DAX ®13.502,46-0,39%TecDAX ®3.175,76+0,17%Dow Jones29.206,34+0,04%NASDAQ 1009.211,66+0,49%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm

PRESS RELEASE: Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Hemp for Health Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm

2020-01-22 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) - *HEMP FOR
HEALTH INC*. (CSE: HFH) ("HFH" or the "Company"), a cultivator and
distributor of premium "Made in Tuscany" CBD products, is pleased to
announce it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") for a 10% interest in a
European distribution company.

"We have signed a strategic LOI for a 10% interest in a company with
established distribution channels and customers in Europe, specifically with
distribution rights for Italy, Spain, Romania, Germany and France," said
Robert Eadie, President & CEO of Hemp for Health. "These established
channels will be vital in providing customer feedback and insights, possible
product improvements, and new demand for our CBD in markets across Europe."

In consideration of &euro50,000, the LOI represents a 10% equity interest in
the European company and opens distribution channels for HFH's flowers,
biomass and CBD oil. Hemp for Health also gains access to various domain
names, trademarks and contracts for the use of e-commerce platforms
associated with the domain names.

Buying into the European company is part of HFH's efforts to create
strategic alliances in Europe that will boost our overall brand awareness
and assist in the ongoing process of identifying the best distribution
networks for our premium products.

*About Hemp for Health Inc.:*

Hemp for Health is a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products with
an exclusive, long-term contract for land with farmers in the Tuscan region
of Italy for the purpose of yielding the highest quality hemp-based CBD. Our
focus is to offer the absolute best in natural and organic CBD products to
our customers, and that starts with pristine soil, seeds, and sun. (See
further details available in the Company's filings on SEDAR.)

*ON BEHALF OF HEMP FOR HEALTH INC.*

(_sgd_.) Robert Eadie
President & CEO

_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this
release._

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Evan Eadie
Telephone: 416-640-1936 x 203
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: evan@hempforhealth.eu

To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51729 [1]

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51729
News Source: Newsfile

2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hemp for Health Inc.

Canada
ISIN: CA42371G1072
EQS News ID: 959117

End of News DGAP News Service

959117 2020-01-22


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8a88054806ff236f94c8a74a15985472&application_id=959117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 11:14 ET ( 16:14 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:14 PRESS RELEASE: Hemp for Health Signs LOI for 10% of Established Distribution Firm
17:14 Wirecard will Aufsichtsrat und Vorstand vergrößern WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:02 EPGC-Vertreter zieht in Metro-Aufsichtsrat ein METRO AG ST O.N. 12,78 -1,99%
16:49 SWEF: December 2019 NAV STARWOOD EUR 104,94 +0,42%
16:38 SPD fordert Anti-Huawei-Gesetz von Altmaier
16:33 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX gibt nach Rekordhoch alle Gewinne wieder ab ALSTOM 46,24 +2,10%
16:29 DGAP-News: PEH Wertpapier AG: PEH Wertpapier AG erwartet nach guten Netflix-Zahlen positive Quartalssaison für FAANG-Aktien und hat Technologiequote im PEH EMPIRE Fonds weiter erhöht PEH WERTPAPIER AG 18,60 ±0,00%
16:21 Ufo will bis Ende der Woche Vereinbarungen mit Lufthansa treffen LUFTHANSA 14,44 -0,28%
16:21 DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis 2019: Umsatz 358,3 Mio. Euro (+13%), EBIT 3,75 Mio. Euro (+102%) UNIDEVICE AG INH O.N. 1,70 +21,43%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Hurricane Electric erweitert Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindungen zusammen mit Global Switch in Amsterdam, London und Sydney
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat (deutsch) MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:10 Neuer Wirecard-Chefkontrolleur will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat personell stärken WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:08 Schlichtungsstelle SÖP: Seit Gründung mehr als 123 000 Beschwerden
17:08 Lungenkrankheit in China: Zahl der Nachweise auf 544 gestiegen
17:07 WDH/ROUNDUP: Wie die Telekom nach ihrem TV-Coup die Fußball-EM 2024 plant DT. TELEKOM 14,86 +0,57%
17:06 Von der Leyen sieht Rückhalt für Klimaschutz in den USA
17:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tesla mehr als 100 Milliarden Dollar wert TESLA INC. DL -,001 526,10 +7,70%
17:05 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 22.01.2020 - 17.00 Uhr
17:05 Das Geheimnis des kleinen Schwarzen: Was den Espresso perfekt macht

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
21.01. BioNTech: Diese Kombination ist "genau die richtige" BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 34,29 +7,86%
09:49 Daimler: Keine schöne Überraschung DAIMLER 45,22 -2,53%
21.01. Thyssenkrupp: Weniger Bieter, schlechter Chart THYSSENKRUPP 11,44 -2,64%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,55 +0,67%
08:43 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.503,36 -0,39%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Hurricane Electric erweitert Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindungen zusammen mit Global Switch in Amsterdam, London und Sydney
17:19 DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat (deutsch) MENDARION SE O.N. 3,90 ±0,00%
17:10 Neuer Wirecard-Chefkontrolleur will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat personell stärken WIRECARD 129,05 +0,16%
17:08 Schlichtungsstelle SÖP: Seit Gründung mehr als 123 000 Beschwerden
17:08 Lungenkrankheit in China: Zahl der Nachweise auf 544 gestiegen
Marktberichte
17:01 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen - Politische Krise in Italien EUR/USD 1,1088 +0,0510%
16:33 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX gibt nach Rekordhoch alle Gewinne wieder ab ALSTOM 46,24 +2,10%
16:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Tech-Aktien treiben an - Tesla über 100 Mrd Dollar wert Dow Jones 29.204,85 +0,03%
16:15 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1088 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1088 +0,0510%
16:02 Aktien New York: Tech-Aktien treiben an - Tesla über 100-Milliarden-Dollar wert Dow Jones 29.204,85 +0,03%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen