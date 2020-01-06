DAX ®13.054,00-1,25%TecDAX ®2.981,97-1,77%Dow Jones28.488,25-0,51%NASDAQ 1008.793,90-0,88%
Press Release: HERE at CES: new products, new partners, new possibilities
The New Reality is HERE and it's location-powered
January 6, 2020
Las Vegas, CES 2020 This week at CES 2020, HERE Technologies is
announcing a broad range of new products, partnerships and platform
enhancements that extend the possibilities of location data and
technology for developers, partners and customers around the world.
"We go into the new decade with a huge amount of excitement,
opportunities and momentum," said HERE Technologies CEO Edzard Overbeek.
"At CES, we're demonstrating the power of our platform to customers,
partners and developers across industries. From addressing congestion to
improving driver safety and supply chain efficiency, location data and
technology from HERE are at the heart of solutions in the digital era."
New products for automotive, transport & logistics, tech, media & telco
industries
This week, HERE is announcing several new products and services,
including
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=af2fQAKUs2Fui5nQn9mcjzciacq0Hxiv-1tyk4l6G-LCgaW-fkRYwzLAqw1WM-6V-pFniH5wnYLES2atGTwid7Mn_IDDMGzRWtBv_trHOtJIa8-USfCKw6vU66B3v_vy-dZiADmpwxhD2HHCibCg-g
HERE Navigation On-Demand, a SaaS-based solution that reinvents
vehicle-centric navigation for the 2020s. Now ready for full OEM program
deployment, HERE Navigation on-Demand is navigation as a service
providing an experience that is dynamic, fresh, and always upgradable
with new features and services, while retaining all the benefits of
being deeply embedded in the car.
Additionally, HERE is launching HERE Lanes, further expanding the
toolkit for automotive, mobility and logistics companies seeking to make
driving safer; HERE Last Mile, which helps on-demand service providers
bring order to the chaos of urban routing; and HERE HD GNSS, a new
cloud-based positioning solution that enables mass market devices to
achieve sub-meter accuracy across the globe. Meanwhile, two new APIs
HERE Public Transit and HERE Intermodal are now available for
organizations incorporating commuter-friendly routing for multiple modes
of transportation into their applications.
New partners
HERE is also announcing several new collaborations, including:
A new partnership with a major U.S. telecom provider to co-innovate
and build new connected services on their 5G network aimed at increasing
pedestrian safety, indoor navigation assistance and location
identification for ridesharing pick-up/drop-off and delivery services.
A partnership with a major conglomerate, which will see HERE deploy
location technology to address customer needs in transportation and
logistics and other industries.
Expanded HERE Marketplace for unmatched access to location data
Launched a year ago,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=af2fQAKUs2Fui5nQn9mcj9AQOG27gMgkxpHS_IJ7HFoJFT4WEVijVX-3PyB2kHDsLHKYeUCl0BDoGFc7DRb4YYu0mhOowLQZJQTMA4-Q02I_CepPgv7cRc57cafEfBnFRhq3OCo9KnSNK1UMiRLnaA
HERE Marketplace has grown to become a major hub for enterprises seeking
to buy, sell, exchange and share location-centric data in a consistent,
secure, and privacy-compliant fashion. This week, HERE announces the
next evolution of the Marketplace, further expanding the possibilities
for enterprises globally. These include the integration of a neutral
server environment and the ability for Marketplace participants to more
securely exchange data with consent management.
"The HERE Marketplace is breaking down the barriers that have inhibited
the sharing of location-centric data," said Sanjiv Ghate, VP and Head of
Data Monetization and Marketplace at HERE Technologies. "It's now easier
than ever for businesses to hook into location data previously difficult
to access both in and outside of their own industry. This is fueling
cross-industry collaboration and opening up new avenues to tackle
complex problems like traffic congestion and road safety."
Neutral server for more security and privacy controls
HERE this week announces that it is extending HERE Marketplace with
neutral server capabilities. These enable automotive manufacturers to
make car sensor data available to third party service providers in a
manner that is safe, secure, non-discriminatory and in adherence with
privacy regulations. A leading global automotive company already plans
to take advantage and make a range of car sensor data available to third
parties via the HERE Marketplace neutral server functionality.
As part of the neutral server, HERE has developed a dedicated consent
management service. This takes into account requirements for personal
data by the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Based on
blockchain technology, the service enables service providers to deliver
a consent request for data to car owners and drivers who then can
individually grant and revoke access at any time.
"Enterprises cannot afford to falter on data security and privacy," said
Jonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform at HERE Technologies. "At
HERE, security and privacy are core tenets of our approach and we have
designed our platform to meet customers' robust requirements."
New ways for enterprises to source location data
The HERE Marketplace is already home to dozens of partners using private
data ecosystems for exchanging and pooling data on everything from live
traffic, road conditions and car sensor signals to public transit and 3D
city models. Now, data consumers can also browse public listings of
location data offering standard pricing and terms, enabling them to
subscribe to the data with just a few clicks, with no offline
negotiation required. The subscription charges are added to the
customer's regular monthly invoice for platform usage. Data consumers
can freely browse the public listings for the data they need, or have
HERE facilitate data matchmaking, pools and co-ops on their behalf.
Among the public listings of data are numerous location data sets from
HERE as well as live safety-related data from BMW and MINI cars, that
reveals slippery roads, poor visibility and other road hazards across
Europe.
What's on show
At its CES booth, HERE is demonstrating how customers can leverage the
company's latest location data and technology to address multiple use
cases. These include:
Supply Chain
Real Time Visibility: Know where shipments are and proactively address
delays and exceptions.
Efficient Delivery: Optimize complex route planning for maximum
efficiency, with accurate door-to-door directions for drivers.
Urban Mobility
Seamless Mobility: Create disruptive mobility services that benefit
drivers, riders, and cities.
Reduced Traffic: Improve urban traffic flow and transportation network
usage.
Connected Driving
On-Demand Navigation: Improve the driver experience with on-demand
navigation upgrades.
Safer Driving: Take the next step towards autonomous driving with
advanced safety features.
New In-Vehicle Experiences: Enhance the driver experience by making
vehicles more self-aware.
Consumer Engagement
Loyal Customers: Stay top of mind from awareness to purchase by
connecting with customers, wherever they may be.
Media Contacts
James Overstall
+49 17 15 33 44 18
James.overstall@here.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=q22OLFHsXxqGo0vUGoPp-Y5XOayVoTyQqDeDnTXAXhffhpVMsO-MMut6-cOhOvi-5eWdEy2cb0NRgxW_LJfGDKkfnNT4PklfrAY5UGho0OQ=
Jordan Stark
+1 312 316 4537
jordan.stark@here.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q7ENcnuPpeTb1x3RSrh95NCS3kvdwZgxFpNZQTisLUWwPfMXAuXYkazetb6UdfxixAcfVGJlCLPLzY1bA6WwgFgC4uuuGw-lsgUajPsQ3Cs=
About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses
and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging
our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes
from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize
its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more
about HERE, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=co6UJUBdvKmH9ib0dPK7HfvBJR_rJmdTgTl6cyIk1HkDDPcujY9AUdVkSe-KqHJ-AxDmtuWMsJU33ToYjgH5Fg
www.here.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jVdrtILhcDxT5zoI2yNJPv3WaKtmMZr_g-uctwT_ldFfhUSuqxVR_aIKuzAnXgvOi_wF-xF_7RrvXM1Eeuhf3w
http://360.here.com.
Attachment
The New Reality is HERE and it's location-powered
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/656370c0-1672-4253-bf3c-2e2e04cdfb11
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 09:00 ET ( 14:00 GMT)
