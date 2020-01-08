PRESS RELEASE: Hauck & Aufhäuser bank initiates coverage of Mynaric with 'buy' rating and EUR 75 price target

08.01.2020 - 13:20 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Rating/Research UpdateHauck & Aufhäuser bank initiates coverage of Mynaric with 'buy' rating andEUR 75 price target2020-01-08 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.· Study comes on the heels of Mynaric's product unveiling and productionramp-up· Industry analysts expect 2020 to be the inflection point for commercialsatellite constellations· Newly-initiated study is available to professional investors andprovides in-depth analysis of Mynaric's investment case*Munich, January 8, 2020 -* Shares in Mynaric (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 / WKN:A0JCY1) have today received a 'buy' rating and a EUR 75 price target fromone of the longest-established private banks in Europe, Hauck & Aufhäuser.The newly-initiated coverage, with an initial report title of "Reaching forthe stars" and authored by stock analyst Tim Wunderlich, offerscomprehensive analysis of Mynaric as an investment case.Today's report follows Mynaric's recent product unveiling and news that ithas more than 30 laser communication units in production cycle planned for2020: a figure that sets Mynaric apart from any other laser communicationcompany in the world. First HAWK _AIR _terminals for airborne applicationsare currently being completed this month and first CONDOR terminals designedfor satellite constellations will become available from the second half of2020.The publication also comes at the start of a year that will see aninflection point for satellite constellations, most of which plan to deploylaser communication systems as soon as they become available. Proof of thiscommercial turning point is demonstrated by companies such as SpaceX - justone of numerous companies building a spaceborne constellation - which hasalready launched three batches of satellites for its constellation and whoseCOO is on record committing the company to at least two launches a monththroughout 2020. The company's most recent launch this week makes it theworld's largest satellite constellation operator with just under 180satellites already in orbit.The new initiation study is available to professional investors directlyfrom Hauck & Aufhäuser. Mynaric is additionally covered by stock analysts ofMainFirst bank (EUR 80, 'Outperform') and Edison investment research.Interested shareholders can also subscribe to Mynaric's newsletter(www.mynaric.com/news [1]) that continuously informs about products, marketdevelopments and general news.*About Mynaric*Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enablecommunication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wirelesslaser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, whichallow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely overlong distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms,satellites and the ground.Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably.Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, whichcannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. Thefuture therefore calls for an expansion of the existing networkinfrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communicationproducts Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.For more information see: www.mynaric.com [2]*Important information*Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections orother forward-looking statements regarding future events or the futurefinancial performance of the Company. You can identify forward lookingstatements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate,""intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negativeof such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you thatthese statements are only predictions and that actual events or results maydiffer materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflectevents and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect theoccurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actualresults to differ materially from those contained in our projections orforward-looking statements, including, among others, general economicconditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry,as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and itsoperations.2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Mynaric AGDornierstr. 1982205 GilchingGermanyPhone: +49 8105 7999 0E-mail: comms@mynaric.comInternet: www.mynaric.comISIN: DE000A0JCY11WKN: A0JCY1Indices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 949001End of News DGAP News Service949001 2020-01-081: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c37b4e14dcec3d7fee064785175d7749&application_id=949001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aec8a67b54793ecbd978491be07c6428&application_id=949001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)