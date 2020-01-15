DAX ®13.442,53-0,10%TecDAX ®3.108,98+0,32%S&P FUTURE3.283,30-0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer

PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s):
Miscellaneous
LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer

2020-01-15 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 15 January 2020 - In December, technology company LPKF has, for the
first time, delivered a highly automated version of its LIDE system for
integration into a semiconductor fab to one of the world's leading
semiconductor manufacturers. Following a qualification phase expected to
last several months, the customer is planning to use this LIDE system to
process glass wafers for microchip production.

"For us, this order represents an important milestone in establishing LPKF
as a tool supplier for the semiconductor industry, and in particular for the
volume production of semiconductor components made of thin glass", says CEO
Goetz M. Bendele. "With our LIDE technology, we enable our customers to
leverage the advantages of glass as a material, as well as the resulting
competitive advantage."

LPKF's LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) enables customers to
process thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as micro
cracks. The original stability of the glass is fully retained, making LIDE a
basic technology for many microsystems technology applications, includ-ing
the production of microchips, displays, sensors, or MEMS.

In Garbsen, LPKF has recently begun construction of the LPKF Glass Found-ry,
a clean room fabrication facility for in-house production of microstructure
glass components. From here, the company will soon begin supplying
high-precision glass components to customers in various industries across
the world.

This expansion of the business model enables LPKF to supply customers with
structured glass for a wide range of applications. With the combination of
system sales - like this first order for a highly automated, integrated
semiconductor fab tool - and glass foundry services, we expect to maxim-ize
the growth generated by LIDE with a diverse set of customers.

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions
for the technol-ogy industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the
manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar
modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is
headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide
through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the Prime
Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953819

End of News DGAP News Service

953819 2020-01-15



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 04:38 ET ( 09:38 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

LPKF LASER+ELECTRON.
LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. - Performance (3 Monate) 16,65 +3,42%
EUR +0,55
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
12.11. HSBC Neutral
Nachrichten
10:38 PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. 16,65 +3,42%
10:38 DGAP-News: LPKF liefert Lasersystem an Kunden aus der Halbleiterindustrie LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. 16,65 +3,42%
10:38 DGAP-News: LPKF liefert Lasersystem an Kunden aus der Halbleiterindustrie (deutsch) LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. 16,65 +3,42%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:52 EZB teilt bei Dollar-Tender 53,5 Millionen zu
10:40 pressetext.de: Almir Adrovic zum Chief Growth Officer der axeed AG benannt
10:40 Almir Adrovic zum Chief Growth Officer der axeed AG benannt
10:38 DGAP-News: LPKF liefert Lasersystem an Kunden aus der Halbleiterindustrie LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. 16,65 +3,42%
10:38 PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer LPKF LASER+ELECTRON. 16,65 +3,42%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:58 Iran: USA mitschuldig am Flugzeugabschuss nahe Teheran
10:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Starker Kursentwicklung von MTU folgt weiterer Rekord MTU AERO 275,30 +1,44%
10:54 OTS: COMECO / COMECO startet App, die innovatives Online-Banking mit smartem ...
10:52 Shell startet Initiative für Bio-LNG für Lastwagen ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,54 +0,44%
10:51 ROUNDUP: Metro steigert im Weihnachtsquartal den Umsatz METRO AG ST O.N. 13,30 -0,22%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 82,80 +1,72%
08:33 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.442,52 -0,10%
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 82,80 +1,72%
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 15,80 -1,16%
14.01. Sixt: Positive Studie hilft aufwärts Sixt ST 94,95 +0,69%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:58 Iran: USA mitschuldig am Flugzeugabschuss nahe Teheran
10:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Starker Kursentwicklung von MTU folgt weiterer Rekord MTU AERO 275,30 +1,44%
10:54 OTS: COMECO / COMECO startet App, die innovatives Online-Banking mit smartem ...
10:52 Shell startet Initiative für Bio-LNG für Lastwagen ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,54 +0,44%
10:51 ROUNDUP: Metro steigert im Weihnachtsquartal den Umsatz METRO AG ST O.N. 13,30 -0,22%
Marktberichte
10:52 EZB teilt bei Dollar-Tender 53,5 Millionen zu
10:19 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax lethargisch am Zollstreit-Stichtag MDAX ® 28.490,47 +0,10%
09:52 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - US-China-Deal im Fokus ASM INTL N.V. EO-,04 110,00 +2,33%
09:48 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Kleine Verluste bei Aktien vor Phase-1-Deal REGIS RESOURCES LTD. 2,74 +3,36%
09:46 Devisen: Euro gibt leicht nach EUR/USD 1,1126 -0,0121%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen