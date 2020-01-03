PRESS RELEASE: Margaux Resources Ltd. Implements Technical Database, Continues Compilation and Targeting Work on Cassiar Gold Property and Retains Market Maker

DAX ®13.219,14-1,25%TecDAX ®3.035,69-0,91%Dow Jones28.634,88-0,81%NASDAQ 1008.793,90-0,88%
DGAP-News: Margaux Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Margaux Resources Ltd. Implements Technical Database, Continues Compilation
and Targeting Work on Cassiar Gold Property and Retains Market Maker
2020-01-03 / 23:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
? 1MM oz gold Inferred Resource at 0.7 g/t Au cut-off for past-producing
Taurus Property
Calgary, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2020) - Margaux Resources
Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") recently filed
a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report to support its maiden mineral
resource estimate for the Taurus Deposit on the Cassiar Gold property (the
"Cassiar Property") in British Columbia, Canada (see Margaux press release
November 13, 2019). Details of the 1 MM oz gold inferred resource at 1.43
g/t Au (0.7 g/t Au cut-off) were announced in the Company's news release
dated September 11, 2019.
The Margaux technical team continues to compile and verify historical
technical data in preparation for the upcoming exploration season.
Implementation of a database system to house all technical data is underway.
Existing digital data is being vetted and transferred, while additional data
from historical work on the property is being incorporated. The Cassiar
Project has an extensive exploration history, with data collected by many
operators and explorers. Compilation and analysis of this data was a
recommendation in the recent 43-101 technical report. The database will
provide a robust foundation for geological model and target development and
ranking at Taurus and across the entire Property.
In addition to technical work, Margaux is advancing reporting, permitting,
and logistical planning to support the 2020 exploration program, which will
include drilling, and is expected to commence in May. The program will focus
on quality infill, extension, and exploration targets, primarily near the 1
MM oz Taurus resource area. Margaux is committed to delivering results, with
a cost-effective and efficient program.
"With a history of gold mining on high-grade vein deposits across the
Property, and a recently-confirmed million-ounce bulk tonnage resource at
surface, we see a lot of upside at Cassiar, and look forward to further
exploring and developing the Cassiar Property in 2020, " stated Tyler Rice,
President and CEO of Margaux.
*Background*
The Cassiar Property is a road-accessible, advanced-stage orogenic gold
system located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In June 2019, Margaux
Resources Ltd. announced that the shareholders of Wildsky Resources Inc.
approved the sale of its 100% interest in the Cassiar Property by way of an
all-share option agreement with Margaux (see Margaux news release dated June
24, 2019). Final approval of the transaction was granted by the TSX Venture
Exchange ("TSXV") in November (see Margaux news release dated November 13,
2019).
On the Cassiar Property, gold mineralization occurs along a 15 km corridor.
Within this structural corridor, gold occurs both as discrete high-grade
veins and as near-surface low-grade style mineralization. Past production
from the Cassiar Property (primarily 1979-1997) is approximately 920,000
tonnes at an average grade of 11.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, or a total of
350,000 ounces of hard rock gold. During this period, portions of the
Cassiar Property were held by different operators, and production was from
different mine operations (predominantly underground) utilizing different
mill facilities.
The Cassiar Property has subsequently been amalgamated and now covers 56,000
hectares. It is bisected by Highway 37, with significant existing road
access infrastructure and a 30 person camp with grid power.
Margaux believes there to be good potential for new discoveries of low-grade
bulk tonnage gold mineralization on its Cassiar Property. Numerous known
high-grade gold showings on the Cassiar Property have been tested by only
limited drilling, and the property-wide potential for low-grade bulk tonnage
deposits has only been investigated at Taurus, to date.
*Retention of Market Maker*
The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory
approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to initiate
its market making service to provide market making services to the Company
in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other
applicable legislation.
Mackie will trade shares of Margaux on the TSXV for the purposes of
maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Margaux's
common shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Company is for a minimum
one year term and the Company has agreed to pay Mackie $5,000 per month
during the term, payable quarterly in advance. After the one year period,
the engagement may be terminated by either party with written notice of 60
days. The Company and Mackie act at arm's length, but Mackie may provide
investment banking services to Margaux and Mackie and/or its clients may
have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Margaux. The
agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability
and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market
making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the
agreement between Mackie and the Company and Mackie will not receive any
shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will
render.
*About Mackie Research Capital Corporation*
Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms,
and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many
of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer,
Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management
services to private clients, institutions and growth companies
*About Margaux Resources Ltd.*
Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition
and exploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia, and
is directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.
Kaesy Gladwin, VP Exploration for Margaux Resources Ltd., is a Qualified
Person under the terms of NI 43-101, and has reviewed the technical content
of this press release for the Cassiar Project and approved its
dissemination.
*Forward Looking Statements*
This press release may contain forward looking statements including those
describing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that a
stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future
events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty.
Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at
the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond
the control of Margaux and its management. In particular, this news release
contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to
the following: Margaux's exploration plans and work commitments, the size
and potential of the mineral resource on the Cassiar Property, the timing
and receipt of required approvals, the future liquidity of Margaux's common
shares, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. Although
Margaux believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking
statements are reasonably, undue reliance should not be placed on them
because Margaux can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be
construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this
release or as of the date specified in the documents referenced by this
release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly
required by applicable securities laws.
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*
*CONTACT INFORMATION*
Margaux Resources Ltd.
Tyler Rice
President, CEO and a Director
(403) 537-5590
Tyler@margauxresources.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51153 [1]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51153
