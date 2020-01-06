DAX ®13.126,99-0,70%TecDAX ®3.001,20-1,14%Dow Jones28.634,53-0,00%NASDAQ 1008.827,77+0,39%
PRESS RELEASE: MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG
DGAP-News: Photon Management GmbH / Key word(s): Offer
MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY
PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG
2020-01-06 / 20:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO
OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION*
*MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF VOLUNTARY
PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF PNE AG *
· MSIP has successfully secured a total of approximately 40% of PNE AG
shares at the end of the additional acceptance period
· As largest shareholder of PNE, MSIP will support the Company's future
development
· Closing of the transaction expected on 9 January 2020
*Frankfurt/Cuxhaven, 6 January 2020 *-Photon Management GmbH (the "Bidder"
or the "Investor"), an affiliate of funds managed and advised by Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure Inc. and part of Morgan Stanley's global private
infrastructure investment platform, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
("MSIP"), today announced the final result of its voluntary public cash
takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of PNE AG ("PNE" or the
"Company") (ISIN DE000A0JBPG2) for the acquisition of all PNE shares not
already directly held by the Investor.
By the end of the additional acceptance period on 31 December 2019 the
Bidder has now secured a total of approximately 40% of the shares.
Accordingly, MSIP has become the largest shareholder of PNE AG.
Christoph Oppenauer, Executive Director at MSIP based in Frankfurt, said:
"We are pleased to become the largest shareholder of PNE AG following
completion of our takeover offer in the coming days. As a long-term oriented
infrastructure investor we look forward to working with the Company over the
coming years."
All offer conditions are fulfilled. The final settlement and closing of the
transaction are expected on 9 January 2020.
Additional information is available on the following website:
www.photon-offer.com [1].
*Media contacts:*
*FTI Consulting*
Anja Meusel Florian Brückner
T +49 (0) 69 92037 120 T +49 (0) 69 92037 144
M +49 (0) 151 628 412 40 M +49 (0) 160 919 252 65
E E
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com florian.brueckner@fticonsulting
.com
*About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners*
Established in 2006, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") is a
leading global infrastructure investment platform which has invested c. $8
billion of capital commitments in 26 portfolio companies. It employs an
established, disciplined process to invest and manage a diverse portfolio of
infrastructure assets predominantly in OECD countries. As an infrastructure
investor, MSIP seeks assets with long useful lives that perform essential
services to society while generating stable, predictable cash flows that are
linked to inflation. MSIP's focus sectors include Power Generation and
Utilities, Natural Gas, Transportation, and Digital Infrastructure. The team
possesses considerable infrastructure investing and asset management
experience. It is one of the largest in the industry and has offices across
the globe.
*Important Notice*
This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes
an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of PNE AG (the
"Company"). The final terms and further provisions regarding the public
takeover offer are disclosed in the offer document that has been approved by
the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (_Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht_) for publication and the amendment thereto.
Investors and holders of securities of the Company are strongly recommended
to read the offer document, as amended, and all announcements in connection
with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, since they
contain or will contain important information.
The Offer is made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of
Germany, especially under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(_Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG_), and certain
provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicable
to cross-border tender offers. The Offer will not be executed according to
the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of
Germany or the United States of America (to the extent applicable). Thus, no
other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the Offer
outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been or will be filed,
arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in the
Company cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of
investors in any jurisdiction other than the provisions of the Federal
Republic of Germany or the United States of America (to the extent
applicable). Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document as
well as any exemptions that may be granted by the relevant regulators, a
public takeover offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, in
jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of
such jurisdiction.
The Photon Management GmbH (the "Bidder") reserves the right, to the extent
legally permitted, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares outside
the Offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions take
place, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of shares
acquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will be
published without undue delay, if and to the extent required by the laws of
the Federal Republic of Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction.
To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking
statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by
the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume"
or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or
current expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons acting
jointly with the Bidder. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current plans, estimates and forecasts, which the Bidder and the persons
acting jointly with the Bidder have made to the best of their knowledge, but
which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to
predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Bidder or the persons acting
jointly with the Bidder. These expectations and forward-looking statements
can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may
differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such
forward-looking statements. The Bidder and the persons acting jointly with
the Bidder do not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking
statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic
conditions, assumptions or other factors.
2020-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
947607 2020-01-06
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6b261a7497a93278df42374ef4baa33&application_id=947607&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 14:29 ET ( 19:29 GMT)
