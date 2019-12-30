DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.238,40+0,02%Nasdaq 100 Future8.783,25-0,28%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application for...
PRESS RELEASE: MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application for Tafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application for
Tafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA (news with additional features)
2019-12-30 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 30, 2019
*MorphoSys Announces Submission of Biologics License Application for
Tafasitamab in r/r DLBCL to the FDA*
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR)
announced today that it has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA)
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tafasitamab, an anti-CD19
antibody, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell
lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). The BLA submission is based on the primary analysis
data from the L-MIND trial of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide
in patients with r/r DLBCL and the retrospective observational matched
control cohort Re-MIND evaluating efficacy outcomes of r/r DLBCL patients
who received lenalidomide monotherapy.
"The BLA submission marks a significant milestone in MorphoSys' history and
demonstrates our dedication to address the high medical need in relapsed or
refractory DLBCL," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of
MorphoSys. "If approved, tafasitamab and lenalidomide could become an
alternative treatment option for patients with this serious disease."
The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the BLA is
complete and acceptable for filing. MorphoSys will communicate the agency's
decision.
About L-MIND
L-MIND is a single arm, open-label phase 2 study, investigating the
combination of tafasitamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or
refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) after up to two prior
lines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 targeting therapy (e.g. rituximab),
who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and subsequent autologous
stem cell transplantation. The study's primary endpoint is objective
response rate (ORR). Secondary outcome measures include duration of response
(DoR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). In May
2019, the study reached its primary completion. Primary analysis data with a
cut-off date of November 30, 2018 included 80 patients enrolled into the
trial who had received tafasitamab and lenalidomide and had been followed-up
as per protocol for at least one year. Efficacy results in this update were
based on response rates assessed by an independent review committee for all
80 patients. Based on earlier reported interim data from L-MIND, in October
2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tafasitamab
plus lenalidomide in this patient population.
About Re-MIND
Re-MIND, an observational retrospective study, was designed to isolate the
contribution of tafasitamab in the combination with lenalidomide and to
prove the combinatorial effect. The study compares real-world response data
of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who received lenalidomide
monotherapy with the efficacy outcomes of the tafasitamab-lenalidomide
combination, as investigated in MorphoSys's L-MIND trial. Re-MIND collected
the efficacy data from 490 r/r DLBCL patients in the U.S. and EU.
Qualification criteria for matching patients of both studies were
pre-specified. As a result, 76 eligible Re-MIND patients were identified and
matched 1:1 to 76 of 80 L-MIND patients based on important baseline
characteristics. Objective response rates (ORR) were validated based on this
subset of 76 patients in Re-MIND and L-MIND, respectively. The primary
endpoint of Re-MIND has been met and shows a statistically significant
superior best ORR of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to
lenalidomide monotherapy.
About tafasitamab (MOR208)
Tafasitamab (MOR208) is an investigational humanized Fc-engineered
monoclonal antibody directed against CD19. Fc-modification of tafasitamab is
intended to lead to a significant potentiation of antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular
phagocytosis (ADCP), thus aiming to improve a key mechanism of tumor cell
killing. Tafasitamab has been observed in preclinical models to induce
direct apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is assumed to be involved in B
cell receptor (BCR) signaling.
MorphoSys is clinically investigating tafasitamab as a therapeutic option in
B cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials. An open-label
phase 2 combination trial (L-MIND study) is investigating the safety and
efficacy of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients with
relapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy
(HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Based on interim data
from L-MIND, in October 2017 the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy
Designation for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in this patient population.
Re-MIND, the real-world data lenalidomide alone matched control cohort met
its primary endpoint in October 2019, demonstrating clinical superiority of
the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide alone. The
ongoing phase 3 study B-MIND assesses the combination of tafasitamab and
bendamustine versus rituximab and bendamustine in r/r DLBCL. In addition,
tafasitamab is currently being investigated in patients with
relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after discontinuation of a prior Bruton tyrosine
kinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy (e.g. ibrutinib) in combination with
idelalisib or venetoclax.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious
diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in
antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its
partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100
product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. In
2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis,
became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive
regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product
candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough
therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany,
the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US
Inc., has approximately 405 employees. More information at
https://www.morphosys.com [1].
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),
arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio
Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCERTM are trademarks of the MorphoSys
Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
MorphoSys forward looking statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning
the MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding the
clinical development of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the
L-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the outcome of the Re-MIND study, the clinical
development of tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximab
and bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinical
development of tafasitamab as well as the BLA submission to the FDA, further
interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding
regulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of
MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition
and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry
results, to be materially different from any historic or future results,
financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys'
results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development
of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such
forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or
developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in
differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding the clinical development
of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the L-MIND study in r/r
DLBCL, the outcome of the Re-MIND study, the clinical development of
tafasitamab in combination with bendamustine versus rituximab and
bendamustine in the B-MIND study in r/r DLBCL, the further clinical
development of tafasitamab as well as the BLA submission to the FDA, further
interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding
regulatory filings and possible approvals for tafasitamab, MorphoSys'
reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial
potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk
factors included in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings
with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties,
the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as
of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this
document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or
any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such
statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results
will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless
specifically required by law or regulation.
*For more information, please contact:*
*MorphoSys A**G*
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|126,80
|-1,48%
|EUR
|-1,90
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|10.12.
|RBC
|Positiv
|09.12.
|BERENBERG
|Positiv
|06.12.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|Weitere Wertpapiere...
|MORPHOSYS AG SP.ADR(TEMP)
|32,00
|+0,63%
|EUR
|+0,20
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Kramers Woche: Börse 2020 - Asien gehört ins Depot!
15:2430.12. 12:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219d
00:5930.12. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_301219b
01:4030.12. 11:19
Ausblick 2020: Wenn die Börsen laufen sollen- Jahr der globalen Entscheidungen erforderlich
10:2630.12. 08:50
Ausblick 2020: Zinsen niedrig - Aktien teuer?
10:5330.12. 08:48
Der Auto-Jahresausblick 2020
14:0630.12. 08:47
Ausblick 2020: Robert Halver - Wie negativ können die Zinsen noch werden, wie billig das Geld?
09:2430.12. 08:45
Ausblick 2020: Cannabis-Aktien erst Crash - dann Highflyer?
08:3930.12. 08:44
FTV_dpaafx_301219a
01:4330.12. 08:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?