PRESS RELEASE: Millennial Lithium Corp. Granted REMSA Licenses at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina

DGAP-News: Millennial Lithium Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousMillennial Lithium Corp. Granted REMSA Licenses at its Pastos GrandesProject, Salta, Argentina2020-01-13 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) -*Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF)("Millennial" or the "Company") *is pleased to announce that the MiningCourt of Salta has granted Millennial's Argentine subsidiary, ProyectoPastos Grandes S.A., four of the five mining licenses that comprised theoriginal REMSA Properties.Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased to havereceived four of the mining licenses which comprise approximately 97% of theREMSA Properties area of our Pastos Grandes Project. The licenses grantedtotal approximately 6,447 hectares (ha). Millennial expects the fifthlicense to be granted in the near future. The Company continues to advanceits 3 tonne-per-month lithium carbonate plant and pilot evaporation ponds inaddition to completion of the community water well construction andsustainable business development and indoor recreation centre in PastosGrandes. On corporate matters, Millennial continues to advance financing,offtake and other strategic talks with large industry players."Late in 2019 the Mining Court of Salta granted Millennial's Argentinesubsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A., four mining licenses (Ignacio,Ignacio IV, Daniel Ramon, and Aguamarga 10) which comprise 6,447 ha and themajority of the REMSA Properties. This area is a significant increase fromthe original REMSA Property (2,492 ha) as Millennial was granted the fullareas of vacant licenses to which Millennial had the right to claim withinand extending beyond the original REMSA investigation area. Millennialpreviously was granted the right to earn 100% of the REMSA Properties bymaking cash payments to REMSA and meeting a work commitment (see NewsRelease dated August 24, 2017). REMSA has reviewed and approved theseexpenditures and subsequently the Mining Court approved the transfer of themining licenses to Millennial's wholly-owned subsidiary in Argentina,Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. A fifth license, Nueva Sijesyta at 204 ha islocated at the far eastern limit of the Company's land position at PastosGrandes. Approval for this license is expected in the near future.This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., ChiefOperating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term isdefined in National Instrument 43-101.To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact InvestorRelations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP._"Farhad Abasov"_President, CEO and Director*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. *This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" withinthe meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this newsrelease, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target,"plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressionsidentify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-lookingstatements or information may relate to future prices of commodities,accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources,regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals oftitle and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third partyinformation, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure,changes in laws, rules and regulations in Argentina which may impact uponthe Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of thoseproperties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$,fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs andgovernment royalties, export policies or taxes in Argentina and otherfactors or information. Such statements represent the Company's currentviews with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a numberof assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by theCompany, are inherently subject to significant business, economic,competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties.Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance orachievements to be materially different from the results, performance orachievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.