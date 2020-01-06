DAX ®13.126,99-0,70%TecDAX ®3.001,20-1,14%Dow Jones28.635,97+0,00%NASDAQ 1008.814,45+0,23%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: Global Weather Corporation Offers Highly Precise Road-Level Weather Data on...
Press Release: Global Weather Corporation Offers Highly Precise Road-Level Weather Data on the HERE Marketplace
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Combining Precise Road Surface Conditions with High Definition Map and
Vehicle Sensor Data Provides a Unique Opportunity for Developers to
Build Highly Automated Driving Solutions that are Safer and More Aware
January 6, 2020
Las Vegas, CES 2020 HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and
location platform services, today announced that the Global Weather
Corporation (GWC) has joined the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ucCwL9cKT_vkmkGSgYxdPnhsKtVuBs-UH8anI6VTW89P-tnvvvtbwVzAfn1fQF3WwCUPD-M0GFbFmb_EcCcBtzpMtac1YTkjQsfFi_-L8RVmAExJZFGmwtR3nyNc2keJv6meCIKEsotnB4hnB_8r1Q
HERE Marketplace to provide its RoadWX(R) road weather data service, a
segment-level forecast of road surface conditions (dry, near dry, wet,
snow/ice and slush) to HERE Marketplace customers. GWC will also provide
specialized information such as road condition confidence level,
pavement surface temperature, on-road water and snow depth, potential
visibility limits, and many other important weather variables.
The GWC road weather service, RoadWX(R) will be map-matched to the HERE
road segment topology. The combination of the two companies' capabilties
and underlying technologies represents a significant breakthrough for
addressing the many vehicle safety and efficiency use cases, ranging
from advanced infotainment to the rigorous safety standards of highly
automated driving and navigation.
For example, the integration of GWC's road-level weather data with
high-definition maps and real-time vehicle sensor data from HERE can
broaden the availability of highly automated driving in regions that are
most impacted by adverse road weather conditions.
Whereas atmospheric weather conditions can confuse some vehicle sensors,
knowing in advance the road surface information provides an external
reference beyond the readings from vehicle sensors. For example, a
vehicle may "kick out" of a state of highly automated driving if its
sensors, such as windshield wipers, indicate a light rain. However,
knowing the road surface condition on the road segment ahead may
indicate that the vehicle can still maintain traction in a state of
highly automated driving.
GWC chose to make its RoadWX data service available on the HERE
Marketplace because of HERE's long-standing and trusted reputation of
delivering automotive-grade navigable road maps and HERE's deep industry
connections worldwide. By joining the HERE Marketplace, GWC will offer
its data and services to qualified marketplace customers who want to
create location-centric solutions in industries such as automotive,
insurance, and transportation & logistics.
"Today there is a clear need for a neutral party that can safely and
securely offer standardized access to vehicle sensor data, and HERE is
positioned to do exactly this," said Kirk Mitchell, Senior Vice
President and General Manager for HERE Technologies, Americas. "We look
forward to working with GWC to take advantage of the HERE Marketplace to
offer its high-value, differentiated products to automotive and other
industries as the movement to sophisticated in-vehicle experiences and
highly automated driving continues to evolve."
GWC now offers its real-time and historic road-level weather data on the
HERE Marketplace so that data consumers can readily utilize it in their
applications. HERE Marketplace customers can access GWC data products in
raw form or as HERE map tiles, where each tile provides road surface
conditions and related information by road segment. GWC's forecasts are
updated every 15 minutes, providing current conditions and forecasts
hourly out to 48 hours and every 15 minutes for the first several hours.
RoadWX(R) is based on machine learning technology that models the
environmental and physical characteristics of the road surface and
sub-surface for all classes of roads. Road conditions forecasted are;
dry, near dry, wet, snow/ice and slush at the road segment-level.
Additional variables include road condition confidence level, road
surface temperature, water/snow depth on-road, air temperature,
precipitation type and amount, wind speed and direction, and more.
"The combined technologies of the HERE platform and the GWC RoadWX(R),
offers customers a solution that scales to meet their global
requirements for accurate road weather forecast data," said Mark Flolid,
CEO for Global Weather Corporation. "HERE Marketplace customers will
have access to our specialized RoadWX road weather service and the
future advances we have planned to meet the weather needs of the
connected world."
To learn more, hear Mark Flolid, GWC CEO and Co-founder, speak during
CES at the HERE booth on Thursday, January 9, at 10 am PT. To obtain an
evaluation sample of GWC data, contact HERE.
About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses
and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging
our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes -
from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its
assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more
about HERE, please visit www.here.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPq6e6SzdrWRSpx5JJr9PLnjWF4iJorUbyaAm5eSFAWhm77mQHMHnPwonnfQjIjVgTnQvig824n_QY2tOl0ikA
http://360.here.com.
Media Contact
James Overstall
+49 171 5334418
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4vD2QC5Ukgv0bjnmdjOcsO9rtbximZFLwJrj7F53PcJG3XrpqpQPZ7wgpsXJInZqWRo2tYNZfACF_CglBOzL4li9ShviVuXmarjSSKMj2Cs=
james.overstall@here.com
About Global Weather Corporation
Global Weather Corporation is a weather data services company built on
its heritage with the world's most prestigious weather research
institution, the National Center for Atmospheric Research. GWC offers a
wide range of weather forecast solutions to meet the needs of the
connected world, from media and energy to insurance and automotive. Our
forecast accuracy is continuously monitored by ForecastWatch, which
ranks GWC the #1 forecast in the world.
For more information, please visit our website,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JqVBBAlvCo5F0ucO3qetJ3mNhcjmGG-BEUZvKOZpDHmEq5N4JoEReFNBu7ny7BgAZ31qp6z1nBhzeLhV9MnkRPdCZhTGgrOd9m-L2jZGmuY6hhjeR5aWtD9-7xunnJkn
www.globalweathercorp.com
Media Contact
Tami Childers
303-525-7776
tchilders@globalweathercorp.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yTmdUHXGwgm4wBu_6Sl9hr8qCOucWymuWVSifwGajpd2s_Os_UlfLsSgDxGoP9hRDy5kn-Ck2ARG81gtbaGWANJqcDjqB4uDMQq1nYDegDGDzFLv0_jZ7JwvwOfWlUje
Attachment
Global Weather Corporation Offers Highly Precise Road-Level Weather Data
on the HERE Marketplace
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ff3bf7a0-769b-42f0-8b09-97fcb2540eff
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 13:00 ET ( 18:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Spannungen zwischen USA und Iran dürften Kurse weiter dämpfen
01:5206.01. 08:43
Aktie im Fokus: USA-Iran-Konflikt zieht Lufthansa nach unten
01:0603.01. 14:11
Analyser to go: Citigroup vermutet steigende Kalipreise und hebt K+S
01:4403.01. 12:36
Experten erwarten 2020 keine großen Sprünge beim Dax
01:5403.01. 12:36
Drohender Konflikt USA-Iran lässt Kurse bröckeln
01:4203.01. 11:31
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 3.01.2020
00:5903.01. 11:01
Drohender Konflikt zwischen USA und Iran dürfte Kurse belasten
01:5003.01. 08:56
Aktien im Fokus: Verlierer von 2019 stark gefragt
01:0602.01. 14:25
Taschen der Verbraucher dürften sich 2020 füllen
01:4002.01. 12:15
Analyser to go: Pareto Securities stärkt BayWa den Rücken
01:3202.01. 11:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?