Press Release: HWPL: Pan-Religious Statement Alarms the Christian Council of Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The following is astatement from HWPL:On December 28, about 50 prominent South Korean religious leaders issueda joint statement concerning the controversy that are coming fromPresbyterian Pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon's hate speeches andanti-government activities. The event was hosted by the ChristianFederation of Anti-Corruption and Sponsored by Pan-Religion Associationsays HWPL.The CCK is one of the largest Christian alliances in South Korea,comprising 69 denominations and 20 organizations which togetherrepresent over 12 million people.In the statement the religious leaders "denounce Rev. Jun for the sinscommitting social conflict and division" due to his remarks including,"God, if you mess around, I'll kill you," "Islam and homosexuality arediseases," and "Women say Satan's words." Moreover, further statementswere made which among other things are classified as discriminationagainst women and Buddhism.Back in October 2019, calling the South Korean President Moon Jae-In,Rev. Jun has led an anti-government demonstration and insisted thatPresident Moon is a spy to "drive the country to ruin. "The growingconcern of the CCK and Rev. Jun is coming from the question theConstitution of South Korea that mandates the separation of religion andstate.Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist and the director of Centerfor Studies on New Religions (CESNUR) as the largest internationalorganization studying new religious movements, noted that, "Theactivities of the CCK and Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon are causing internationalconcern. In addition to their radical political activities, the CCK andRev. Jun are spreading religious intolerance in Korea and abroad throughhate speech and discrimination against groups they label as 'heretic.'""Over the political activism the Western media pointed out, Rev. Jun'santi-social, anti-religious, and anti-national remarks and behaviors aresomething to be called a 'public enemy,'" said Ven. Hyewon, South KoreanRepresentative of World Buddhist Summit.(https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/08/world/asia/jun-kwang-hoon-pastor-.html)Photos accompanying this announcement are available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fadbd6de-3f44-48f4-bd2b-7ede5be0e3cchttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856644a5-5d91-475a-b4cd-8ac90233ed14Contact:So Hee Kim+ 49 151 43444 546 (Germany)(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)