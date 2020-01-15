PRESS RELEASE: HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused Insurance Provider

DAX ®13.441,51-0,11%TecDAX ®3.110,42+0,37%S&P FUTURE3.287,00-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
DGAP-News: HeyBryan Media Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused Insurance
Provider
2020-01-15 / 13:30
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - HEYBRYAN
MEDIA INC [1]. (*CSE:* *HEY*) ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan app
that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small
tasks around the home, is pleased to announce its partnership with Duuo (by
The Co-operators Group Limited), a new digital insurance brand with a focus
on the gig and sharing economies.
[2]
Figure 1: HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused
Insurance Provider
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/51466_393cb0cc64a848e3_001full.jpg
[2]
Since launching in late 2018, Duuo, in collaboration with Slice Labs Inc.,
has reimagined Canadian insurance by providing on-demand, digital solutions
that meet the emerging needs of consumers and businesses participating in the
sharing economy. Through the partnership, Duuo will develop a custom,
easy-to-use insurance product that HeyBryan will be able to offer the
home-maintenance Experts on its platform.
"We're thrilled to partner with Duuo to provide our customers and our Experts
with greater peace of mind when using the HeyBryan app," says *Lance
Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan*. "A like-minded innovator in the digital sharing
economy, Duuo is a natural fit as our insurance partner," he adds.
Upon developing the app in 2018, HeyBryan took several initiatives to ensure
a safe and secure experience for customers, including payment processing
through the app and an in-depth Expert screening process. The Company's
partnership with Duuo is a further step in its commitment to deliver a secure
environment for its customers.
"As an emerging leader in the gig economy, HeyBryan shares Duuo's enthusiasm
for innovation," says *Robin Shufelt, Managing Director of Duuo*. "Our goal
is to help platforms like HeyBryan grow and flourish, which is why we're so
excited to collaborate with them to develop Canada's first on-demand
insurance solution in the home-maintenance category."
Development will begin in January, with further details about the partnership
and launch date to be revealed in the coming months
ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.
Lance Montgomery
CEO, President & Director
*About Duuo:*
*
*
Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company
founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt
traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st
century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to
creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of
Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital
economy.
*For more information, visit *www.duuo.ca [3] *or contact *pr@duuo.ca
*About HeyBryan Media Inc.*
HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a
friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted
Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is
named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted
contractors, Bryan Baeumler.
Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any
in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit
checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks
booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture
assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.
HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce
and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing
real work for real people.
*Investor Relations Contacts:*
Lance Montgomery, President & CEO
604-240-8192
lance@heybryan.com
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 x231
cathy@chfir.com
_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved
the content of this news release._
_
_
*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements
(collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian
securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon
a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while
considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties,
and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not
limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing,
intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan
App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic,
competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive
board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital
markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking
statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual
results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in
this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements
containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions
underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51466 [4]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51466
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeyBryan Media Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA4283071021
EQS News ID: 953935
End of News DGAP News Service
953935 2020-01-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 07:30 ET ( 12:30 GMT)
