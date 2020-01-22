PRESS RELEASE: I-Minerals Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update

22.01.2020 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:00

08:00

13:00

DGAP-News: I-Minerals Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousI-Minerals Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update2020-01-22 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) -*I-Minerals lnc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) (FSE: 61M) (the "Company")* ispleased to provide a status update on its ongoing pre-feasibility study("PFS") on the Bovill Kaolin halloysite & metakaolin project. MillcreekEngineering of Salt Lake City, UT, has completed the site layout, processingplant design and is in the final stages of estimating the operating andcapital costs. Mine Development Associates (MDA) has completed the mine planoptimized for kaolin and halloysite clays which in turn has been the basisfor contract mining cost estimates completed in December 2019. Based uponthe completion schedule, management expects to have the PFS results forrelease within 30 days.Mineral marketing and testing activities are progressing very well.I-Minerals' halloysite is being tested in increasing amounts around theglobe, with significant interest being expressed by major Asiancorporations. In addition, the company has received ASTM C618 results forwater demand and Strength Activity Index ("SAI") for its metakaolin productfrom bulk samples generated from the recent pilot plant and flashcalcination run. The results are the best received to date and demonstratethe company can produce a premium Supplementary Cementing Material (SCM);additional concrete test-work is in progress.A. Lamar Long, CPG, is a qualified person ("QP") for I-Minerals Inc. and hasreviewed and approved the contents of this release.*About I-Minerals Inc.*I-Minerals is a Canadian based exploration and development company that isadvancing the Helmer-Bovill kaolin-halloysite-quartz-potassium feldsparproperty in north central Idaho.*I-Minerals Inc.*Per: "_John Theobald_"John Theobald, President & CEO*Contact:*Barry Girling877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573Email: info@imineralsinc.comPaul J. Searle, Investor Relations877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573Email: psearle@imineralsinc.comOr visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com [1]*NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (ASTHAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTSRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE*This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within themeaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization andresources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of theCompany are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actualresults could differ materially from those projected as a result of thefollowing factors, among others: changes in the world-wide price of mineralmarket conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associatedwith development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty offuture profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capitalTo view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51709 [2]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51709News Source: Newsfile2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: I-Minerals Inc.CanadaISIN: CA44973V1022EQS News ID: 958957End of News DGAP News Service958957 2020-01-221: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=583cb0a7292bb98cd5dc65b051750469&application_id=958957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d3afa28c5807ec8f551875e41feb8a8&application_id=958957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)