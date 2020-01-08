DAX ®13.252,92+0,20%TecDAX ®3.036,56-0,01%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Hauck & Aufhäuser bank initiates coverage of Mynaric with 'buy' rating and...
PRESS RELEASE: Hauck & Aufhäuser bank initiates coverage of Mynaric with 'buy' rating and EUR 75 price target
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Rating/Research Update
Hauck & Aufhäuser bank initiates coverage of Mynaric with 'buy' rating and
EUR 75 price target
2020-01-08 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
· Study comes on the heels of Mynaric's product unveiling and production
ramp-up
· Industry analysts expect 2020 to be the inflection point for commercial
satellite constellations
· Newly-initiated study is available to professional investors and
provides in-depth analysis of Mynaric's investment case
*Munich, January 8, 2020 -* Shares in Mynaric (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 / WKN:
A0JCY1) have today received a 'buy' rating and a EUR 75 price target from
one of the longest-established private banks in Europe, Hauck & Aufhäuser.
The newly-initiated coverage, with an initial report title of "Reaching for
the stars" and authored by stock analyst Tim Wunderlich, offers
comprehensive analysis of Mynaric as an investment case.
Today's report follows Mynaric's recent product unveiling and news that it
has more than 30 laser communication units in production cycle planned for
2020: a figure that sets Mynaric apart from any other laser communication
company in the world. First HAWK _AIR _terminals for airborne applications
are currently being completed this month and first CONDOR terminals designed
for satellite constellations will become available from the second half of
2020.
The publication also comes at the start of a year that will see an
inflection point for satellite constellations, most of which plan to deploy
laser communication systems as soon as they become available. Proof of this
commercial turning point is demonstrated by companies such as SpaceX - just
one of numerous companies building a spaceborne constellation - which has
already launched three batches of satellites for its constellation and whose
COO is on record committing the company to at least two launches a month
throughout 2020. The company's most recent launch this week makes it the
world's largest satellite constellation operator with just under 180
satellites already in orbit.
The new initiation study is available to professional investors directly
from Hauck & Aufhäuser. Mynaric is additionally covered by stock analysts of
MainFirst bank (EUR 80, 'Outperform') and Edison investment research.
Interested shareholders can also subscribe to Mynaric's newsletter
(www.mynaric.com/news [1]) that continuously informs about products, market
developments and general news.
*About Mynaric*
Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable
communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wireless
laser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, which
allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over
long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms,
satellites and the ground.
Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably.
Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which
cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The
future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network
infrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communication
products Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.
For more information see: www.mynaric.com [2]
*Important information*
Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or
other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future
financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking
statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negative
of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that
these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may
differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect
events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or
forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic
conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry,
as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its
operations.
2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 949001
End of News DGAP News Service
949001 2020-01-08
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c37b4e14dcec3d7fee064785175d7749&application_id=949001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aec8a67b54793ecbd978491be07c6428&application_id=949001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 07:20 ET ( 12:20 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|37,60
|+1,08%
|EUR
|+0,40
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 08.01.2020
01:0108.01. 13:08
Erneuerbare retten deutsche Umweltbilanz 2019
01:5008.01. 12:36
Analyser to go: Gute Aussichten bei Siemens Gamesa schon eingepreist
01:3408.01. 12:09
SMA Solar: Wird das die trendstärkste Aktie 2020? - HeavytraderZ
06:4408.01. 12:07
Börse reagiert gemäßigt auf iranische Luftangriffe
01:4208.01. 11:01
Iran/USA-Konflikt sorgt für Vorsicht bei den Anlegern - DAX-Check
02:5908.01. 10:30
Trading-Tipp: Nike - mit Klopp-Effekt zum Allzeithoch?
02:0208.01. 10:29
Iran übt Vergeltung - Dax dürfte fallen
01:5308.01. 08:20
Iran-USA Krise: Flächenbrand voraus?
06:4607.01. 17:38
Vorsichtige Dax-Erholung - Zurückhaltung an der Wall Street
01:3207.01. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?