PRESS RELEASE: Godewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm

DGAP-News: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Share BuybackGodewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Godewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm*· Repurchase of up to 1,762,500 shares resolved· Share buyback period from of 16 January 2020 to 30 April 2020· Acquisition via Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)*Frankfurt am Main, 14 January 2020.* The Management Board of GodewindImmobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ("*Company orGodewind*"), today resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board tolaunch and implement a share buyback programme under which up to 1,762,500shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 1.62 percent of the sharecapital) are to be repurchased. The maximum volume of the share buybackprogramme (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs) is EUR8.46 million (based on the closing price of EUR 4.80 as per 14 January2020). The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchangein electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).With the share buyback programm the Company is making partial use of theauthorization granted by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 6 August2019, according to which up to a total of 10 percent of the Company's sharecapital existing at the time the resolution was adopted may be acquireduntil 5 August 2024. In the case of an acquisition via the stock exchange,the purchase price per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) may notexceed or fall short of the price of a share of the Company in XETRA trading(or a comparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on thetrading day by more than 10 percent. To date, no use has been made of thisauthorization. The Company already holds 1.5 million treasury shares.The repurchased shares may be used for any purpose permitted under theauthorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 6 August 2019,including (a) the sale of the shares under exclusion of shareholders'subscription rights against cash payment, provided that the price at whichthe shares are sold is not significantly lower than the stock exchange priceof the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system),and (b) against non-cash contributions; the shares may also be redeemed.The buyback will take place within a period of 16 January 2020 (firstpossible acquisition day) until 30 April 2020 (last possible acquisitionday) at the latest.*Extension of the sound and profitable portfolio with a strong dedication toshareholder value*Godewind will continue to optimize the existing office portfolio with avalue of more than EUR 1 billion as per 30 September 2019 and expand theoffice-portfolio. With a lettable vacancy rate of currently around 9.5percent the portfolio still has extensive organic growth potential.*About Godewind *Godewind Immobilien AG, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is a companyspecialising in German office properties. The company's focus is on creatingand expanding an attractive real estate portfolio in Germany's growthcentres. As an active portfolio and asset manager, Godewind strives forsustainable increases in earnings and income, which are supplemented byregularly increasing upside potential. Godewind currently has an officeproperty portfolio totalling more than EUR 1 billion. In the medium term,the aim is to create a commercial real estate portfolio of at least EUR 3billion with the help of a wide-ranging network and by means of value-addedacquisitions.Based on internal portfolio and asset management, Godewind Immobilien AGwill manage commercial properties cost effectively, conclude long-termtenancy agreements and thus increase the value of the company. The companyhas loss carryforwards for corporation and trade tax and a tax depositaccount. The Godewind Immobilien AG share is listed at the highesttransparency level of Deutsche Börse AG, Prime Standard, and is tradedamongst others in the XETRA market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange(FWB).For further information please visit https://www.godewind-ag.com [1].*Investor Relations contact *Gunnar JanssenGodewind Immobilien AGPhone +49 69 27 13 97 32 13E-mail g.janssen@godewind-ag.com*Press contact *Jan HuttererKirchhoff Consult AGTel.: +49 (0)40 6091 8665Email: godewind-ag@kirchhoff.de