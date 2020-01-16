DAX ®13.400,21-0,24%TecDAX ®3.125,80+0,72%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation...

PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Mergers &
Acquisitions/Mergers & Acquisitions
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to
the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

2020-01-16 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading
Act (WpHG)*

*Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible
Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.*

*Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 16 January 2020* - Haier Smart Home Co.,
Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart
Home" or the "*Company*") published an announcement pursuant to the Hong
Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers and a reminder announcement on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the updates in relation to the
Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

On 12 December 2019, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "*Company*") made a
clarification announcement to clarify the news report regarding the planning
of a H-share listing and privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
(the "*Haier Electronics*", a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: HK 1169), and the
proposal of a possible privatisation of Haier Electronics, the "*Possible
Privatisation*").

This clarification announcement was published pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1
MAR.

*1. Current Progress*

The Company has made an announcement pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong
Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "*Takeovers Code*") in relation to the
Possible Privatisation and an announcement in relation to the updates on the
number of relevant securities of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the
Takeovers Code, respectively on 16 December 2019 and 17 December 2019, on
HKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

*2. Monthly Updates*

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s)
setting out the progress of the talks or the consideration of the Possible
Privatisation will be made until an announcement is made of a firm intention
to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not
to proceed with the Possible Privatisation.

Therefore, the Company has made a monthly update announcement (jointly
announced with Haier Electronics) pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code
in relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics (the
"*Monthly Update Announcement*") on 16 January 2020 on HKEXnews website
(http://www.hkexnews.hk). The Monthly Update Announcement mainly states that
the Company is still exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation,
and as at the date of the announcement the Company has not furnished a
definitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics, no
agreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whether to
proceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms (including
the exchange ratio and the timetable) of the Possible Privatisation are yet
to be finalised, and there is no certainty that the Possible Privatisation
will proceed.

*3. Others*

The Company will make timely announcements in accordance to applicable rules
and regulations. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News,
Securities Times, Securities Daily and Shanghai Stock Exchange website
(www.sse.com.cn) are the designated disclosure media of the Company. The
Company will publish any information that it publishes and that may be of
importance to the public in the European Union and the European Economic
Area pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
All investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities
of the Company.

*Important notice: *As at the date of this announcement, the Company is
still exploring the proposal on the Possible Privatisation and has not
furnished a definitive Possible Privatisation proposal to Haier Electronics.
No agreement or other commitment has been made by the Company as to whether
to proceed with the Possible Privatisation and the details and terms
(including the exchange ratio and the timetable) of the Possible
Privatisation are yet to be finalised, and there is no certainty that the
Possible Privatisation will proceed.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Board of Directors

16 January 2020

2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 954839

End of News DGAP News Service

954839 2020-01-16



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 05:10 ET ( 10:10 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1
HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 - Performance (3 Monate) 0,988 +0,82%
EUR +0,008
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
11:10 PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 0,988 +0,816%
17.12. PRESS RELEASE: Announcement on Results of Redemption of 'Haier Convertible Bonds' and Changes in Total Share Capital HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 0,988 +0,816%
17.12. DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. (deutsch) HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 0,988 +0,816%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:17 DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG EXCEET GROUP SA RED. A 4,92 +2,07%
11:17 DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] EXCEET GROUP SA RED. A 4,92 +2,07%
11:10 PRESS RELEASE: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. HAIER SMART HOME CO.D YC1 0,988 +0,816%
11:01 Evotec kooperiert mit US-Krebsspezialist Oncoresponse EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 23,63 +2,83%
11:00 pressetext.de: Neuer Geschäftsbereichsleiter für GOLDBECK RHOMBERG in der Schweiz - Wolfgang Schmid verantwortet zukünftig Logistik und Grossprojekte des Industriebauspezialisten
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:24 Mainzer Glas-Spezialist Schott hält Gewinn fast stabil
11:23 ROUNDUP: Varta schafft durch Produktionsausbau 600 neue Arbeitsplätze VARTA AG O.N. 87,00 +5,71%
11:20 Ruhani: Iran will nicht komplett aus Atomabkommen aussteigen
11:20 ROUNDUP/Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich wenig auf Beschäftigung aus
11:15 Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich nur gering auf Beschäftigung aus

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
15.01. Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 298,05 +0,35%
15.01. Singulus-Aktie nach China-Auftrag mit Mega-Sprung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 6,88 +12,42%
09:16 Varta reagiert auf China-Konkurrenz – Aktie hebt ab VARTA AG O.N. 87,00 +5,71%
15.01. 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.399,92 -0,24%
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 87,00 +5,71%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:24 Mainzer Glas-Spezialist Schott hält Gewinn fast stabil
11:23 ROUNDUP: Varta schafft durch Produktionsausbau 600 neue Arbeitsplätze VARTA AG O.N. 87,00 +5,71%
11:20 Ruhani: Iran will nicht komplett aus Atomabkommen aussteigen
11:20 ROUNDUP/Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich wenig auf Beschäftigung aus
11:15 Studie: Klimapaket wirkt sich nur gering auf Beschäftigung aus
Marktberichte
10:27 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas fester - Kohleentschädigung treibt RWE-Kurs AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. 36,58 +1,61%
10:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax im Plus nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.453,10 +0,16%
10:03 Devisen: Eurokurs legt weiter zu EUR/USD 1,1159 +0,0740%
09:56 MÄRKTE ASIEN/US-chinesisches Handelsabkommen stützt kaum SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.163,00 +2,74%
09:28 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt in enger Spanne nach erstem Handelsdeal MDAX ® 28.453,10 +0,16%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen