PRESS RELEASE: Goldsource Announces Grant of Stock Options
DGAP-News: Goldsource Mines Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Goldsource Announces Grant of Stock Options
2019-12-24 / 19:05
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) -
Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or
the "Company") announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers,
employees and consultants exercisable for 4,000,000 common shares of the
Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a five year term expiring December
23, 2024. A 12-month vesting schedule will apply to stock options
exercisable for 150,000 common shares pursuant to which 25% of the options
shall vest on March 23, 2020 and a further 25% shall vest every 3 months
thereafter until fully vested.
*ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.*
Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com [1]) is a Canadian resource
company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle
Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From
2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company
completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet
mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on delivering
feasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at Eagle
Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in
making exploration discoveries and in project construction.
_Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President
Goldsource Mines Inc._
*For Further Information:*
*Goldsource Mines Inc.*
Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President
Fred Cooper, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@goldsourcemines.com
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com [2]
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1
Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined
in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or
accuracy of this release.
News Source: Newsfile
2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Goldsource Mines Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA38153U1084
EQS News ID: 943561
End of News DGAP News Service
943561 2019-12-24
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 13:05 ET ( 18:05 GMT)
