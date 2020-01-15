PRESS RELEASE: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

15.01.2020 - 12:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:00

06:00

07:00

13:00

13:00

19:00

13:00

19:00

06:00

11:00

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter ResultsLinde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule2020-01-15 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule*Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will releaseits fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, atEST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference callatEST/CET, which will be available to the public and the mediain listen-only mode.*Live US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442conference Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287call* UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438Access code: 1079316*Live https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentationswebcast [1](listen-onl Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]y)**Web Available on demand beginning atEST/CETreplay* on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations[1]Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]*Telephone Available on demand for two weeks, beginning atreplayEST/CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020,by dialing: 1 855 859 2056Conference ID: 1079316The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday,February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations [1](short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2])*About Linde *Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 proforma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employsapproximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions toits customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The companyis making our world more productive by providing products, technologies andservices that help customers improve their economic and environmentalperformance in a connected world.For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com [3]*Contacts:**Investor Relations * *Media Relations*Juan Pelaez Anna DaviesPhone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Linde plcThe Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley RoadGU2 7XY GuildfordUnited KingdomPhone: +1-203-837-2210E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.comInternet: www.linde.comISIN: IE00BZ12WP82WKN: A2DSYCIndices: DAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, LuxembourgStock Exchange (Euro MTF)EQS News ID: 953855End of News DGAP News Service953855 2020-01-151: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7bb82f3a0bb2fe1c1563a51a698d6332&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0d22ea8df631daa9b385ae8ac561ae53&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0cc358d07ae7a1fe4a16b836115a739&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)