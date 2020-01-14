PRESS RELEASE: Godewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm

DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones29.003,83+0,33%NASDAQ 1009.059,59-0,12%
DGAP-News: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Godewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm
2020-01-14 / 18:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Godewind Immobilien AG resolves share buyback programm*
· Repurchase of up to 1,762,500 shares resolved
· Share buyback period from of 16 January 2020 to 30 April 2020
· Acquisition via Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)
*Frankfurt am Main, 14 January 2020.* The Management Board of Godewind
Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ("*Company or
Godewind*"), today resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to
launch and implement a share buyback programme under which up to 1,762,500
shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 1.62 percent of the share
capital) are to be repurchased. The maximum volume of the share buyback
programme (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs) is EUR
8.46 million (based on the closing price of EUR 4.80 as per 14 January
2020). The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange
in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
With the share buyback programm the Company is making partial use of the
authorization granted by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 6 August
2019, according to which up to a total of 10 percent of the Company's share
capital existing at the time the resolution was adopted may be acquired
until 5 August 2024. In the case of an acquisition via the stock exchange,
the purchase price per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) may not
exceed or fall short of the price of a share of the Company in XETRA trading
(or a comparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on the
trading day by more than 10 percent. To date, no use has been made of this
authorization. The Company already holds 1.5 million treasury shares.
The repurchased shares may be used for any purpose permitted under the
authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 6 August 2019,
including (a) the sale of the shares under exclusion of shareholders'
subscription rights against cash payment, provided that the price at which
the shares are sold is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price
of the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system),
and (b) against non-cash contributions; the shares may also be redeemed.
The buyback will take place within a period of 16 January 2020 (first
possible acquisition day) until 30 April 2020 (last possible acquisition
day) at the latest.
*Extension of the sound and profitable portfolio with a strong dedication to
shareholder value*
Godewind will continue to optimize the existing office portfolio with a
value of more than EUR 1 billion as per 30 September 2019 and expand the
office-portfolio. With a lettable vacancy rate of currently around 9.5
percent the portfolio still has extensive organic growth potential.
*About Godewind *
Godewind Immobilien AG, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is a company
specialising in German office properties. The company's focus is on creating
and expanding an attractive real estate portfolio in Germany's growth
centres. As an active portfolio and asset manager, Godewind strives for
sustainable increases in earnings and income, which are supplemented by
regularly increasing upside potential. Godewind currently has an office
property portfolio totalling more than EUR 1 billion. In the medium term,
the aim is to create a commercial real estate portfolio of at least EUR 3
billion with the help of a wide-ranging network and by means of value-added
acquisitions.
Based on internal portfolio and asset management, Godewind Immobilien AG
will manage commercial properties cost effectively, conclude long-term
tenancy agreements and thus increase the value of the company. The company
has loss carryforwards for corporation and trade tax and a tax deposit
account. The Godewind Immobilien AG share is listed at the highest
transparency level of Deutsche Börse AG, Prime Standard, and is traded
amongst others in the XETRA market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(FWB).
For further information please visit https://www.godewind-ag.com [1].
*Investor Relations contact *
Gunnar Janssen
Godewind Immobilien AG
Phone +49 69 27 13 97 32 13
E-mail g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
*Press contact *
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Tel.: +49 (0)40 6091 8665
Email: godewind-ag@kirchhoff.de
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 2713973213
E-mail: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953551
End of News DGAP News Service
953551 2020-01-14
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0eee0b5d3e796f9c998bfa8bcaa23f76&application_id=953551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 12:33 ET ( 17:33 GMT)
