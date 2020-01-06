DAX ®13.056,53-1,23%TecDAX ®2.993,05-1,40%S&P FUTURE3.227,30-0,25%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
Press Release: HWPL: Pan-Religious Statement Alarms the Christian Council of Korea
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The following is a
statement from HWPL:
On December 28, about 50 prominent South Korean religious leaders issued
a joint statement concerning the controversy that are coming from
Presbyterian Pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon's hate speeches and
anti-government activities. The event was hosted by the Christian
Federation of Anti-Corruption and Sponsored by Pan-Religion Association
says HWPL.
The CCK is one of the largest Christian alliances in South Korea,
comprising 69 denominations and 20 organizations which together
represent over 12 million people.
In the statement the religious leaders "denounce Rev. Jun for the sins
committing social conflict and division" due to his remarks including,
"God, if you mess around, I'll kill you," "Islam and homosexuality are
diseases," and "Women say Satan's words." Moreover, further statements
were made which among other things are classified as discrimination
against women and Buddhism.
Back in October 2019, calling the South Korean President Moon Jae-In,
Rev. Jun has led an anti-government demonstration and insisted that
President Moon is a spy to "drive the country to ruin. "The growing
concern of the CCK and Rev. Jun is coming from the question the
Constitution of South Korea that mandates the separation of religion and
state.
Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist and the director of Center
for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR) as the largest international
organization studying new religious movements, noted that, "The
activities of the CCK and Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon are causing international
concern. In addition to their radical political activities, the CCK and
Rev. Jun are spreading religious intolerance in Korea and abroad through
hate speech and discrimination against groups they label as 'heretic.'"
"Over the political activism the Western media pointed out, Rev. Jun's
anti-social, anti-religious, and anti-national remarks and behaviors are
something to be called a 'public enemy,'" said Ven. Hyewon, South Korean
Representative of World Buddhist Summit.
(https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/08/world/asia/jun-kwang-hoon-pastor-.html)
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fadbd6de-3f44-48f4-bd2b-7ede5be0e3cc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856644a5-5d91-475a-b4cd-8ac90233ed14
Contact:
So Hee Kim
+ 49 151 43444 546 (Germany)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 03:00 ET ( 08:00 GMT)
