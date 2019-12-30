PRESS RELEASE: MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application for Tafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA

30.12.2019 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Regulatory AdmissionMorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application forTafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA (news with additional features)2019-12-30 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 30, 2019*MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application forTafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA*MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)announced today that it has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA)to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tafasitamab, an anti-CD19antibody, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B celllymphoma (r/r DLBCL). The BLA submission is based on the primary analysisdata from the L-MIND trial of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomidein patients with r/r DLBCL and the retrospective observational matchedcontrol cohort Re-MIND evaluating efficacy outcomes of r/r DLBCL patientswho received lenalidomide monotherapy."The BLA submission marks a significant milestone in MorphoSys' history anddemonstrates our dedication to address the high medical need in relapsed orrefractory DLBCL," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer ofMorphoSys. "If approved, tafasitamab and lenalidomide could become analternative treatment option for patients with this serious disease."The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the BLA iscomplete and acceptable for filing. MorphoSys will communicate the agency'sdecision.About L-MINDL-MIND is a single arm, open-label phase 2 study, investigating thecombination of tafasitamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed orrefractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) after up to two priorlines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 targeting therapy (e.g. rituximab),who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and subsequent autologousstem cell transplantation. The study's primary endpoint is objectiveresponse rate (ORR). Secondary outcome measures include duration of response(DoR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). In May2019, the study reached its primary completion. Primary analysis data with acut-off date of November 30, 2018 included 80 patients enrolled into thetrial who had received tafasitamab and lenalidomide and had been followed-upas per protocol for at least one year. Efficacy results in this update werebased on response rates assessed by an independent review committee for all80 patients. Based on earlier reported interim data from L-MIND, in October2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tafasitamabplus lenalidomide in this patient population.About Re-MINDRe-MIND, an observational retrospective study, was designed to isolate thecontribution of tafasitamab in the combination with lenalidomide and toprove the combinatorial effect. The study compares real-world response dataof patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who received lenalidomidemonotherapy with the efficacy outcomes of the tafasitamab-lenalidomidecombination, as investigated in MorphoSys's L-MIND trial. Re-MIND collectedthe efficacy data from 490 r/r DLBCL patients in the U.S. and EU.Qualification criteria for matching patients of both studies werepre-specified. As a result, 76 eligible Re-MIND patients were identified andmatched 1:1 to 76 of 80 L-MIND patients based on important baselinecharacteristics. Objective response rates (ORR) were validated based on thissubset of 76 patients in Re-MIND and L-MIND, respectively. The primaryendpoint of Re-MIND has been met and shows a statistically significantsuperior best ORR of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared tolenalidomide monotherapy.About tafasitamab (MOR208)Tafasitamab (MOR208) is an investigational humanized Fc-engineeredmonoclonal antibody directed against CD19. Fc-modification of tafasitamab isintended to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependentcell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellularphagocytosis (ADCP), thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cellkilling. Tafasitamab has been observed in preclinical models to inducedirect apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is assumed to be involved in Bcell receptor (BCR) signaling.MorphoSys is clinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option inB cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-labelphase 2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety andefficacy of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients withrelapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim datafrom L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough TherapyDesignation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.Re-MIND, the real-world data lenalidomide alone matched control cohort metits primary endpoint in October 2019, demonstrating clinical superiority ofthe tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide alone. Theongoing phase 3 study B-MIND assesses the combination of tafasitamab andbendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients withrelapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosinekinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination withidelalisib or venetoclax.About MorphoSysMorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companydedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization ofexceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from seriousdiseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise inantibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with itspartners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receiveregulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary productcandidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthroughtherapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractorydiffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys USInc., has approximately 405 employees. More information athttps://www.morphosys.com [1].HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), LanthioPharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSysGroup. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.MorphoSys forward looking statementsThis communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerningthe MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding theclinical development of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in theL-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the outcome of the Re-MIND study, the clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximaband bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab as well as the BLA submission to the FDA, furtherinteractions with regulatory authorities and expectations regardingregulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab. Theforward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment ofMorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risksand uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial conditionand liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industryresults, to be materially different from any historic or future results,financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed orimplied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys'results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the developmentof the industry in which it operates are consistent with suchforward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results ordevelopments in future periods. Among the factors that may result indifferences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding the clinical developmentof tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/rDLBCL, the outcome of the Re-MIND study, the clinical development oftafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximab andbendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinicaldevelopment of tafasitamab as well as the BLA submission to the FDA, furtherinteractions with regulatory authorities and expectations regardingregulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab, MorphoSys'reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercialpotential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the riskfactors included in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filingswith the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties,the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on suchforward-looking statements. For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG