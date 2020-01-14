PRESS RELEASE: Genix Acquires Exclusive Rights to SUCANON(R) and RENOCHLOR(R)

14.01.2020 - 20:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:42

14:42

19:42

DGAP-News: Genix Pharmaceuticals Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousGenix Acquires Exclusive Rights to SUCANON(R) and RENOCHLOR(R)2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - *GenixPharmaceuticals Corp. *(TSXV: *GENX*) ("*GENIX*" or the "*Company*"),announces that it has entered into an Acquisition Agreement dated forreference January 10, 2020 (the "*Agreement*") with Canagen PharmaceuticalsInc. ("*Canagen*") pursuant to which, subject to acceptance of the TSXVenture Exchange ("*TSX-V*"), the Company has agreed to purchase sole andexclusive distribution, sales and marketing rights and interest (the"*Rights*") for Canada, (excluding intellectual property rights) for aninitial term of ten years to two nutraceutical products under the brandnames SUCANON® and RENOCHLOR®(the "*Transaction*"). SUCANON® is anutraceutical for managing and treating diabetes, and RENOCHLOR® a patentednutraceutical for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease andend stage renal disease.Genix has agreed to pay Canagen $100,000 for the SUCANON® Rights and$250,000 for the RENOCHLOR® Rights, for a total of $350,000 (the "*PurchasePrice*") to be paid in tranches as follows:Eighty-seven thousand five hundred dollars ($87,500) (the "*First Payment*")on the date Genix and Canagen close the Transaction (the "*Closing Date*"),such closing date to be no later than February 29, 2020 unless extended inwriting by the parties;One hundred and twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars ($122,500) (the"*Second Payment*") on the first anniversary of the Closing Date; and;One hundred and forty thousand dollars ($140,000) (the "*Third Payment*") onthe second anniversary of the Closing Date.If Genix fails to make the First Payment, it has agreed to pay Canageninterest in the amount equal to twelve percent (12%) of the outstandingamount from the Closing Date, plus penalty in the amount of one and a halfpercent (1.5%);If Genix fails to make the Second Payment, it has agreed to pay Canageninterest in the amount equal to twelve percent (12%) of the outstandingamount from the second anniversary of the Closing Date, plus penalty in theamount of one and a half percent (1.5%); andIf Genix fails to make the First or subsequent payments of the PurchasePrice for a period of longer than three (3) months from the due dates, allRights, including all Natural Product Numbers ("*NPNs*") issued to Genix byHealth Canada, granted to Genix by Canagen under the Agreement shall beimmediately transferred and assigned to Canagen. SUCANON® already has aHealth Canada issued NPN and can be marketed and sold by the Companyimmediately, while RENOCHLOR will require Genix to apply for an NPN.The Agreement is subject to the following condition precedents ("*ConditionPrecedents*") being met by February 29, 2020: i) completion by Genix of afinancing in the amount of five hundred thousand ($500,000); and ii)resumption of trading of Genix on the TSXV.We are pleased to advise that Genix has received the conditional acceptanceof the TSX-V to the acquisition of thirty (30) World Health Organizationapproved generic prescription ophthalmic drugs (the "*Ophthalmic Drugs*")and their CTD Dossiers (the "*Product Dossiers*") together with concomitantglobal sales and marketing rights (excluding India) to such products inconsideration of the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "*Vend-InShares*") in the capital of the Company valued at $0.0525 per Vend-In Sharefor a total value of $787,500 and we anticipate closing this acquisitionimminently.We further anticipate that the shares of the Company will be reinstated fortrading shortly.The following is a description of the nutraceutical products:*SUCANON®*SUCANON is one of only several nutraceutical/OTC products approved in theworld, belonging to a class of diabetic medications called insulinsensitizers. Insulin sensitizers lower blood sugar by increasing the muscle,fat and liver's sensitivity to insulin. Insulin sensitizers are blood sugarnormalizing or euglycemic drugs that help return the blood sugar to thenormal range without the risk of low blood sugars. SUCANON® is a medicationthat helps the body make better use of its own insulin, the hormone thatcontrols blood sugar levels. Type II Diabetics produce insulin, but theircells gradually lose the ability to absorb and use insulin, to get sugar outof the blood stream. SUCANON® transports sugar out of the blood stream andinto cells where it can be burned. SUCANON® particularly helps muscle cellsuse insulin and thus draw sugar out of the blood stream.SUCANON increases sensitivity to insulin which leads to decreased bloodsugar levels and a reduction of a wide range of Type II Diabetes symptoms,including: weight gain, fatigue, excess thirst and excess urination. Thereduction in blood sugar levels also reduces the possibility of peripheralnerve damage; the damage caused to peripheral nerves by chronic high bloodsugar can ultimately lead to impotence in men and amputation of limbs inboth men and women.Successful clinical studies conducted in Brazil, China and Mexico have shownthat SUCANON® is an effective treatment for Type-2 diabetes without theserious cardiovascular risks (heart attacks) that have been associated withother insulin sensitizers, including the leading drugs in this category -Avandia®, Actos®, and Rezulin®According to Diabetes Canada, the number of Canadians living with diabeteshas doubled since 2007 and 1 in 3 Canadians, or 11 million Canadians, livewith diabetes or prediabetes in 2019 and the costs of treating the diseasehave soared from $14 billion in 2008 to just under $390 billion in 2019.*RENOCHLOR®*RENOCHLOR is a novel, patented, clinically proven dietary supplement forimprovement of renal functions in patients suffering from Chronic RenalFailure ("*CRF*"). Renal failure is characterized by loss of the ability ofthe kidneys to excrete bodily wastes, concentrate urine, conserveelectrolytes and maintain fluid balance in the body. Untreated chronickidney disease (CKD) in absence of change in food habits and medicaltreatment leads to progressive loss of kidney function considerably fastreaching to the life threatening stage very fast.The current treatment is dialysis as per requirement ranging from once in aday to once in several weeks. This does not treat the basic cause but helpsin eliminating the wastes accumulated in the blood. Dialysis alone does notprovide any remedy to declining hemoglobin, which ultimately becomes a majorcause for further deterioration and decrease in immunity.RENOCHLOR has been demonstrated, in several clinical trials, to normalizekidney functions in CRF patients and even prevent the need for expensive andcumbersome dialysis treatments, with a relative decrease in serum creatinineand increased glomerular filtration rate (GFR) for the entire duration oftwo months of its administration. The effect of which has also shown to getcarried over up to 90 days in case of relative decrease in serum creatinineand increased GFR.The results obtained are statistically significant also for improvement inpractically all aspects of quality of life; which is the most importantobjective of a CKD treatment that is rarely achieved in currently known CKDtreatments prior to the introduction of RENOCHLOR®.According to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, 1 in 10 Canadians suffer fromCKD. According to a 2017 study in the Canadian Journal of Kidney Health andDisease, "of the 4 million Canadian adults living with CKD, 43,00 haveend-stage renal disease (ESRD)...which means the Canadian health care systemspends nearly $2.5 billion annually caring for the 0,06% of Canadians whoare on dialysis. Health care costs for those living with CKD more broadly inCanada exceed $40 billion per year in Canada."*About the Company*Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is an innovative Canadian life sciencescompany focused on the research, development, manufacture and sales of novel& innovative healthcare products - proprietary over the counter ("OTC")nutraceuticals and generic pharmaceuticals that have been shown to deliverconsistent and verifiable results in various therapeutic areas. The Companydeploys a pharmaceutical model for product development and selectionincluding rigorous active ingredient discovery and clinical testing for allits nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Since our inception in 1996,we have been involved in the manufacturing and marketing of bothnutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. The Company intends to continuedeveloping novel and innovative products for sales through traditionalretail outlets and well as direct to consumers and e-commerce platforms, inkeeping with the evolving nature of the health care industry towardsIntegrative Medicine and Health ("IMH") and Complementary and AlternativeMedicine ("CAM"). Genix intends to market its products in Canada, the USA,China, S.E. *On behalf of the Board, **Sina Pirooz, CEO, Director**Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation*For more information regarding Genix, please contact:*Jamie Lewin*CFO, DirectorTel: +1.604.739.3052jalewin@telus.net [1]