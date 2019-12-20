DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
PRESS RELEASE: Margaux Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Units and Changes to Management
DGAP-News: Margaux Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Margaux Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of
Flow-Through Units and Units and Changes to Management
2019-12-20 / 22:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Calgary, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Margaux Resources
Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to
announce that further to its press release dated October 7, 2019, and subject
to receiving TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has closed its
non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing:
? 555,555 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.09; and
? 5,410,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.10
per Flow-Through Unit.
The Flow-Through Units were re-priced from $0.11 to $0.10 per Flow-Through
Unit to more accurately reflect the current market price of the Company's
common shares.
Gross proceeds raised under the Offering are $591,000.
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common
Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Common Warrant"). Each
Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share issued on a "CEE flow-through"
basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Flow-Through purchase
warrant ("Flow-Through Warrant"). Each Common Warrant entitles the holder to
acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of
$0.15 per Warrant Share and each Flow-Through Warrant entitles the holder to
acquire one Warrant Share at an exercise price of $0.17 per Warrant Share
until 4:30 pm (Mountain Standard time) on that date that is 24 months from the
closing date of the Offering, (the "Expiry Time") subject to accelerated
expiry, if the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price of the Common Shares on
the TSXV exceeds $0.25 per Common Share.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finders' fee to TD Wealth
(the "Finder") consisting of a cash payment of $19,800, equal to 6% of the
aggregate proceeds raised from the sale of Flow-Through Units to subscribers
introduced to the Company by the Finder.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month
hold period under applicable securities laws.
As previously announced, the proceeds of the Offering will be used to pursue
the Company's ongoing exploration and drilling programs and for general
working capital.
*Changes to management team*
Margaux is pleased to announce that Mr. Kaesy Gladwin has been appointed
Vice-President of Exploration. Mr. Gladwin will be replacing Linda Caron, who
has stepped down from the role for personal reasons.
Mr. Gladwin brings over 15 years of mineral exploration and project management
experience to the Margaux team. In this time he has contributed to resource
growth and discoveries at three major orogenic gold projects in Canada. He
brings a strong technical background with focuses on brownfields exploration,
deposit and exploration model development, and target generation.
Tyler Rice commented, "We would like to thank Linda for her many contributions
to Margaux, and we wish her the very best. We are pleased to welcome Kaesy
into this new role. His experience will help to guide the Cassiar Project
through exploration and resource development advances in the coming season and
beyond."
Kaesy Gladwin stated, "I am excited to lead the Margaux exploration team. The
Cassiar property is a large land package with bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold
potential, a long mining history, and excellent access. I look forward to
helping to advance this asset for Margaux."
Linda Caron commented, "It has been rewarding for me to have served as
Margaux's VP of Exploration for the past few years, to have assembled and
worked with a highly credible technical team, and to have been involved in the
initial stages of the company's work on the Cassiar Property. I am very
pleased that Kaesy is replacing me in the role of VP of Exploration. He has a
strong managerial and technical background, including structural geology,
deposit modelling and exploration of advanced stage orogenic gold projects. In
my opinion, he is an ideal person to lead the next phase of exploration and
development on this exciting property. "
*About Margaux Resources Ltd.*
Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition and
exploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia, and is
directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.
*Forward Looking Statements*
This press release may contain forward looking statements including those
describing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that a
stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events
or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual
results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time
of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control
of Margaux and its management. In particular, this news release contains
forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the
following: Margaux's exploration plans and work commitments, the timing and
receipt of required approvals, and economic factors, business and operations
strategies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors
should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the
date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying
this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly
required by applicable securities laws.
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*
______________________________________________________________________________
_______
*CONTACT INFORMATION*
Margaux Resources Ltd.
Tyler Rice
President, CEO and a Director
(403) 537-5590
Tyler@margauxresources.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50997 [1]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50997
News Source: Newsfile
2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Margaux Resources Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA56660Q2045
EQS News ID: 942039
End of News DGAP News Service
942039 2019-12-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39fad95cca202a49bee7b4d31dcaaf45&application_id=942039&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 16:05 ET ( 21:05 GMT)
