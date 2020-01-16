DAX ®13.400,21-0,24%TecDAX ®3.125,80+0,72%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation...
PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Mergers &
Acquisitions/Mergers & Acquisitions
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to
the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
2020-01-16 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading
Act (WpHG)*
*Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible
Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.*
*Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 16 January 2020* - Haier Smart Home Co.,
Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart
Home" or the "*Company*") published an announcement pursuant to the Hong
Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers and a reminder announcement on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the updates in relation to the
Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
On 12 December 2019, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "*Company*") made a
clarification announcement to clarify the news report regarding the planning
of a H-share listing and privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
(the "*Haier Electronics*", a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: HK 1169), and the
proposal of a possible privatisation of Haier Electronics, the "*Possible
Privatisation*").
This clarification announcement was published pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1
MAR.
*1. Current Progress*
The Company has made an announcement pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong
Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "*Takeovers Code*") in relation to the
Possible Privatisation and an announcement in relation to the updates on the
number of relevant securities of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the
Takeovers Code, respectively on 16 December 2019 and 17 December 2019, on
HKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk).
*2. Monthly Updates*
In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s)
setting out the progress of the talks or the consideration of the Possible
Privatisation will be made until an announcement is made of a firm intention
to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not
to proceed with the Possible Privatisation.
Therefore, the Company has made a monthly update announcement (jointly
announced with Haier Electronics) pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code
in relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics (the
"*Monthly Update Announcement*") on 16 January 2020 on HKEXnews website
(http://www.hkexnews.hk). The Monthly Update Announcement mainly states that
the Company is still exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation,
and as at the date of the announcement the Company has not furnished a
definitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics, no
agreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whether to
proceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms (including
the exchange ratio and the timetable) of the Possible Privatisation are yet
to be finalised, and there is no certainty that the Possible Privatisation
will proceed.
*3. Others*
The Company will make timely announcements in accordance to applicable rules
and regulations. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News,
Securities Times, Securities Daily and Shanghai Stock Exchange website
(www.sse.com.cn) are the designated disclosure media of the Company. The
Company will publish any information that it publishes and that may be of
importance to the public in the European Union and the European Economic
Area pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
All investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities
of the Company.
*Important notice: *As at the date of this announcement, the Company is
still exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation and has not
furnished a definitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics.
No agreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whether
to proceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms
(including the exchange ratio and the timetable) of the Possible
Privatisation are yet to be finalised, and there is no certainty that the
Possible Privatisation will proceed.
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Board of Directors
16 January 2020
2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 954839
End of News DGAP News Service
954839 2020-01-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 05:10 ET ( 10:10 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,988
|+0,82%
|EUR
|+0,008
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Wikofolio-Hotspots: Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzellen gefragt – Vorsicht bei Varta!
06:2616.01. 11:26
Diese Marken stehen auf der Oberseite nun im Fokus - DAX-Check
03:1216.01. 11:07
Andreas Deutsch: Amazon, Visa, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Hain Celestial, Adidas Andreas Deutsch
12:0716.01. 10:37
Jüngster Kurssschub nur der Anfang? Trading-Tipp des Tages
02:2716.01. 10:33
Nio, Beyond Meat, 3D Systems, Bayer, Telekom, Varta, Manz, Novo Nordisk, HelloFresh - Märkte am Morgen
13:5416.01. 10:02
Abwarten vor Besiegelung des ersten US-chinesischen Handelsabkommens
01:3515.01. 17:01
Lufthansa - Die Probleme häufen sich: Mitarbeiter packen aus
10:3315.01. 16:34
Most Actives: Daimler, AgraFlora Organics und CropEnergies
04:3615.01. 16:31
Dax setzt zum Sprung an
14:3515.01. 16:03
Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei - Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst weniger
01:3315.01. 15:25
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?