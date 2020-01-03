PRESS RELEASE: Margaux Resources Ltd. Implements Technical Database, Continues Compilation and Targeting Work on Cassiar Gold Property and Retains Market Maker

03.01.2020 - 23:08 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Margaux Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousMargaux Resources Ltd. Implements Technical Database, Continues Compilationand Targeting Work on Cassiar Gold Property and Retains Market Maker2020-01-03 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.? 1MM oz gold Inferred Resource at 0.7 g/t Au cut-off for past-producingTaurus PropertyCalgary, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2020) - Margaux ResourcesLtd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") recently fileda National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report to support its maiden mineralresource estimate for the Taurus Deposit on the Cassiar Gold property (the"Cassiar Property") in British Columbia, Canada (see Margaux press releaseNovember 13, 2019). Details of the 1 MM oz gold inferred resource at 1.43g/t Au (0.7 g/t Au cut-off) were announced in the Company's news releasedated September 11, 2019.The Margaux technical team continues to compile and verify historicaltechnical data in preparation for the upcoming exploration season.Implementation of a database system to house all technical data is underway.Existing digital data is being vetted and transferred, while additional datafrom historical work on the property is being incorporated. The CassiarProject has an extensive exploration history, with data collected by manyoperators and explorers. Compilation and analysis of this data was arecommendation in the recent 43-101 technical report. The database willprovide a robust foundation for geological model and target development andranking at Taurus and across the entire Property.In addition to technical work, Margaux is advancing reporting, permitting,and logistical planning to support the 2020 exploration program, which willinclude drilling, and is expected to commence in May. The program will focuson quality infill, extension, and exploration targets, primarily near the 1MM oz Taurus resource area. Margaux is committed to delivering results, witha cost-effective and efficient program."With a history of gold mining on high-grade vein deposits across theProperty, and a recently-confirmed million-ounce bulk tonnage resource atsurface, we see a lot of upside at Cassiar, and look forward to furtherexploring and developing the Cassiar Property in 2020, " stated Tyler Rice,President and CEO of Margaux.*Background*The Cassiar Property is a road-accessible, advanced-stage orogenic goldsystem located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In June 2019, MargauxResources Ltd. announced that the shareholders of Wildsky Resources Inc.approved the sale of its 100% interest in the Cassiar Property by way of anall-share option agreement with Margaux (see Margaux news release dated June24, 2019). Final approval of the transaction was granted by the TSX VentureExchange ("TSXV") in November (see Margaux news release dated November 13,2019).On the Cassiar Property, gold mineralization occurs along a 15 km corridor.Within this structural corridor, gold occurs both as discrete high-gradeveins and as near-surface low-grade style mineralization. Past productionfrom the Cassiar Property (primarily 1979-1997) is approximately 920,000tonnes at an average grade of 11.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, or a total of350,000 ounces of hard rock gold. During this period, portions of theCassiar Property were held by different operators, and production was fromdifferent mine operations (predominantly underground) utilizing differentmill facilities.The Cassiar Property has subsequently been amalgamated and now covers 56,000hectares. It is bisected by Highway 37, with significant existing roadaccess infrastructure and a 30 person camp with grid power.Margaux believes there to be good potential for new discoveries of low-gradebulk tonnage gold mineralization on its Cassiar Property. Numerous knownhigh-grade gold showings on the Cassiar Property have been tested by onlylimited drilling, and the property-wide potential for low-grade bulk tonnagedeposits has only been investigated at Taurus, to date.*Retention of Market Maker*The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatoryapproval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiateits market making service to provide market making services to the Companyin compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and otherapplicable legislation.Mackie will trade shares of Margaux on the TSXV for the purposes ofmaintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Margaux'scommon shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Company is for a minimumone year term and the Company has agreed to pay Mackie $5,000 per monthduring the term, payable quarterly in advance. After the one year period,the engagement may be terminated by either party with written notice of 60days. The Company and Mackie act at arm's length, but Mackie may provideinvestment banking services to Margaux and Mackie and/or its clients mayhave an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Margaux. Theagreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stabilityand liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal marketmaking agreement. There are no performance factors contained in theagreement between Mackie and the Company and Mackie will not receive anyshares or options from the Company as compensation for services it willrender.*About Mackie Research Capital Corporation*Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms,and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by manyof its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer,Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth managementservices to private clients, institutions and growth companies*About Margaux Resources Ltd.*Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisitionand exploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia, andis directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.Kaesy Gladwin, VP Exploration for Margaux Resources Ltd., is a QualifiedPerson under the terms of NI 43-101, and has reviewed the technical contentof this press release for the Cassiar Project and approved itsdissemination.*Forward Looking Statements*This press release may contain forward looking statements including thosedescribing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that astated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing futureevents or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty.Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management atthe time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyondthe control of Margaux and its management. In particular, this news releasecontains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, tothe following: Margaux's exploration plans and work commitments, the sizeand potential of the mineral resource on the Cassiar Property, the timingand receipt of required approvals, the future liquidity of Margaux's commonshares, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. AlthoughMargaux believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-lookingstatements are reasonably, undue reliance should not be placed on thembecause Margaux can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not beconstrued as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of thisrelease or as of the date specified in the documents referenced by thisrelease, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation topublicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expresslyrequired by applicable securities laws.*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.**CONTACT INFORMATION*Margaux Resources Ltd.Tyler RicePresident, CEO and a Director(403) 537-5590Tyler@margauxresources.comTo view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51153 [1]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51153News Source: Newsfile2020-01-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Margaux Resources Ltd.CanadaISIN: CA56660Q2045EQS News ID: 946769End of News DGAP News Service946769 2020-01-031: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=307dcff4cb70a394a518de774094d6e5&application_id=946769&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)