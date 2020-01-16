PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

16.01.2020 - 11:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Mergers &Acquisitions/Mergers & AcquisitionsHaier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation tothe Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.2020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities TradingAct (WpHG)**Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the PossiblePrivatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.**Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 16 January 2020* - Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier SmartHome" or the "*Company*") published an announcement pursuant to the HongKong Code on Takeovers and Mergers and a reminder announcement on theShanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the updates in relation to thePossible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.On 12 December 2019, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "*Company*") made aclarification announcement to clarify the news report regarding the planningof a H-share listing and privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.(the "*Haier Electronics*", a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed onThe Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: HK 1169), and theproposal of a possible privatisation of Haier Electronics, the "*PossiblePrivatisation*").This clarification announcement was published pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1MAR.*1. Current Progress*The Company has made an announcement pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong KongCode on Takeovers and Mergers (the "*Takeovers Code*") in relation to thePossible Privatisation and an announcement in relation to the updates on thenumber of relevant securities of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.8 of theTakeovers Code, respectively on 16 December 2019 and 17 December 2019, onHKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk).*2. Monthly Updates*In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s)setting out the progress of the talks or the consideration of the PossiblePrivatisation will be made until an announcement is made of a firm intentionto make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision notto proceed with the Possible Privatisation.Therefore, the Company has made a monthly update announcement (jointlyannounced with Haier Electronics) pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Codein relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics (the"*Monthly Update Announcement*") on 16 January 2020 on HKEXnews website(http://www.hkexnews.hk). The Monthly Update Announcement mainly states thatthe Company is still exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation,and as at the date of the announcement the Company has not furnished adefinitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics, noagreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whether toproceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms (includingthe exchange ratio and the timetable) of the Possible Privatisation are yetto be finalised, and there is no certainty that the Possible Privatisationwill proceed.*3. Others*The Company will make timely announcements in accordance to applicable rulesand regulations. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News,Securities Times, Securities Daily and Shanghai Stock Exchange website(www.sse.com.cn) are the designated disclosure media of the Company. TheCompany will publish any information that it publishes and that may be ofimportance to the public in the European Union and the European EconomicArea pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).All investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securitiesof the Company.*Important notice: *As at the date of this announcement, the Company isstill exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation and has notfurnished a definitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics.No agreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whetherto proceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms(including the exchange ratio and the timetable) of the PossiblePrivatisation are yet to be finalised, and there is no certainty that thePossible Privatisation will proceed.Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Board of Directors
16 January 2020