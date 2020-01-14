DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.913,72+0,02%NASDAQ 1009.038,39-0,36%
PRESS RELEASE: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald appointed new CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald appointed new CEO of Mayr-Melnhof
Karton AG

2020-01-14 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has appointed Peter Oswald
(57) as new Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the company with a
contract for a period of five years. Peter Oswald will become member of the
Management Board as of 01 April 2020.

Wilhelm Hörmanseder (65), CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG for the past 18
years will hand over to Peter Oswald on 01 May 2020 after 30 years with the
MM Group and 25 years thereof on the Management Board.

Under the management of Wilhelm Hörmanseder, the MM Group demonstrated
sustained earnings growth and a solid expansion path in Europe as well as
globally holding today numerous excellent positions in several attractive
markets as market leader in cartonboard packaging with high competitive
strength.

Peter Oswald, born in Upper Austria, brings 28 years sector experience to
the MM Management Board. Since 2017 he has been CEO of the stock-listed
packaging and paper company Mondi Group, which he joined in 1992.
Contributing significantly to the company development, he became CEO of
Mondi Packaging in 2002 and CEO of Mondi Europe & International in 2008.
Peter Oswald completed university studies in law and business
administration.

Rainer Zellner, chairman of the Supervisory Board, on the appointment of the
new CEO: "With his international industry expertise and his long-term
management experience Peter Oswald is for us the ideal person to take over
as CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG."

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180
Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com,
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com [1]

2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board),
Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 953575

End of News DGAP News Service

953575 2020-01-14


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bf6e53bbba621ff71348ab1197e030a&application_id=953575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 13:30 ET ( 18:30 GMT)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON
127,40 +1,92%
EUR +2,40
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
