PRESS RELEASE: Margaux Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Units and Changes to Management

DGAP-News: Margaux Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousMargaux Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement ofFlow-Through Units and Units and Changes to Management2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Calgary, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Margaux ResourcesLtd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased toannounce that further to its press release dated October 7, 2019, and subjectto receiving TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has closed itsnon-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing:? 555,555 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.09; and? 5,410,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.10per Flow-Through Unit.The Flow-Through Units were re-priced from $0.11 to $0.10 per Flow-ThroughUnit to more accurately reflect the current market price of the Company'scommon shares.Gross proceeds raised under the Offering are $591,000.Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("CommonShare") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Common Warrant"). EachFlow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share issued on a "CEE flow-through"basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Flow-Through purchasewarrant ("Flow-Through Warrant"). Each Common Warrant entitles the holder toacquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of$0.15 per Warrant Share and each Flow-Through Warrant entitles the holder toacquire one Warrant Share at an exercise price of $0.17 per Warrant Shareuntilpm (Mountain Standard time) on that date that is 24 months from theclosing date of the Offering, (the "Expiry Time") subject to acceleratedexpiry, if the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price of the Common Shares onthe TSXV exceeds $0.25 per Common Share.In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finders' fee to TD Wealth(the "Finder") consisting of a cash payment of $19,800, equal to 6% of theaggregate proceeds raised from the sale of Flow-Through Units to subscribersintroduced to the Company by the Finder.The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four monthhold period under applicable securities laws.As previously announced, the proceeds of the Offering will be used to pursuethe Company's ongoing exploration and drilling programs and for generalworking capital.*Changes to management team*Margaux is pleased to announce that Mr. Kaesy Gladwin has been appointedVice-President of Exploration. Mr. Gladwin will be replacing Linda Caron, whohas stepped down from the role for personal reasons.Mr. Gladwin brings over 15 years of mineral exploration and project managementexperience to the Margaux team. In this time he has contributed to resourcegrowth and discoveries at three major orogenic gold projects in Canada. Hebrings a strong technical background with focuses on brownfields exploration,deposit and exploration model development, and target generation.Tyler Rice commented, "We would like to thank Linda for her many contributionsto Margaux, and we wish her the very best. We are pleased to welcome Kaesyinto this new role. His experience will help to guide the Cassiar Projectthrough exploration and resource development advances in the coming season andbeyond."Kaesy Gladwin stated, "I am excited to lead the Margaux exploration team. TheCassiar property is a large land package with bulk-tonnage and high-grade goldpotential, a long mining history, and excellent access. I look forward tohelping to advance this asset for Margaux."Linda Caron commented, "It has been rewarding for me to have served asMargaux's VP of Exploration for the past few years, to have assembled andworked with a highly credible technical team, and to have been involved in theinitial stages of the company's work on the Cassiar Property. I am verypleased that Kaesy is replacing me in the role of VP of Exploration. He has astrong managerial and technical background, including structural geology,deposit modelling and exploration of advanced stage orogenic gold projects. Inmy opinion, he is an ideal person to lead the next phase of exploration anddevelopment on this exciting property. "*About Margaux Resources Ltd.*Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition andexploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia, and isdirected by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.*Forward Looking Statements*This press release may contain forward looking statements including thosedescribing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that astated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future eventsor conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actualresults can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the timeof writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the controlof Margaux and its management. In particular, this news release containsforward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to thefollowing: Margaux's exploration plans and work commitments, the timing andreceipt of required approvals, and economic factors, business and operationsstrategies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factorsshould not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of thedate of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanyingthis release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation topublicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expresslyrequired by applicable securities laws.*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*_____________________________________________________________________________________*CONTACT INFORMATION*Margaux Resources Ltd.Tyler RicePresident, CEO and a Director(403) 537-5590Tyler@margauxresources.comTo view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50997 [1]