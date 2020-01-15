PRESS RELEASE: HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused Insurance Provider

15.01.2020 - 13:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

13:30

07:30

12:30

DGAP-News: HeyBryan Media Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousHeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused InsuranceProvider2020-01-15 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - HEYBRYANMEDIA INC [1]. (*CSE:* *HEY*) ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan appthat connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with smalltasks around the home, is pleased to announce its partnership with Duuo (byThe Co-operators Group Limited), a new digital insurance brand with a focuson the gig and sharing economies.[2]Figure 1: HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-FocusedInsurance ProviderTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/51466_393cb0cc64a848e3_001full.jpg[2]Since launching in late 2018, Duuo, in collaboration with Slice Labs Inc.,has reimagined Canadian insurance by providing on-demand, digital solutionsthat meet the emerging needs of consumers and businesses participating in thesharing economy. Through the partnership, Duuo will develop a custom,easy-to-use insurance product that HeyBryan will be able to offer thehome-maintenance Experts on its platform."We're thrilled to partner with Duuo to provide our customers and our Expertswith greater peace of mind when using the HeyBryan app," says *LanceMontgomery, CEO of HeyBryan*. "A like-minded innovator in the digital sharingeconomy, Duuo is a natural fit as our insurance partner," he adds.Upon developing the app in 2018, HeyBryan took several initiatives to ensurea safe and secure experience for customers, including payment processingthrough the app and an in-depth Expert screening process. The Company'spartnership with Duuo is a further step in its commitment to deliver a secureenvironment for its customers."As an emerging leader in the gig economy, HeyBryan shares Duuo's enthusiasmfor innovation," says *Robin Shufelt, Managing Director of Duuo*. "Our goalis to help platforms like HeyBryan grow and flourish, which is why we're soexcited to collaborate with them to develop Canada's first on-demandinsurance solution in the home-maintenance category."Development will begin in January, with further details about the partnershipand launch date to be revealed in the coming monthsON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.Lance MontgomeryCEO, President & Director*About Duuo:*Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance companyfounded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felttraditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21stcentury version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed tocreating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs ofCanadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digitaleconomy.*For more information, visit *www.duuo.ca [3] *or contact *pr@duuo.ca*About HeyBryan Media Inc.*HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering afriendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vettedExperts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app isnamed after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trustedcontractors, Bryan Baeumler.Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for anyin-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and creditchecked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasksbooked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furnitureassembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforceand consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doingreal work for real people.*Investor Relations Contacts:*Lance Montgomery, President & CEO604-240-8192lance@heybryan.comCHF Capital MarketsCathy Hume, CEO416-868-1079 x231cathy@chfir.com_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapprovedthe content of this news release._*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*This press release includes forward-looking information and statements(collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadiansecurities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upona number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, whileconsidered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties,and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events todiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are notlimited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing,intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryanApp and the services offered thereby, general business, economic,competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receiveboard or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capitalmarkets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance onforward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-lookingstatements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actualresults may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained inthis press release are made as of the date of this press release, andHeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statementscontaining any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptionsunderlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51466 [4]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51466News Source: Newsfile2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HeyBryan Media Inc.CanadaISIN: CA4283071021EQS News ID: 953935End of News DGAP News Service953935 2020-01-151: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=35f1cef6e4f5de931ec071c0533a2479&application_id=953935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=403492f196e626a29cfe98db3f1025f2&application_id=953935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8e2aec0e6c8fb64732c99221dd368afd&application_id=953935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3deefd488dff75e4bac67f550636c7e&application_id=953935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)