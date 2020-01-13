PRESS RELEASE: Millennial Lithium Corp. Granted REMSA Licenses at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina

DAX ®13.473,24-0,07%TecDAX ®3.105,40+0,01%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
DGAP-News: Millennial Lithium Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Millennial Lithium Corp. Granted REMSA Licenses at its Pastos Grandes
Project, Salta, Argentina
2020-01-13 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) -
*Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF)
("Millennial" or the "Company") *is pleased to announce that the Mining
Court of Salta has granted Millennial's Argentine subsidiary, Proyecto
Pastos Grandes S.A., four of the five mining licenses that comprised the
original REMSA Properties.
Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased to have
received four of the mining licenses which comprise approximately 97% of the
REMSA Properties area of our Pastos Grandes Project. The licenses granted
total approximately 6,447 hectares (ha). Millennial expects the fifth
license to be granted in the near future. The Company continues to advance
its 3 tonne-per-month lithium carbonate plant and pilot evaporation ponds in
addition to completion of the community water well construction and
sustainable business development and indoor recreation centre in Pastos
Grandes. On corporate matters, Millennial continues to advance financing,
offtake and other strategic talks with large industry players."
Late in 2019 the Mining Court of Salta granted Millennial's Argentine
subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A., four mining licenses (Ignacio,
Ignacio IV, Daniel Ramon, and Aguamarga 10) which comprise 6,447 ha and the
majority of the REMSA Properties. This area is a significant increase from
the original REMSA Property (2,492 ha) as Millennial was granted the full
areas of vacant licenses to which Millennial had the right to claim within
and extending beyond the original REMSA investigation area. Millennial
previously was granted the right to earn 100% of the REMSA Properties by
making cash payments to REMSA and meeting a work commitment (see News
Release dated August 24, 2017). REMSA has reviewed and approved these
expenditures and subsequently the Mining Court approved the transfer of the
mining licenses to Millennial's wholly-owned subsidiary in Argentina,
Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. A fifth license, Nueva Sijesyta at 204 ha is
located at the far eastern limit of the Company's land position at Pastos
Grandes. Approval for this license is expected in the near future.
This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief
Operating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is
defined in National Instrument 43-101.
To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor
Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.
_"Farhad Abasov"
_President, CEO and Director
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. *
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within
the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news
release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target,
"plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions
identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking
statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities,
accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources,
regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of
title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party
information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure,
changes in laws, rules and regulations in Argentina which may impact upon
the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those
properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$,
fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs and
government royalties, export policies or taxes in Argentina and other
factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current
views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number
of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the
Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic,
competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties.
Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or
achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or
achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation,
to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes
in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections
such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws,
rules and regulations.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51358 [1]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51358
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Millennial Lithium Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA60040W1059
EQS News ID: 952325
End of News DGAP News Service
952325 2020-01-13
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f25d972ce6ade30d1a4b1767f7057cdf&application_id=952325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
