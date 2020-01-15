DAX ®13.442,61-0,10%TecDAX ®3.112,15+0,42%S&P FUTURE3.285,70-0,07%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
PRESS RELEASE: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

2020-01-15 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule*

Guildford, UK, January 15, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release
its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at
06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call
at 07:00 EST/ 13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media
in listen-only mode.

*Live US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
conference Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
call* UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 1079316
*Live https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations
webcast [1]
(listen-onl Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]
y)*
*Web Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/ 19:00 CET
replay* on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:
https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations
[1]
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2]
*Telephone Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at
replay 13:00 * EST/ 19:00 CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020,
by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 1079316

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday,
February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations [1]
(short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho [2])

*About Linde *
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro
forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs
approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100
countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to
its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company
is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and
services that help customers improve their economic and environmental
performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com [3]

*Contacts:*
*Investor Relations * *Media Relations*
Juan Pelaez Anna Davies
Phone: +1 203 837 2213 Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Email: anna.davies@linde.com

2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg
Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 953855

End of News DGAP News Service

953855 2020-01-15


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7bb82f3a0bb2fe1c1563a51a698d6332&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0d22ea8df631daa9b385ae8ac561ae53&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0cc358d07ae7a1fe4a16b836115a739&application_id=953855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 06:00 ET ( 11:00 GMT)
