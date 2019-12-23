PRESS RELEASE: Management and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance of exchange offer from Aroundtown

23.12.2019 - 12:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/StatementManagement and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance ofexchange offer from Aroundtown2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTOOR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THERELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.*Management and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance ofexchange offer from Aroundtown **- *TLG management and supervisory boards recommend its shareholdersacceptance of Aroundtown offer in joint reasoned statement- Friendly business combination via the launched exchange offer is in TLG'sbest interest- Boards see substantial potential for value creation for the biggercombined group, including through the realization of substantial synergies- Initial acceptance period started 18 December 2019 and ends 21 January2020*Berlin, 23 December 2019 - *The management and supervisory board of TLGIMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) recommend TLG shareholders toaccept the voluntary public exchange offer from Aroundtown SA("Aroundtown"). In a joint reasoned statement released today pursuant toSection 27 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act("WpÜG"), the boards conclude that Aroundtown's offer of 3.6 Aroundtownshares per TLG share represents a fair consideration. Goldman Sachs BankEurope SE acted as financial advisor to TLG and advised the management andsupervisory board throughout the transaction.As set forth in the offer document released by Aroundtown on 18 December2019, Aroundtown offers shareholders of TLG 3.6 Aroundtown shares inexchange for each TLG share. The boards deem the exchange ratio to befinancially adequate and accretive for TLG shareholders in light of theprospects of the combined group and the potential value creation from theincreased platform scale. The detailed considerations in that regard areprovided in Chapter V of the joint reasoned statement released by the boardstoday.As previously announced, the two companies entered into a businesscombination agreement ("BCA") intending for an agreed stock-for-stocktransaction of both companies in the spirit of a partnership, with fullconsideration of both companies' interests. The goal of the businesscombination is to bring together their respective strengths and to build apan-European leader in commercial real estate with best-in-class managementexpertise in order to realize the greatest possible value creation for allshareholders.The BCA sets out various corporate governance rights in the combined companyin favor of TLG which include, subject to certain acceptance thresholds, theright to nominate up to two out of five members of the management body(_comité de direction_) to be established at the level of Aroundtown, one ofwhom may act as Co-CEO, and the designation of the chairman of the board ofdirectors of Aroundtown. Further, TLG has the right to designate anadditional member to the existing advisory board of Aroundtown.The boards appreciate Aroundtown's confirmation in the BCA that themotivated employees of both companies form the basis for their current aswell as their future success. The boards deem it essential that Aroundtownand TLG are committed to retaining TLG's and Aroundtown's respectiveemployees with leadership potential, who will be selected based on thebest-in-class principle.TLG's major shareholder entered into an irrevocable agreement withAroundtown to tender up to approximately 28% of TLG's shares subject tocertain conditions.The joint reasoned statement and any supplements are and will be publishedin accordance with Section 27 para. 3 and Section 14 para. 3 Sentence 1WpÜG in German on the Internet on the homepage of TLG(https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/3499/zusammenschluss-mit-aroundtown.html [1]). Hard copies of the joint reasoned statement will be kept availablefor distribution free of charge at TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, Investor Relations,Hausvogteiplatz 12, 10117 Berlin, Germany, Tel: +49 (0) 30 2470-50, Fax: +49(0) 30 2470-7337, email: ir@tlg.de.The joint reasoned statement and any supplements and/or additional opinionson possible changes to the offer are published in German and as non-bindingEnglish translations athttps://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/3499/merger-with-aroundtown.html [2].