in currently known CKD
treatments prior to the introduction of RENOCHLOR®.
According to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, 1 in 10 Canadians suffer from
CKD. According to a 2017 study in the Canadian Journal of Kidney Health and
Disease, "of the 4 million Canadian adults living with CKD, 43,00 have
end-stage renal disease (ESRD)...which means the Canadian health care system
spends nearly $2.5 billion annually caring for the 0,06% of Canadians who
are on dialysis. Health care costs for those living with CKD more broadly in
Canada exceed $40 billion per year in Canada."
*About the Company*
Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is an innovative Canadian life sciences
company focused on the research, development, manufacture and sales of novel
& innovative healthcare products - proprietary over the counter ("OTC")
nutraceuticals and generic pharmaceuticals that have been shown to deliver
consistent and verifiable results in various therapeutic areas. The Company
deploys a pharmaceutical model for product development and selection
including rigorous active ingredient discovery and clinical testing for all
its nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Since our inception in 1996,
we have been involved in the manufacturing and marketing of both
nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. The Company intends to continue
developing novel and innovative products for sales through traditional
retail outlets and well as direct to consumers and e-commerce platforms, in
keeping with the evolving nature of the health care industry towards
Integrative Medicine and Health ("IMH") and Complementary and Alternative
Medicine ("CAM"). Genix intends to market its products in Canada, the USA,
China, S.E. Asia, the United Kingdom and other selected countries.
*On behalf of the Board, *
*Sina Pirooz, CEO, Director*
*Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation*
For more information regarding Genix, please contact:
*Jamie Lewin*
CFO, Director
Tel: +1.604.739.3052
jalewin@telus.net [1]
_Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that
term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. _
*Advisory Regarding Forward Looking Statements *
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there are no
assurances that the transaction described in this news release will close on
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 14:42 ET ( 19:42 GMT)
