PRESS RELEASE: Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm
2020-01-22
DGAP-News: Hemp for Health Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm
2020-01-22 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) - *HEMP FOR
HEALTH INC*. (CSE: HFH) ("HFH" or the "Company"), a cultivator and
distributor of premium "Made in Tuscany" CBD products, is pleased to
announce it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") for a 10% interest in a
European distribution company.
"We have signed a strategic LOI for a 10% interest in a company with
established distribution channels and customers in Europe, specifically with
distribution rights for Italy, Spain, Romania, Germany and France," said
Robert Eadie, President & CEO of Hemp for Health. "These established
channels will be vital in providing customer feedback and insights, possible
product improvements, and new demand for our CBD in markets across Europe."
In consideration of &euro50,000, the LOI represents a 10% equity interest in
the European company and opens distribution channels for HFH's flowers,
biomass and CBD oil. Hemp for Health also gains access to various domain
names, trademarks and contracts for the use of e-commerce platforms
associated with the domain names.
Buying into the European company is part of HFH's efforts to create
strategic alliances in Europe that will boost our overall brand awareness
and assist in the ongoing process of identifying the best distribution
networks for our premium products.
*About Hemp for Health Inc.:*
Hemp for Health is a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products with
an exclusive, long-term contract for land with farmers in the Tuscan region
of Italy for the purpose of yielding the highest quality hemp-based CBD. Our
focus is to offer the absolute best in natural and organic CBD products to
our customers, and that starts with pristine soil, seeds, and sun. (See
further details available in the Company's filings on SEDAR.)
*ON BEHALF OF HEMP FOR HEALTH INC.*
(_sgd_.) Robert Eadie
President & CEO
_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this
release._
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Evan Eadie
Telephone: 416-640-1936 x 203
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: evan@hempforhealth.eu
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51729 [1]