*CONTACT*Christoph Wilhelm Oliver SturhahnCorporate Communications Investor RelationsPhone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6089E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: oliver.sturhahn@tlg.de*IMPORTANT INFORMATION*THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE NOR ASOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE SHARES. MOREOVER, THISANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION TO PURCHASEAROUNDTOWN OR TLG SHARES. THE FINAL TERMS AND FURTHER PROVISIONS REGARDINGTHE EXCHANGE OFFER (THE "OFFER") ARE IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT, THE PUBLICATIONOF WHICH HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE GERMAN FEDERAL FINANCIAL SUPERVISORYAUTHORITY (BUNDESANSTALT FÜR FINANZDIENSTLEISTUNGSAUFSICHT). THE FINALTERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER ARE SET FORTH IN THE FULL OFFER DOCUMENTAND MAY, TO THE EXTENT LEGALLY PERMISSIBLE, DEVIATE FROM THE CONDITIONS ANDOTHER KEY PARAMETERS DESCRIBED HEREIN. INVESTORS AND HOLDERS OF TLG SHARESARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTSIN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFER, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.TLG SHAREHOLDERS RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ("UNITED STATES")SHOULD NOTE THAT THE OFFER IS BEING MADE IN RESPECT OF SECURITIES OF ACOMPANY WHICH IS A FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER AS DEFINED BY RULE 3B-4 UNDER THESECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED (THE "EXCHANGE ACT") AND THESHARES OF WHICH ARE NOT REGISTERED UNDER SECTION 12 OF THE EXCHANGE ACT. THEOFFER IS BEING MADE WITH RESPECT TO UNITED STATES HOLDERS OF TLG SHARES INRELIANCE ON EXEMPTION AVAILABLE FOR CROSS-BORDER TENDER OFFERS. THESEEXEMPTIONS PERMIT A BIDDER TO SATISFY CERTAIN UNITED STATES SUBSTANTIVE ANDPROCEDURAL EXCHANGE ACT RULES GOVERNING TENDER OFFERS BY COMPLYING WITH HOMEJURISDICTION LAW OR PRACTICE AND EXEMPTS THE BIDDER FROM COMPLIANCE WITHCERTAIN OTHER SUCH RULES. AS A RESULT, THE OFFER IS PRINCIPALLY GOVERNED BYDISCLOSURE AND OTHER REGULATIONS AND PROCEDURES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OFGERMANY, WHICH ARE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OF THE UNITED STATES, INCLUDING WITHRESPECT TO WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS, OFFER TIMETABLE AND SETTLEMENT PROCEDURES. TOTHE EXTENT THAT THE OFFER IS SUBJECT TO THE US SECURITIES LAWS, SUCH LAWSONLY APPLY WITH RESPECT TO TLG SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOOTHER PERSON HAS ANY CLAIMS UNDER SUCH LAWS._SUBJECT TO THE EXCEPTIONS DESCRIBED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS WELL AS ANYEXEMPTIONS THAT MAY BE GRANTED BY ANY COMPETENT REGULATORY AUTHORITY, ATAKEOVER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTIONWHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCHJURISDICTION._IN PARTICULAR, THE AROUNDTOWN SHARES THAT ARE INTENDED TO BE TRANSFERRED TOTLG SHAREHOLDERS AS CONSIDERATION (THE "OFFER SHARES") HAVE NOT BEEN, ANDWILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, ASAMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE,DISTRICT OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE OFFERSHARES MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO TLGSHAREHOLDERS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "U.S.SHAREHOLDERS"), OR TO AGENTS, NOMINEES, TRUSTEES, CUSTODIANS OR OTHERPERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. SHAREHOLDERS, EXCEPTPURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECTTO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT.TO THE EXTENT PERMISSIBLE UNDER APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, AND INACCORDANCE WITH GERMAN MARKET PRACTICE, AROUNDTOWN OR ITS BROKERS MAYPURCHASE, OR CONCLUDE AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE, TLG SHARES, DIRECTLY ORINDIRECTLY, OUTSIDE THE OFFER, BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER THE PERIOD IN WHICHTHE OFFER REMAINS OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE. THIS APPLIES TO OTHER SECURITIES THATARE DIRECTLY CONVERTIBLE INTO, EXCHANGEABLE FOR, OR EXERCISABLE FOR TLGSHARES. THESE PURCHASES MAY BE COMPLETED VIA THE STOCK EXCHANGE AT MARKETPRICES OR OUTSIDE THE STOCK EXCHANGE AT NEGOTIATED CONDITIONS. ANYINFORMATION ON SUCH PURCHASES WILL BE DISCLOSED AS REQUIRED BY LAW ORREGULATION IN GERMANY OR ANY OTHER RELEVANT JURISDICTION AND WILL ALSO BEPUBLISHED IN THE FORM OF AN UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH TRANSLATION ON THE INTERNETWEBSITE OF AROUNDTOWN. TO THE EXTENT INFORMATION ABOUT SUCH PURCHASES ORARRANGEMENTS TO PURCHASE IS MADE PUBLIC IN GERMANY, SUCH INFORMATION ALSOWILL BE DEEMED TO BE PUBLICLY DISCLOSED IN THE UNITED STATES.TO THE EXTENT THAT ANY ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SUCH STATEMENTS DO NOT REPRESENT FACTS AND ARECHARACTERIZED BY THE WORDS 'WILL', 'EXPECT', 'BELIEVE', 'ESTIMATE','INTEND', 'AIM', 'ASSUME' OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. SUCH STATEMENTS EXPRESSTHE INTENTIONS, OPINIONS OR CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND ASSUMPTIONS OF TLG ANDTHE PERSONS ACTING IN CONJUNCTION WITH TLG, FOR EXAMPLE WITH REGARD TO THEPOTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF THE OFFER FOR TLG, FOR THOSE SHAREHOLDERS OF TLGWHO CHOOSE NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER OR FOR FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TLG.SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES ANDFORECASTS WHICH TLG AND THE PERSONS ACTING IN CONJUNCTION WITH TLG HAVE MADETO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE, BUT WHICH DO NOT CLAIM TO BE CORRECT IN THEFUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIESTHAT ARE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND USUALLY CANNOT BE INFLUENCED BY TLG OR THE(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)