Press Release: International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Share Repurchase Program
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX,
Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a
total of 671,636 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the week
of January 13 to 17, 2020 under the previously announced share
repurchase program.
The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on November 7, 2019, is
being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
(Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the
Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable
Canadian and Swedish securities laws.
During the week of January 13 to 17, 2020, IPC repurchased a total of
650,000 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these share
repurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.
For more information regarding transactions under the share repurchase
program in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average price
per share and total transaction value for each trading day during the
week of January 13 to 17, 2020, see the following link to Nasdaq
Stockholm's website:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=w0JBpTISF9BBEot1bTM2efcN6_ms0G68J8ogU5p9sYXqU7RcfEQoyndMA102mNoUBQXyQD0mYsC8GJiJn3pitcvUh1-y6JXtnETmkAbjjm-jyWi6j7coDhazZgkhiH2c_6qak-wNY1Ru9AG-WgpEpWxQ2U5dUAyPr9AF5NlRMUIQ8sKoHbsPSLyBSbmWP1khQcLsfJ8gxIQcQ7h90BdHjohEYwUAEBReb0NFmCy-GFFcLxulQdbAPlsctl4UWY4bQepwBHQMaa-P0pt1pr8I-iiHj5cYhoAwS9M8j4dPb20hTBQz9VCFDksc-mHBmjXP
http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares
During the same period, IPC purchased a total of 21,636 IPC common
shares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All of
these share repurchases were carried out by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.
on behalf of IPC.
As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under the
share repurchase program will be cancelled. Following cancellation of
the above repurchased shares, the total number of issued and outstanding
IPC common shares will be 158,296,309 and IPC will not hold any common
shares in treasury. Until such common shares are cancelled, IPC holds
1,494,560 common shares in treasury.
A full breakdown of the transactions conducted during the week of
January 13 to 17, 2020 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3
of the Safe Harbour Regulation on Nasdaq Stockholm is attached to this
press release. Since November 11, 2019 up to and including January 17,
2020, a total of 5,423,756 IPC common shares have been repurchased under
the share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq
Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of
11,517,057 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of
twelve months commencing November 11, 2019 and ending November 10, 2020,
or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completed
or terminated by IPC.
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas
exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of
assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid
foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the
Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's
shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq
Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".
For further information, please contact:
Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
The information was submitted for publication, through the contact
persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on January 20, 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute
"forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within
the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and
information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future
events, including the Corporation's future performance, business
prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly
qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated.
IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be
forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve
discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans,
projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or
future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or
phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate",
"expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential",
"targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget"
and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may
be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, statements with respect to: the share repurchase
program, including the number of common shares to be acquired; the
ability to IPC to acquire common shares under the proposed share
repurchase program, including the timing of any such purchases; and the
return of value to IPC's shareholders as a result of any share
repurchases.
The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and
assumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptions
concerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates;
applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well
production rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operating
costs; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of
existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated
timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted
capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing,
location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful
completion of acquisitions and dispositions; the benefits of
acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and
production business in the jurisdictions in which IPC operates and
globally; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services;
and the ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids
successfully.
Although IPC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which
such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance
should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because IPC can
give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since
forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by
their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual
results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to
a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to:
the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as
operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or
changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or
capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections
relating to reserves, resources, production, revenues, costs and
expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and
exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and
transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition;
incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete
or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; the
ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources;
failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; and changes
in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and
environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list
of factors is not exhaustive.
Additional information on these and other factors that could affect IPC,
or its operations or financial results, are included in the most
recently filed management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) (See
"Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" therein),
the Corporation's Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended
December 31, 2018 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Information", "Reserves and Resources Advisory" and " Risk Factors"
therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory
authorities, which may be accessed through the SEDAR website
(www.sedar.com) or IPC's website (www.international-petroleum.com).
Currency
All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United States
dollars, except where otherwise noted. References herein to USD mean
United States dollars. References herein to CAD mean Canadian dollars.
Attachment
IPC PR V5 Share buyback results 20-01-2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65eba4d7-9ebb-496f-ad7f-a3399e0fc3ef
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 02:30 ET ( 07:30 GMT)
