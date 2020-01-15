DAX ®13.442,53-0,10%TecDAX ®3.108,98+0,32%S&P FUTURE3.283,30-0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer
DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Miscellaneous
LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer
2020-01-15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, 15 January 2020 - In December, technology company LPKF has, for the
first time, delivered a highly automated version of its LIDE system for
integration into a semiconductor fab to one of the world's leading
semiconductor manufacturers. Following a qualification phase expected to
last several months, the customer is planning to use this LIDE system to
process glass wafers for microchip production.
"For us, this order represents an important milestone in establishing LPKF
as a tool supplier for the semiconductor industry, and in particular for the
volume production of semiconductor components made of thin glass", says CEO
Goetz M. Bendele. "With our LIDE technology, we enable our customers to
leverage the advantages of glass as a material, as well as the resulting
competitive advantage."
LPKF's LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) enables customers to
process thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as micro
cracks. The original stability of the glass is fully retained, making LIDE a
basic technology for many microsystems technology applications, includ-ing
the production of microchips, displays, sensors, or MEMS.
In Garbsen, LPKF has recently begun construction of the LPKF Glass Found-ry,
a clean room fabrication facility for in-house production of microstructure
glass components. From here, the company will soon begin supplying
high-precision glass components to customers in various industries across
the world.
This expansion of the business model enables LPKF to supply customers with
structured glass for a wide range of applications. With the combination of
system sales - like this first order for a highly automated, integrated
semiconductor fab tool - and glass foundry services, we expect to maxim-ize
the growth generated by LIDE with a diverse set of customers.
About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions
for the technol-ogy industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the
manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar
modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is
headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide
through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the Prime
Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).
Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
