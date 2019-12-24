PRESS RELEASE: Goldsource Announces Grant of Stock Options

24.12.2019 - 19:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Goldsource Mines Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousGoldsource Announces Grant of Stock Options2019-12-24 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) -Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" orthe "Company") announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers,employees and consultants exercisable for 4,000,000 common shares of theCompany at a price of $0.06 per share for a five year term expiring December23, 2024. A 12-month vesting schedule will apply to stock optionsexercisable for 150,000 common shares pursuant to which 25% of the optionsshall vest on March 23, 2020 and a further 25% shall vest every 3 monthsthereafter until fully vested.*ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.*Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com [1]) is a Canadian resourcecompany working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned EagleMountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Companycompleted testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wetmining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on deliveringfeasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at EagleMountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven inmaking exploration discoveries and in project construction._Ioannis (Yannis) TsitosPresidentGoldsource Mines Inc._*For Further Information:**Goldsource Mines Inc.*Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, PresidentFred Cooper, Investor RelationsTelephone: +1 (604) 694-1760Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)Email: info@goldsourcemines.comWebsite: www.goldsourcemines.com [2]570 Granville Street, Suite 501Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is definedin policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy oraccuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51073 [3]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51073News Source: Newsfile2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Goldsource Mines Inc.CanadaISIN: CA38153U1084EQS News ID: 943561End of News DGAP News Service943561 2019-12-241: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=feb2e5209ca565f95e21ef57ee37c75d&application_id=943561&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0b66a71190e6fe623ee1580a096888e1&application_id=943561&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f81378b0990f08e909fae22374cfc45&application_id=943561&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)