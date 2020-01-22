DAX ®13.572,38+0,12%TecDAX ®3.175,03+0,15%S&P FUTURE3.332,00+0,38%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
PRESS RELEASE: I-Minerals Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update

DGAP-News: I-Minerals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
I-Minerals Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update

2020-01-22 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2020) -
*I-Minerals lnc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) (FSE: 61M) (the "Company")* is
pleased to provide a status update on its ongoing pre-feasibility study
("PFS") on the Bovill Kaolin halloysite & metakaolin project. Millcreek
Engineering of Salt Lake City, UT, has completed the site layout, processing
plant design and is in the final stages of estimating the operating and
capital costs. Mine Development Associates (MDA) has completed the mine plan
optimized for kaolin and halloysite clays which in turn has been the basis
for contract mining cost estimates completed in December 2019. Based upon
the completion schedule, management expects to have the PFS results for
release within 30 days.

Mineral marketing and testing activities are progressing very well.
I-Minerals' halloysite is being tested in increasing amounts around the
globe, with significant interest being expressed by major Asian
corporations. In addition, the company has received ASTM C618 results for
water demand and Strength Activity Index ("SAI") for its metakaolin product
from bulk samples generated from the recent pilot plant and flash
calcination run. The results are the best received to date and demonstrate
the company can produce a premium Supplementary Cementing Material (SCM);
additional concrete test-work is in progress.

A. Lamar Long, CPG, is a qualified person ("QP") for I-Minerals Inc. and has
reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

*About I-Minerals Inc.*

I-Minerals is a Canadian based exploration and development company that is
advancing the Helmer-Bovill kaolin-halloysite-quartz-potassium feldspar
property in north central Idaho.

*I-Minerals Inc.*

Per: "_John Theobald_"

John Theobald, President & CEO

*Contact:*

Barry Girling
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: info@imineralsinc.com

Paul J. Searle, Investor Relations
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: psearle@imineralsinc.com

Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com [1]

*NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS
THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS
RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE*

This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and
resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the
Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual
results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the
following factors, among others: changes in the world-wide price of mineral
market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associated
with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of
future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital

To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51709 [2]

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51709
News Source: Newsfile

2020-01-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: I-Minerals Inc.

Canada
ISIN: CA44973V1022
EQS News ID: 958957

End of News DGAP News Service

958957 2020-01-22


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=583cb0a7292bb98cd5dc65b051750469&application_id=958957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d3afa28c5807ec8f551875e41feb8a8&application_id=958957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
