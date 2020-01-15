PRESS RELEASE: LPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer

15.01.2020 - 10:38 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s):MiscellaneousLPKF Delivers Laser System to Semiconductor Industry Customer2020-01-15 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Garbsen, 15 January 2020 - In December, technology company LPKF has, for thefirst time, delivered a highly automated version of its LIDE system forintegration into a semiconductor fab to one of the world's leadingsemiconductor manufacturers. Following a qualification phase expected tolast several months, the customer is planning to use this LIDE system toprocess glass wafers for microchip production."For us, this order represents an important milestone in establishing LPKFas a tool supplier for the semiconductor industry, and in particular for thevolume production of semiconductor components made of thin glass", says CEOGoetz M. Bendele. "With our LIDE technology, we enable our customers toleverage the advantages of glass as a material, as well as the resultingcompetitive advantage."LPKF's LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) enables customers toprocess thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as microcracks. The original stability of the glass is fully retained, making LIDE abasic technology for many microsystems technology applications, includ-ingthe production of microchips, displays, sensors, or MEMS.In Garbsen, LPKF has recently begun construction of the LPKF Glass Found-ry,a clean room fabrication facility for in-house production of microstructureglass components. From here, the company will soon begin supplyinghigh-precision glass components to customers in various industries acrossthe world.This expansion of the business model enables LPKF to supply customers withstructured glass for a wide range of applications. With the combination ofsystem sales - like this first order for a highly automated, integratedsemiconductor fab tool - and glass foundry services, we expect to maxim-izethe growth generated by LIDE with a diverse set of customers.About LPKFLPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutionsfor the technol-ogy industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in themanufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solarmodules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company isheadquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwidethrough subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the PrimeStandard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).Contact:Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: LPKF Laser & Electronics AktiengesellschaftOsteriede 730827 GarbsenGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.comInternet: www.lpkf.comISIN: DE0006450000WKN: 645000Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953819End of News DGAP News Service953819 2020-01-15(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)