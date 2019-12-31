PRESS RELEASE: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.

31.12.2019 - 11:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseMagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForceUSA, Inc.2019-12-31 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiaryMagForce USA, Inc. **Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019 *- MagForce AG(Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical devicecompany in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announcedthe successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForceUSA, Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate grossproceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The newMagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, ofwhich Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principalowner.Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of theshares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majorityownership position in the US subsidiary. Post transaction ownershipstructure MagForce USA, Inc.: MagForce AG 65.3 percent, Lipps & Associates24.5 percent, other US investors 10.2 percent.The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fundoperational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce's pivotal clinical trial for thefocal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.MagForce USA, Inc. has completed enrollment and treatment for Stage 1 andnow prepares for Stage 2 of its pivotal, single-arm study for the focalablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer with NanoTherm therapy. WithStage 1 MagForce achieved the successful validation of a standardizedclinical procedure for the instillation of MagForce's NanoThermnanoparticles in the first patient cohort. Initial findings in this cohortshowed only minimal treatment-related side effects which were tolerable andsimilar to those commonly associated with biopsies. The next Stage of theclinical trial is being initiated with three well-respected urologicalcenters in the US who actively enrolled patients in Stage 1.*About Active Surveillance Progams in the USA*Within the past two decades, Active Surveillance Programs have beendeveloped in the USA to follow the slow growth of Prostate Cancer in orderto avoid the side effects of definitive therapy (radiation or surgery), foras long as possible. Currently, there are over 250 Active SurveillancePrograms in the USA. Active Surveillance is the merging of watchful waitingand active management into a program that is interactive for the patient,ultimately allowing a man diagnosed with Prostate Cancer to monitor hisdisease and have the highest quality of life possible while delaying or evencompletely avoiding invasive treatments.For the past decade, these Active Surveillance Programs have been seeking afocal therapy which would ablate the small tumors that have progressed tothe intermediate risk stage because approximately 60% of the patients inActive Surveillance Programs who have participated in these programs for anextended period of time require definitive therapy such as whole glandsurgery or radiation.*High medical need for a new less invasive, effective and well-toleratedtreatment option*The purpose of this focal ablation registration study, which will enroll upto 120 men in a single arm study, is to demonstrate that NanoTherm therapycan focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for patients whohave progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage and are underactive surveillance. By destroying these cancer lesions, it is anticipatedthat patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance Programs andavoid definitive therapies such as surgery or whole gland radiation withtheir well-known side effects as long as possible."Even as the treatment landscape for prostate cancer has evolved, thereremains an important unmet need for patients who have progressed to themedium-risk stage and for whom the benefits of treatment with currentmethods come with a significant risk of related side effects. NanoThermtherapy has the potential to significantly change the way we treat prostatecancer, because it allows for a less invasive, less aggressive treatmentmodality that could cure the cancer or, at a minimum, reduce a patient'schances of needing a more aggressive treatment in the future," *Dr. ThompsonIII of the Texas Urology Group said*. "About 30,000 men die of prostatecancer every year in the US. With NanoTherm therapy, we hope we can continueto reduce those numbers while avoiding the cost of surgery or radiation forsome of those men."Based on the positive findings from Stage 1, MagForce will now proceed withthe next Stage of the study with urological specialist centers - TexasUrology Group, University of Texas, San Antonio, and University ofWashington, Seattle. To further bolster recruitment and ensure broadergeographic coverage as well as allow for more patients to be treatedsimultaneously, MagForce has added a third study site in the Eastern regionof the United States in Sarasota, Florida at the Sarasota InverventionalRadiology Center lead by Dr. Gerald Grubbs.To minimize the time needed for patient treatment, MagForce USA willstreamline the focal procedure and with FDA approval, MagForce will offerthe streamlined focal therapy to the patients who enroll in the next Stageof MagForce's pivotal study."This capital increase again shows my trust in MagForce's NanoTherm therapy.I am still very optimistic regarding the US market, which offers greatmarket potential for the treatment of prostate cancer. This additionalfunding will be helpful to achieve our commercilization target of late2020," *commented Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.**Contact:*Barbara von FrankenbergVice President Communications & Investor RelationsT +49-30-308380-77E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com*About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.*MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange(MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused ononcology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy system enables thetargeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation ofheat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of thetherapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices forthe treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, andNanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.*For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1] **Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [2] *_Disclaimer: _This release may contain forward-looking statements and information whichmay be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims","anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our currentexpectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety ofrisks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG maysubstantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AGassumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or tocorrect them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MagForce AGMax-Planck-Straße 312489 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99E-mail: info@magforce.comInternet: www.magforce.comISIN: DE000A0HGQF5WKN: A0HGQFIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange