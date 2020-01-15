DAX ®13.442,61-0,10%TecDAX ®3.112,15+0,42%S&P FUTURE3.285,70-0,07%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
PRESS RELEASE: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
2020-01-15
Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release
its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at
06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call
at 07:00 EST/ 13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media
in listen-only mode.
*Live US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
conference Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
call* UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 1079316
*Live https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations
webcast [1]
(listen-onl Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]
y)*
*Web Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/ 19:00 CET
replay* on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:
https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations
[1]
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]
*Telephone Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at
replay 13:00 * EST/ 19:00 CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020,
by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 1079316
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday,
February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations [1]
(short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2])
*About Linde *
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro
forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs
approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100
countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to
its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company
is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and
services that help customers improve their economic and environmental
performance in a connected world.
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com [3]
*Contacts:*
*Investor Relations * *Media Relations*
Juan Pelaez Anna Davies
Phone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com
