PRESS RELEASE: Management and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance of exchange offer from Aroundtown
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Statement
Management and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance of
exchange offer from Aroundtown
2019-12-23 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO
OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE
RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
*Management and Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN recommend acceptance of
exchange offer from Aroundtown *
*- *TLG management and supervisory boards recommend its shareholders
acceptance of Aroundtown offer in joint reasoned statement
- Friendly business combination via the launched exchange offer is in TLG's
best interest
- Boards see substantial potential for value creation for the bigger
combined group, including through the realization of substantial synergies
- Initial acceptance period started 18 December 2019 and ends 21 January
2020
*Berlin, 23 December 2019 - *The management and supervisory board of TLG
IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) recommend TLG shareholders to
accept the voluntary public exchange offer from Aroundtown SA
("Aroundtown"). In a joint reasoned statement released today pursuant to
Section 27 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
("WpÜG"), the boards conclude that Aroundtown's offer of 3.6 Aroundtown
shares per TLG share represents a fair consideration. Goldman Sachs Bank
Europe SE acted as financial advisor to TLG and advised the management and
supervisory board throughout the transaction.
As set forth in the offer document released by Aroundtown on 18 December
2019, Aroundtown offers shareholders of TLG 3.6 Aroundtown shares in
exchange for each TLG share. The boards deem the exchange ratio to be
financially adequate and accretive for TLG shareholders in light of the
prospects of the combined group and the potential value creation from the
increased platform scale. The detailed considerations in that regard are
provided in Chapter V of the joint reasoned statement released by the boards
today.
As previously announced, the two companies entered into a business
combination agreement ("BCA") intending for an agreed stock-for-stock
transaction of both companies in the spirit of a partnership, with full
consideration of both companies' interests. The goal of the business
combination is to bring together their respective strengths and to build a
pan-European leader in commercial real estate with best-in-class management
expertise in order to realize the greatest possible value creation for all
shareholders.
The BCA sets out various corporate governance rights in the combined company
in favor of TLG which include, subject to certain acceptance thresholds, the
right to nominate up to two out of five members of the management body
(_comité de direction_) to be established at the level of Aroundtown, one of
whom may act as Co-CEO, and the designation of the chairman of the board of
directors of Aroundtown. Further, TLG has the right to designate an
additional member to the existing advisory board of Aroundtown.
The boards appreciate Aroundtown's confirmation in the BCA that the
motivated employees of both companies form the basis for their current as
well as their future success. The boards deem it essential that Aroundtown
and TLG are committed to retaining TLG's and Aroundtown's respective
employees with leadership potential, who will be selected based on the
best-in-class principle.
TLG's major shareholder entered into an irrevocable agreement with
Aroundtown to tender up to approximately 28% of TLG's shares subject to
certain conditions.
The joint reasoned statement and any supplements are and will be published
in accordance with Section 27 para. 3 and Section 14 para. 3 Sentence 1
WpÜG in German on the Internet on the homepage of TLG
(https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/3499/zusammenschluss-mit-aroundtown.h
tml [1]). Hard copies of the joint reasoned statement will be kept available
for distribution free of charge at TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, Investor Relations,
Hausvogteiplatz 12, 10117 Berlin, Germany, Tel: +49 (0) 30 2470-50, Fax: +49
(0) 30 2470-7337, email: ir@tlg.de.
The joint reasoned statement and any supplements and/or additional opinions
on possible changes to the offer are published in German and as non-binding
English translations at
https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/3499/merger-with-aroundtown.html [2].
*CONTACT*
Christoph Wilhelm Oliver Sturhahn
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
Phone: +49 30 2470 6355 Phone: +49 30 2470 6089
E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de E-mail: oliver.sturhahn@tlg.de
*IMPORTANT INFORMATION*
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE NOR A
SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE SHARES. MOREOVER, THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE
AROUNDTOWN OR TLG SHARES. THE FINAL TERMS AND FURTHER PROVISIONS REGARDING
THE EXCHANGE OFFER (THE "OFFER") ARE IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT, THE PUBLICATION
OF WHICH HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE GERMAN FEDERAL FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY
AUTHORITY (BUNDESANSTALT FÜR FINANZDIENSTLEISTUNGSAUFSICHT). THE FINAL
TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER ARE SET FORTH IN THE FULL OFFER DOCUMENT
AND MAY, TO THE EXTENT LEGALLY PERMISSIBLE, DEVIATE FROM THE CONDITIONS AND
OTHER KEY PARAMETERS DESCRIBED HEREIN. INVESTORS AND HOLDERS OF TLG SHARES
ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS
IN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFER, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
TLG SHAREHOLDERS RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ("UNITED STATES")
SHOULD NOTE THAT THE OFFER IS BEING MADE IN RESPECT OF SECURITIES OF A
COMPANY WHICH IS A FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER AS DEFINED BY RULE 3B-4 UNDER THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED (THE "EXCHANGE ACT") AND THE
SHARES OF WHICH ARE NOT REGISTERED UNDER SECTION 12 OF THE EXCHANGE ACT. THE
OFFER IS BEING MADE WITH RESPECT TO UNITED STATES HOLDERS OF TLG SHARES IN
RELIANCE ON EXEMPTION AVAILABLE FOR CROSS-BORDER TENDER OFFERS. THESE
EXEMPTIONS PERMIT A BIDDER TO SATISFY CERTAIN UNITED STATES SUBSTANTIVE AND
PROCEDURAL EXCHANGE ACT RULES GOVERNING TENDER OFFERS BY COMPLYING WITH HOME
JURISDICTION LAW OR PRACTICE AND EXEMPTS THE BIDDER FROM COMPLIANCE WITH
CERTAIN OTHER SUCH RULES. AS A RESULT, THE OFFER IS PRINCIPALLY GOVERNED BY
DISCLOSURE AND OTHER REGULATIONS AND PROCEDURES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF
GERMANY, WHICH ARE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OF THE UNITED STATES, INCLUDING WITH
RESPECT TO WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS, OFFER TIMETABLE AND SETTLEMENT PROCEDURES. TO
THE EXTENT THAT THE OFFER IS SUBJECT TO THE US SECURITIES LAWS, SUCH LAWS
ONLY APPLY WITH RESPECT TO TLG SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES AND NO
OTHER PERSON HAS ANY CLAIMS UNDER SUCH LAWS.
