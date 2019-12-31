DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
PRESS RELEASE: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.
DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce
USA, Inc.
2019-12-31 / 11:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary
MagForce USA, Inc. *
*Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019 *- MagForce AG
(Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device
company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced
the successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce
USA, Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate gross
proceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The new
MagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, of
which Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principal
owner.
Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of the
shares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majority
ownership position in the US subsidiary. Post transaction ownership
structure MagForce USA, Inc.: MagForce AG 65.3 percent, Lipps & Associates
24.5 percent, other US investors 10.2 percent.
The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fund
operational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce's pivotal clinical trial for the
focal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.
MagForce USA, Inc. has completed enrollment and treatment for Stage 1 and
now prepares for Stage 2 of its pivotal, single-arm study for the focal
ablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer with NanoTherm therapy. With
Stage 1 MagForce achieved the successful validation of a standardized
clinical procedure for the instillation of MagForce's NanoTherm
nanoparticles in the first patient cohort. Initial findings in this cohort
showed only minimal treatment-related side effects which were tolerable and
similar to those commonly associated with biopsies. The next Stage of the
clinical trial is being initiated with three well-respected urological
centers in the US who actively enrolled patients in Stage 1.
*About Active Surveillance Progams in the USA*
Within the past two decades, Active Surveillance Programs have been
developed in the USA to follow the slow growth of Prostate Cancer in order
to avoid the side effects of definitive therapy (radiation or surgery), for
as long as possible. Currently, there are over 250 Active Surveillance
Programs in the USA. Active Surveillance is the merging of watchful waiting
and active management into a program that is interactive for the patient,
ultimately allowing a man diagnosed with Prostate Cancer to monitor his
disease and have the highest quality of life possible while delaying or even
completely avoiding invasive treatments.
For the past decade, these Active Surveillance Programs have been seeking a
focal therapy which would ablate the small tumors that have progressed to
the intermediate risk stage because approximately 60% of the patients in
Active Surveillance Programs who have participated in these programs for an
extended period of time require definitive therapy such as whole gland
surgery or radiation.
*High medical need for a new less invasive, effective and well-tolerated
treatment option*
The purpose of this focal ablation registration study, which will enroll up
to 120 men in a single arm study, is to demonstrate that NanoTherm therapy
can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for patients who
have progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage and are under
active surveillance. By destroying these cancer lesions, it is anticipated
that patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance Programs and
avoid definitive therapies such as surgery or whole gland radiation with
their well-known side effects as long as possible.
"Even as the treatment landscape for prostate cancer has evolved, there
remains an important unmet need for patients who have progressed to the
medium-risk stage and for whom the benefits of treatment with current
methods come with a significant risk of related side effects. NanoTherm
therapy has the potential to significantly change the way we treat prostate
cancer, because it allows for a less invasive, less aggressive treatment
modality that could cure the cancer or, at a minimum, reduce a patient's
chances of needing a more aggressive treatment in the future," *Dr. Thompson
III of the Texas Urology Group said*. "About 30,000 men die of prostate
cancer every year in the US. With NanoTherm therapy, we hope we can continue
to reduce those numbers while avoiding the cost of surgery or radiation for
some of those men."
Based on the positive findings from Stage 1, MagForce will now proceed with
the next Stage of the study with urological specialist centers - Texas
Urology Group, University of Texas, San Antonio, and University of
Washington, Seattle. To further bolster recruitment and ensure broader
geographic coverage as well as allow for more patients to be treated
simultaneously, MagForce has added a third study site in the Eastern region
of the United States in Sarasota, Florida at the Sarasota Inverventional
Radiology Center lead by Dr. Gerald Grubbs.
To minimize the time needed for patient treatment, MagForce USA will
streamline the focal procedure and with FDA approval, MagForce will offer
the streamlined focal therapy to the patients who enroll in the next Stage
of MagForce's pivotal study.
"This capital increase again shows my trust in MagForce's NanoTherm therapy.
I am still very optimistic regarding the US market, which offers great
market potential for the treatment of prostate cancer. This additional
funding will be helpful to achieve our commercilization target of late
2020," *commented Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.*
*Contact:*
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
*About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.*
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.
is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on
oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy system enables the
targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of
heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.
NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the
therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for
the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and
NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.
*For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1] *
*Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [2] *
_Disclaimer: _
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which
may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",
"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or
"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of
risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may
substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG
assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to
correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945235
End of News DGAP News Service
945235 2019-12-31
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c9fb96f72ca3bbe10dd7f041cbe6fa6&application_id=945235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fee20ce56f7c48d1562a60533ead43c9&application_id=945235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 05:42 ET ( 10:42 GMT)
