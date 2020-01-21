PRESS RELEASE: HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team

21.01.2020 - 13:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: HeyBryan Media Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousHeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team2020-01-21 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - HEYBRYANMEDIA INC. [1] (*CSE:* *HEY)* ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan appthat connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with smalltasks around the home, is pleased to announce that its common shares willbegin trading on the OTCQB Market at the opening of the market on January 21,2020 under the stock symbol OTCQB: HEYBF.[2]HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory TeamTo view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/51667_712d3f2ab4bd88c4_001full.jpg[2]HeyBryan now trades on the OTCQB Market, the premier market for early stageand developing U.S. and international companies. Companies must be current intheir reporting and undergo an annual verification and managementcertification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and marketinformation for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/heybf/quote[3]. In addition, HeyBryan's shares will continue to be listed on theCanadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "HEY.""Our listing on the OTCQB Market in the United States compliments HeyBryan'slisting on the Canadian Securities Exchange and fits very well with therecognition that our key brand partner, Bryan Baeumler, has in the Americanmarket. We hope to broaden HeyBryan's investor base, allowing us toaccelerate our growth strategy and execute on our 2020 plans," said LanceMontgomery, HeyBryan CEO. "While we're firmly focused on Canadian growth, theadded visibility in the United States prepares us well as we look ahead tofuture expansion and M&A opportunities" noted Montgomery.The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed a new contractwith a previous strategic advisor for introductions to institutionalinvestors and advice with respect to capital structure, financing, merger andcapital raising opportunities for the purpose of developing the Company'sbusiness.ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.Lance MontgomeryCEO, President & Director*About OTC Market Group Inc.OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® VentureMarket and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diversenetwork of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTCMarkets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choiceand enable companies to improve the quality of information available forinvestors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed andmore efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com [4].*About HeyBryan Media Inc.*HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering afriendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vettedExperts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app isnamed after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trustedcontractors, Bryan Baeumler.Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for anyin-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and creditchecked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasksbooked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furnitureassembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforceand consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doingreal work for real people.*Investor Relations Contacts:*Lance Montgomery, President & CEO604-240-8192lance@heybryan.comCHF Capital MarketsCathy Hume, CEO416-868-1079 x231cathy@chfir.com_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapprovedthe content of this news release._*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*This press release includes forward-looking information and statements(collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadiansecurities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upona number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, whileconsidered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties,and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events todiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are notlimited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing,intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryanApp and the services offered thereby, general business, economic,competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receiveboard or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capitalmarkets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance onforward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-lookingstatements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actualresults may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained inthis press release are made as of the date of this press release, andHeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statementscontaining any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptionsunderlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51667 [5]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51667News Source: Newsfile2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: HeyBryan Media Inc.CanadaISIN: CA4283071021EQS News ID: 957849End of News DGAP News Service957849 2020-01-211: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b427a7bf315b7067791f8516cfa599f&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4cb124745bb244172629f996b230877a&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=196637038e72bf7bea256b0640bb5b90&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd958df6a5859a7ce98290fed1a3c712&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5e0e3e20850e22dc86695a0de1499cd&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)