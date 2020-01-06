Press Release: Global Weather Corporation Offers Highly Precise Road-Level Weather Data on the HERE Marketplace

06.01.2020 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Combining Precise Road Surface Conditions with High Definition Map andVehicle Sensor Data Provides a Unique Opportunity for Developers toBuild Highly Automated Driving Solutions that are Safer and More AwareJanuary 6, 2020Las Vegas, CES 2020 HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping andlocation platform services, today announced that the Global WeatherCorporation (GWC) has joined thehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ucCwL9cKT_vkmkGSgYxdPnhsKtVuBs-UH8anI6VTW89P-tnvvvtbwVzAfn1fQF3WwCUPD-M0GFbFmb_EcCcBtzpMtac1YTkjQsfFi_-L8RVmAExJZFGmwtR3nyNc2keJv6meCIKEsotnB4hnB_8r1QHERE Marketplace to provide its RoadWX(R) road weather data service, asegment-level forecast of road surface conditions (dry, near dry, wet,snow/ice and slush) to HERE Marketplace customers. GWC will also providespecialized information such as road condition confidence level,pavement surface temperature, on-road water and snow depth, potentialvisibility limits, and many other important weather variables.The GWC road weather service, RoadWX(R) will be map-matched to the HEREroad segment topology. The combination of the two companies' capabiltiesand underlying technologies represents a significant breakthrough foraddressing the many vehicle safety and efficiency use cases, rangingfrom advanced infotainment to the rigorous safety standards of highlyautomated driving and navigation.For example, the integration of GWC's road-level weather data withhigh-definition maps and real-time vehicle sensor data from HERE canbroaden the availability of highly automated driving in regions that aremost impacted by adverse road weather conditions.Whereas atmospheric weather conditions can confuse some vehicle sensors,knowing in advance the road surface information provides an externalreference beyond the readings from vehicle sensors. For example, avehicle may "kick out" of a state of highly automated driving if itssensors, such as windshield wipers, indicate a light rain. However,knowing the road surface condition on the road segment ahead mayindicate that the vehicle can still maintain traction in a state ofhighly automated driving.GWC chose to make its RoadWX data service available on the HEREMarketplace because of HERE's long-standing and trusted reputation ofdelivering automotive-grade navigable road maps and HERE's deep industryconnections worldwide. By joining the HERE Marketplace, GWC will offerits data and services to qualified marketplace customers who want tocreate location-centric solutions in industries such as automotive,insurance, and transportation & logistics."Today there is a clear need for a neutral party that can safely andsecurely offer standardized access to vehicle sensor data, and HERE ispositioned to do exactly this," said Kirk Mitchell, Senior VicePresident and General Manager for HERE Technologies, Americas. "We lookforward to working with GWC to take advantage of the HERE Marketplace tooffer its high-value, differentiated products to automotive and otherindustries as the movement to sophisticated in-vehicle experiences andhighly automated driving continues to evolve."GWC now offers its real-time and historic road-level weather data on theHERE Marketplace so that data consumers can readily utilize it in theirapplications. HERE Marketplace customers can access GWC data products inraw form or as HERE map tiles, where each tile provides road surfaceconditions and related information by road segment. GWC's forecasts areupdated every 15 minutes, providing current conditions and forecastshourly out to 48 hours and every 15 minutes for the first several hours.RoadWX(R) is based on machine learning technology that models theenvironmental and physical characteristics of the road surface andsub-surface for all classes of roads. Road conditions forecasted are;dry, near dry, wet, snow/ice and slush at the road segment-level.Additional variables include road condition confidence level, roadsurface temperature, water/snow depth on-road, air temperature,precipitation type and amount, wind speed and direction, and more."The combined technologies of the HERE platform and the GWC RoadWX(R),offers customers a solution that scales to meet their globalrequirements for accurate road weather forecast data," said Mark Flolid,CEO for Global Weather Corporation. "HERE Marketplace customers willhave access to our specialized RoadWX road weather service and thefuture advances we have planned to meet the weather needs of theconnected world."To learn more, hear Mark Flolid, GWC CEO and Co-founder, speak duringCES at the HERE booth on Thursday, January 9, at 10 am PT. To obtain anevaluation sample of GWC data, contact HERE.About HERE TechnologiesHERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businessesand cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveragingour open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes -from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize itsassets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn moreabout HERE, please visit www.here.com andhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YPq6e6SzdrWRSpx5JJr9PLnjWF4iJorUbyaAm5eSFAWhm77mQHMHnPwonnfQjIjVgTnQvig824n_QY2tOl0ikAhttp://360.here.com.Media ContactJames Overstall+49 171 5334418https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4vD2QC5Ukgv0bjnmdjOcsO9rtbximZFLwJrj7F53PcJG3XrpqpQPZ7wgpsXJInZqWRo2tYNZfACF_CglBOzL4li9ShviVuXmarjSSKMj2Cs=james.overstall@here.comAbout Global Weather CorporationGlobal Weather Corporation is a weather data services company built onits heritage with the world's most prestigious weather researchinstitution, the National Center for Atmospheric Research. GWC offers awide range of weather forecast solutions to meet the needs of theconnected world, from media and energy to insurance and automotive. Ourforecast accuracy is continuously monitored by ForecastWatch, whichranks GWC the #1 forecast in the world.For more information, please visit our website,https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JqVBBAlvCo5F0ucO3qetJ3mNhcjmGG-BEUZvKOZpDHmEq5N4JoEReFNBu7ny7BgAZ31qp6z1nBhzeLhV9MnkRPdCZhTGgrOd9m-L2jZGmuY6hhjeR5aWtD9-7xunnJknwww.globalweathercorp.comMedia ContactTami Childers303-525-7776tchilders@globalweathercorp.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yTmdUHXGwgm4wBu_6Sl9hr8qCOucWymuWVSifwGajpd2s_Os_UlfLsSgDxGoP9hRDy5kn-Ck2ARG81gtbaGWANJqcDjqB4uDMQq1nYDegDGDzFLv0_jZ7JwvwOfWlUjeAttachmentGlobal Weather Corporation Offers Highly Precise Road-Level Weather Dataon the HERE Marketplacehttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ff3bf7a0-769b-42f0-8b09-97fcb2540eff(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)