Press Release: International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Share Repurchase Program

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX,Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased atotal of 671,636 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the weekof January 13 to 17, 2020 under the previously announced sharerepurchase program.The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on November 7, 2019, isbeing implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052(Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of theToronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicableCanadian and Swedish securities laws.During the week of January 13 to 17, 2020, IPC repurchased a total of650,000 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these sharerepurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.For more information regarding transactions under the share repurchaseprogram in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average priceper share and total transaction value for each trading day during theweek of January 13 to 17, 2020, see the following link to NasdaqStockholm's website:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=w0JBpTISF9BBEot1bTM2efcN6_ms0G68J8ogU5p9sYXqU7RcfEQoyndMA102mNoUBQXyQD0mYsC8GJiJn3pitcvUh1-y6JXtnETmkAbjjm-jyWi6j7coDhazZgkhiH2c_6qak-wNY1Ru9AG-WgpEpWxQ2U5dUAyPr9AF5NlRMUIQ8sKoHbsPSLyBSbmWP1khQcLsfJ8gxIQcQ7h90BdHjohEYwUAEBReb0NFmCy-GFFcLxulQdbAPlsctl4UWY4bQepwBHQMaa-P0pt1pr8I-iiHj5cYhoAwS9M8j4dPb20hTBQz9VCFDksc-mHBmjXPhttp://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-sharesDuring the same period, IPC purchased a total of 21,636 IPC commonshares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All ofthese share repurchases were carried out by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.on behalf of IPC.As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under theshare repurchase program will be cancelled. Following cancellation ofthe above repurchased shares, the total number of issued and outstandingIPC common shares will be 158,296,309 and IPC will not hold any commonshares in treasury. Until such common shares are cancelled, IPC holds1,494,560 common shares in treasury.A full breakdown of the transactions conducted during the week ofJanuary 13 to 17, 2020 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3of the Safe Harbour Regulation on Nasdaq Stockholm is attached to thispress release. Since November 11, 2019 up to and including January 17,2020, a total of 5,423,756 IPC common shares have been repurchased underthe share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, NasdaqStockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of11,517,057 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period oftwelve months commencing November 11, 2019 and ending November 10, 2020,or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completedor terminated by IPC.International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gasexploration and production company with a high quality portfolio ofassets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solidfoundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of theLundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC'sshares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the NasdaqStockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".For further information, please contact:Rebecca Gordon Robert ErikssonVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Managerrebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.chTel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15The information was submitted for publication, through the contactpersons set out above, atCET on January 20, 2020.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements and information which constitute"forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (withinthe meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements andinformation (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to futureevents, including the Corporation's future performance, businessprospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially fromthose expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Theforward-looking statements contained in this press release are expresslyqualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speakonly as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated.IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update theseforward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.All statements other than statements of historical fact may beforward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involvediscussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans,projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions orfuture events or performance (often, but not always, using words orphrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate","expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential","targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget"and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and maybe "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, butare not limited to, statements with respect to: the share repurchaseprogram, including the number of common shares to be acquired; theability to IPC to acquire common shares under the proposed sharerepurchase program, including the timing of any such purchases; and thereturn of value to IPC's shareholders as a result of any sharerepurchases.The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations andassumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptionsconcerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates;applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future wellproduction rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operatingcosts; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance ofexisting wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipatedtiming and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgetedcapital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing,location and extent of future drilling operations; the successfulcompletion of acquisitions and dispositions; the benefits ofacquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration andproduction business in the jurisdictions in which IPC operates andglobally; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services;and the ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquidssuccessfully.Although IPC believes that the expectations and assumptions on whichsuch forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue relianceshould not be placed on the forward-looking statements because IPC cangive no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Sinceforward-looking statements address future events and conditions, bytheir very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actualresults could differ materially from those currently anticipated due toa number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to:the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such asoperational risks in development, exploration and production; delays orchanges in plans with respect to exploration or development projects orcapital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projectionsrelating to reserves, resources, production, revenues, costs andexpenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price andexchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing andtransportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition;incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to completeor realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; theability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources;failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; and changesin legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties andenvironmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing listof factors is not exhaustive.Additional information on these and other factors that could affect IPC,or its operations or financial results, are included in the mostrecently filed management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) (See"Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" therein),the Corporation's Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year endedDecember 31, 2018 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-LookingInformation", "Reserves and Resources Advisory" and " Risk Factors"therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatoryauthorities, which may be accessed through the SEDAR website(www.sedar.com) or IPC's website (www.international-petroleum.com).CurrencyAll dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United Statesdollars, except where otherwise noted. References herein to USD meanUnited States dollars. 