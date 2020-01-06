PRESS RELEASE: MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG

06.01.2020 - 20:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:29

14:29

19:29

DGAP-News: Photon Management GmbH / Key word(s): OfferMORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARYPUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG2020-01-06 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTOOR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTIONWOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION**MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARYPUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG *· MSIP has successfully secured a total of approximately 40% of PNE AGshares at the end of the additional acceptance period· As largest shareholder of PNE, MSIP will support the Company's futuredevelopment· Closing of the transaction expected on 9 January 2020*Frankfurt/Cuxhaven, 6 January 2020 *-Photon Management GmbH (the "Bidder"or the "Investor"), an affiliate of funds managed and advised by MorganStanley Infrastructure Inc. and part of Morgan Stanley's global privateinfrastructure investment platform, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners("MSIP"), today announced the final result of its voluntary public cashtakeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of PNE AG ("PNE" or the"Company") (ISIN DE000A0JBPG2) for the acquisition of all PNE shares notalready directly held by the Investor.By the end of the additional acceptance period on 31 December 2019 theBidder has now secured a total of approximately 40% of the shares.Accordingly, MSIP has become the largest shareholder of PNE AG.Christoph Oppenauer, Executive Director at MSIP based in Frankfurt, said:"We are pleased to become the largest shareholder of PNE AG followingcompletion of our takeover offer in the coming days. As a long-term orientedinfrastructure investor we look forward to working with the Company over thecoming years."All offer conditions are fulfilled. The final settlement and closing of thetransaction are expected on 9 January 2020.Additional information is available on the following website:www.photon-offer.com [1].*Media contacts:**FTI Consulting*Anja Meusel Florian BrücknerT +49 (0) 69 92037 120 T +49 (0) 69 92037 144M +49 (0) 151 628 412 40 M +49 (0) 160 919 252 65E Eanja.meusel@fticonsulting.com florian.brueckner@fticonsulting.com*About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners*Established in 2006, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") is aleading global infrastructure investment platform which has invested c. $8billion of capital commitments in 26 portfolio companies. It employs anestablished, disciplined process to invest and manage a diverse portfolio ofinfrastructure assets predominantly in OECD countries. As an infrastructureinvestor, MSIP seeks assets with long useful lives that perform essentialservices to society while generating stable, predictable cash flows that arelinked to inflation. MSIP's focus sectors include Power Generation andUtilities, Natural Gas, Transportation, and Digital Infrastructure. The teampossesses considerable infrastructure investing and asset managementexperience. It is one of the largest in the industry and has offices acrossthe globe.*Important Notice*This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutesan invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of PNE AG (the"Company"). The final terms and further provisions regarding the publictakeover offer are disclosed in the offer document that has been approved bythe German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (_Bundesanstalt fürFinanzdienstleistungsaufsicht_) for publication and the amendment thereto.Investors and holders of securities of the Company are strongly recommendedto read the offer document, as amended, and all announcements in connectionwith the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, since theycontain or will contain important information.The Offer is made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic ofGermany, especially under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act(_Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG_), and certainprovisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicableto cross-border tender offers. The Offer will not be executed according tothe provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic ofGermany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Thus, noother announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the Offeroutside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been or will be filed,arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in theCompany cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection ofinvestors in any jurisdiction other than the provisions of the FederalRepublic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extentapplicable). Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document aswell as any exemptions that may be granted by the relevant regulators, apublic takeover offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, injurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws ofsuch jurisdiction.The Photon Management GmbH (the "Bidder") reserves the right, to the extentlegally permitted, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares outsidethe Offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions takeplace, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of sharesacquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will bepublished without undue delay, if and to the extent required by the laws ofthe Federal Republic of Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction.To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-lookingstatements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized bythe words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume"or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions orcurrent expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons actingjointly with the Bidder. Such forward-looking statements are based oncurrent plans, estimates and forecasts, which the Bidder and the personsacting jointly with the Bidder have made to the best of their knowledge, butwhich they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-lookingstatements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult topredict and usually cannot be influenced by the Bidder or the persons actingjointly with the Bidder. These expectations and forward-looking statementscan turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences maydiffer materially from those contained in or expressed by suchforward-looking statements. The Bidder and the persons acting jointly withthe Bidder do not assume an obligation to update the forward-lookingstatements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basicconditions, assumptions or other factors.2020-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de947607 2020-01-061: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6b261a7497a93278df42374ef4baa33&application_id=947607&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)