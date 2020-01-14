PRESS RELEASE: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald appointed new CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

14.01.2020 - 19:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): PersonnelMayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald appointed new CEO of Mayr-MelnhofKarton AG2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has appointed Peter Oswald(57) as new Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the company with acontract for a period of five years. Peter Oswald will become member of theManagement Board as of 01 April 2020.Wilhelm Hörmanseder (65), CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG for the past 18years will hand over to Peter Oswald on 01 May 2020 after 30 years with theMM Group and 25 years thereof on the Management Board.Under the management of Wilhelm Hörmanseder, the MM Group demonstratedsustained earnings growth and a solid expansion path in Europe as well asglobally holding today numerous excellent positions in several attractivemarkets as market leader in cartonboard packaging with high competitivestrength.Peter Oswald, born in Upper Austria, brings 28 years sector experience tothe MM Management Board. Since 2017 he has been CEO of the stock-listedpackaging and paper company Mondi Group, which he joined in 1992.Contributing significantly to the company development, he became CEO ofMondi Packaging in 2002 and CEO of Mondi Europe & International in 2008.Peter Oswald completed university studies in law and businessadministration.Rainer Zellner, chairman of the Supervisory Board, on the appointment of thenew CEO: "With his international industry expertise and his long-termmanagement experience Peter Oswald is for us the ideal person to take overas CEO of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG."For further information, please contact:Stephan Sweerts-SporckInvestor RelationsMayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6, A-1040 ViennaTel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com,Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com [1]2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 61040 WienAustriaPhone: 0043 1 501 36 91180Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391E-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.comInternet: www.mayr-melnhof.comISIN: AT0000938204WKN: 93820Indices: ATXListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board),Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)EQS News ID: 953575End of News DGAP News Service953575 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bf6e53bbba621ff71348ab1197e030a&application_id=953575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)