Press Release: HERE at CES: new products, new partners, new possibilities

The New Reality is HERE and it's location-poweredJanuary 6, 2020Las Vegas, CES 2020 This week at CES 2020, HERE Technologies isannouncing a broad range of new products, partnerships and platformenhancements that extend the possibilities of location data andtechnology for developers, partners and customers around the world."We go into the new decade with a huge amount of excitement,opportunities and momentum," said HERE Technologies CEO Edzard Overbeek."At CES, we're demonstrating the power of our platform to customers,partners and developers across industries. From addressing congestion toimproving driver safety and supply chain efficiency, location data andtechnology from HERE are at the heart of solutions in the digital era."New products for automotive, transport & logistics, tech, media & telcoindustriesThis week, HERE is announcing several new products and services,includinghttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=af2fQAKUs2Fui5nQn9mcjzciacq0Hxiv-1tyk4l6G-LCgaW-fkRYwzLAqw1WM-6V-pFniH5wnYLES2atGTwid7Mn_IDDMGzRWtBv_trHOtJIa8-USfCKw6vU66B3v_vy-dZiADmpwxhD2HHCibCg-gHERE Navigation On-Demand, a SaaS-based solution that reinventsvehicle-centric navigation for the 2020s. Now ready for full OEM programdeployment, HERE Navigation on-Demand is navigation as a serviceproviding an experience that is dynamic, fresh, and always upgradablewith new features and services, while retaining all the benefits ofbeing deeply embedded in the car.Additionally, HERE is launching HERE Lanes, further expanding thetoolkit for automotive, mobility and logistics companies seeking to makedriving safer; HERE Last Mile, which helps on-demand service providersbring order to the chaos of urban routing; and HERE HD GNSS, a newcloud-based positioning solution that enables mass market devices toachieve sub-meter accuracy across the globe. Meanwhile, two new APIsHERE Public Transit and HERE Intermodal are now available fororganizations incorporating commuter-friendly routing for multiple modesof transportation into their applications.New partnersHERE is also announcing several new collaborations, including:A new partnership with a major U.S. telecom provider to co-innovateand build new connected services on their 5G network aimed at increasingpedestrian safety, indoor navigation assistance and locationidentification for ridesharing pick-up/drop-off and delivery services.A partnership with a major conglomerate, which will see HERE deploylocation technology to address customer needs in transportation andlogistics and other industries.Expanded HERE Marketplace for unmatched access to location dataLaunched a year ago,https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=af2fQAKUs2Fui5nQn9mcj9AQOG27gMgkxpHS_IJ7HFoJFT4WEVijVX-3PyB2kHDsLHKYeUCl0BDoGFc7DRb4YYu0mhOowLQZJQTMA4-Q02I_CepPgv7cRc57cafEfBnFRhq3OCo9KnSNK1UMiRLnaAHERE Marketplace has grown to become a major hub for enterprises seekingto buy, sell, exchange and share location-centric data in a consistent,secure, and privacy-compliant fashion. This week, HERE announces thenext evolution of the Marketplace, further expanding the possibilitiesfor enterprises globally. These include the integration of a neutralserver environment and the ability for Marketplace participants to moresecurely exchange data with consent management."The HERE Marketplace is breaking down the barriers that have inhibitedthe sharing of location-centric data," said Sanjiv Ghate, VP and Head ofData Monetization and Marketplace at HERE Technologies. "It's now easierthan ever for businesses to hook into location data previously difficultto access both in and outside of their own industry. This is fuelingcross-industry collaboration and opening up new avenues to tacklecomplex problems like traffic congestion and road safety."Neutral server for more security and privacy controlsHERE this week announces that it is extending HERE Marketplace withneutral server capabilities. These enable automotive manufacturers tomake car sensor data available to third party service providers in amanner that is safe, secure, non-discriminatory and in adherence withprivacy regulations. A leading global automotive company already plansto take advantage and make a range of car sensor data available to thirdparties via the HERE Marketplace neutral server functionality.As part of the neutral server, HERE has developed a dedicated consentmanagement service. This takes into account requirements for personaldata by the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Based onblockchain technology, the service enables service providers to delivera consent request for data to car owners and drivers who then canindividually grant and revoke access at any time."Enterprises cannot afford to falter on data security and privacy," saidJonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform at HERE Technologies. "AtHERE, security and privacy are core tenets of our approach and we havedesigned our platform to meet customers' robust requirements."New ways for enterprises to source location dataThe HERE Marketplace is already home to dozens of partners using privatedata ecosystems for exchanging and pooling data on everything from livetraffic, road conditions and car sensor signals to public transit and 3Dcity models. Now, data consumers can also browse public listings oflocation data offering standard pricing and terms, enabling them tosubscribe to the data with just a few clicks, with no offlinenegotiation required. The subscription charges are added to thecustomer's regular monthly invoice for platform usage. Data consumerscan freely browse the public listings for the data they need, or haveHERE facilitate data matchmaking, pools and co-ops on their behalf.Among the public listings of data are numerous location data sets fromHERE as well as live safety-related data from BMW and MINI cars, thatreveals slippery roads, poor visibility and other road hazards acrossEurope.What's on showAt its CES booth, HERE is demonstrating how customers can leverage thecompany's latest location data and technology to address multiple usecases. These include:Supply ChainReal Time Visibility: Know where shipments are and proactively addressdelays and exceptions.Efficient Delivery: Optimize complex route planning for maximumefficiency, with accurate door-to-door directions for drivers.Urban MobilitySeamless Mobility: Create disruptive mobility services that benefitdrivers, riders, and cities.Reduced Traffic: Improve urban traffic flow and transportation networkusage.Connected DrivingOn-Demand Navigation: Improve the driver experience with on-demandnavigation upgrades.Safer Driving: Take the next step towards autonomous driving withadvanced safety features.New In-Vehicle Experiences: Enhance the driver experience by makingvehicles more self-aware.Consumer EngagementLoyal Customers: Stay top of mind from awareness to purchase byconnecting with customers, wherever they may be.Media ContactsJames Overstall+49 17 15 33 44 18James.overstall@here.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=q22OLFHsXxqGo0vUGoPp-Y5XOayVoTyQqDeDnTXAXhffhpVMsO-MMut6-cOhOvi-5eWdEy2cb0NRgxW_LJfGDKkfnNT4PklfrAY5UGho0OQ=Jordan Stark+1 312 316 4537jordan.stark@here.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q7ENcnuPpeTb1x3RSrh95NCS3kvdwZgxFpNZQTisLUWwPfMXAuXYkazetb6UdfxixAcfVGJlCLPLzY1bA6WwgFgC4uuuGw-lsgUajPsQ3Cs=About HERE TechnologiesHERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businessesand cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveragingour open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomesfrom helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimizeits assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn moreabout HERE, please visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=co6UJUBdvKmH9ib0dPK7HfvBJR_rJmdTgTl6cyIk1HkDDPcujY9AUdVkSe-KqHJ-AxDmtuWMsJU33ToYjgH5Fgwww.here.com andhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jVdrtILhcDxT5zoI2yNJPv3WaKtmMZr_g-uctwT_ldFfhUSuqxVR_aIKuzAnXgvOi_wF-xF_7RrvXM1Eeuhf3whttp://360.here.com.AttachmentThe New Reality is HERE and it's location-poweredhttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/656370c0-1672-4253-bf3c-2e2e04cdfb11(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)