_SUBJECT TO THE EXCEPTIONS DESCRIBED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS WELL AS ANY
EXEMPTIONS THAT MAY BE GRANTED BY ANY COMPETENT REGULATORY AUTHORITY, A
TAKEOVER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH
JURISDICTION._
IN PARTICULAR, THE AROUNDTOWN SHARES THAT ARE INTENDED TO BE TRANSFERRED TO
TLG SHAREHOLDERS AS CONSIDERATION (THE "OFFER SHARES") HAVE NOT BEEN, AND
WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS
AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE,
DISTRICT OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE OFFER
SHARES MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO TLG
SHAREHOLDERS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (THE "U.S.
SHAREHOLDERS"), OR TO AGENTS, NOMINEES, TRUSTEES, CUSTODIANS OR OTHER
PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. SHAREHOLDERS, EXCEPT
PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT
TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT.
TO THE EXTENT PERMISSIBLE UNDER APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, AND IN
ACCORDANCE WITH GERMAN MARKET PRACTICE, AROUNDTOWN OR ITS BROKERS MAY
PURCHASE, OR CONCLUDE AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE, TLG SHARES, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, OUTSIDE THE OFFER, BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER THE PERIOD IN WHICH
THE OFFER REMAINS OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE. THIS APPLIES TO OTHER SECURITIES THAT
ARE DIRECTLY CONVERTIBLE INTO, EXCHANGEABLE FOR, OR EXERCISABLE FOR TLG
SHARES. THESE PURCHASES MAY BE COMPLETED VIA THE STOCK EXCHANGE AT MARKET
PRICES OR OUTSIDE THE STOCK EXCHANGE AT NEGOTIATED CONDITIONS. ANY
INFORMATION ON SUCH PURCHASES WILL BE DISCLOSED AS REQUIRED BY LAW OR
REGULATION IN GERMANY OR ANY OTHER RELEVANT JURISDICTION AND WILL ALSO BE
PUBLISHED IN THE FORM OF AN UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH TRANSLATION ON THE INTERNET
WEBSITE OF AROUNDTOWN. TO THE EXTENT INFORMATION ABOUT SUCH PURCHASES OR
ARRANGEMENTS TO PURCHASE IS MADE PUBLIC IN GERMANY, SUCH INFORMATION ALSO
WILL BE DEEMED TO BE PUBLICLY DISCLOSED IN THE UNITED STATES.
TO THE EXTENT THAT ANY ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT CONTAIN
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SUCH STATEMENTS DO NOT REPRESENT FACTS AND ARE
CHARACTERIZED BY THE WORDS 'WILL', 'EXPECT', 'BELIEVE', 'ESTIMATE',
'INTEND', 'AIM', 'ASSUME' OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. SUCH STATEMENTS EXPRESS
THE INTENTIONS, OPINIONS OR CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND ASSUMPTIONS OF TLG AND
THE PERSONS ACTING IN CONJUNCTION WITH TLG, FOR EXAMPLE WITH REGARD TO THE
POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF THE OFFER FOR TLG, FOR THOSE SHAREHOLDERS OF TLG
WHO CHOOSE NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER OR FOR FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TLG.
SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES AND
FORECASTS WHICH TLG AND THE PERSONS ACTING IN CONJUNCTION WITH TLG HAVE MADE
TO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE, BUT WHICH DO NOT CLAIM TO BE CORRECT IN THE
FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
THAT ARE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND USUALLY CANNOT BE INFLUENCED BY TLG OR THE
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 06:00 ET ( 11:00 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|28,40
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|06.11.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
|06.11.
|JEFFERIES
|Neutral
|06.11.
|BERENBERG
|Neutral
