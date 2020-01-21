DAX ®13.525,55-0,17%TecDAX ®3.155,67-0,54%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
PRESS RELEASE: HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team
DGAP-News: HeyBryan Media Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team
2020-01-21 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - HEYBRYAN
MEDIA INC. [1] (*CSE:* *HEY)* ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan app
that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small
tasks around the home, is pleased to announce that its common shares will
begin trading on the OTCQB Market at the opening of the market on January 21,
2020 under the stock symbol OTCQB: HEYBF.
[2]
HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team
To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/51667_712d3f2ab4bd88c4_001full.jpg
[2]
HeyBryan now trades on the OTCQB Market, the premier market for early stage
and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies must be current in
their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management
certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market
information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/heybf/quote
[3]. In addition, HeyBryan's shares will continue to be listed on the
Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "HEY."
"Our listing on the OTCQB Market in the United States compliments HeyBryan's
listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and fits very well with the
recognition that our key brand partner, Bryan Baeumler, has in the American
market. We hope to broaden HeyBryan's investor base, allowing us to
accelerate our growth strategy and execute on our 2020 plans," said Lance
Montgomery, HeyBryan CEO. "While we're firmly focused on Canadian growth, the
added visibility in the United States prepares us well as we look ahead to
future expansion and M&A opportunities" noted Montgomery.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed a new contract
with a previous strategic advisor for introductions to institutional
investors and advice with respect to capital structure, financing, merger and
capital raising opportunities for the purpose of developing the Company's
business.
ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.
Lance Montgomery
CEO, President & Director
*About OTC Market Group Inc.
*
*
*
OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture
Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.
Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse
network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC
Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice
and enable companies to improve the quality of information available for
investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and
more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com [4].
*About HeyBryan Media Inc.*
HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a
friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted
Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is
named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted
contractors, Bryan Baeumler.
Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any
in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit
checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks
booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture
assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more.
HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce
and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing
real work for real people.
*Investor Relations Contacts:*
Lance Montgomery, President & CEO
604-240-8192
lance@heybryan.com
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 x231
cathy@chfir.com
_The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved
the content of this news release._
_
_
*Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements*
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements
(collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian
securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon
a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while
considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties,
and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not
limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing,
intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan
App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic,
competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive
board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital
markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking
statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual
results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in
this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements
containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions
underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51667 [5]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51667
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeyBryan Media Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA4283071021
EQS News ID: 957849
End of News DGAP News Service
957849 2020-01-21
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b427a7bf315b7067791f8516cfa599f&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4cb124745bb244172629f996b230877a&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=196637038e72bf7bea256b0640bb5b90&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd958df6a5859a7ce98290fed1a3c712&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5e0e3e20850e22dc86695a0de1499cd&application_id=957849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 07:30 ET ( 12:30 GMT)
