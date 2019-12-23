PRESS RELEASE: Mutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019: Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue

DAX ®13.319,81+0,01%TecDAX ®3.057,06+0,21%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,15%Nasdaq 100 Future8.710,75+0,42%
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019:
Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue
2019-12-23 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Mutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019:
Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue*
· Transaction signed to acquire an established paper napkin business in
Germany
· Top 2 player in the German market with ca. EUR 45 million annual sales
· Acquisition drives forward the diversification of keeeper group into a
manufacturer of household products
· 10th transaction in 2019 underlines Mutares' growth plans: Group sales
of annualized EUR 2 billion by the end of 2022
*Munich, December 23, 2019* - keeeper tableware GmbH, a portfolio company of
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed an agreement to
acquire the German napkin business of the Finnish Metsä Tissue Corporation,
one of the leading tissue paper product manufacturers globally. The
transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.
The transaction with Metsä Tissue Corporation includes the real estate,
machinery, equipment and warehouses at the Stotzheim mill in Germany as well
as the Fasana and Mondial brands. The business will be integrated into the
keeeper Group (Portfolio segment Goods & Services) as a strategic add-on.
Based on Mutares Group's buy-and-build approach, this acquisition is
intended to complement and strategically further develop keeeper's product
portfolio as well as to mutually exploit sales synergies.
The production at the Stotzheim site dates back to 1928. In Germany, the
business is one of the top 2 manufacturers of coloured and printed napkins
and the market leader in the private label segment. The established customer
portfolio is characterized by long-lasting relationships and is broadly
diversified. In financial year 2018, the business generated sales of around
EUR 45 million and employed ca. 200 people.
"The enormous number of 10 acquisitions in 2019 has already brought us close
to the 2022 target of EUR 2 billion in group revenues - a fantastic
achievement of our teams in Munich, Paris, Milan, London, Helsinki as well
as in our active holdings. The current acquisition from Metsä Tissue
represents a complementary add-on to keeeper Group and underlines the growth
strategy of Mutares Group", comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, on
the 10th acquisition in the current financial year.
*Company profile of the keeeper Group*
keeeper Group has been part of Mutares Group since June 2019 and is one of
the largest European suppliers of innovative and high-quality plastic
household products. With its clearly positioned product series, the Group
serves renowned customers in the DIY, food retailing, wholesale and
furniture retail sectors in around 35 countries worldwide. In financial year
2018, the Group realized sales of ca. EUR 65 million and employs at its two
sites in Germany and Poland more than 500 people.
*Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA*
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( [1]www.mutares.com [2]), acquires
medium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which are
being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential for
operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its
portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by
acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in
value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal
year 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865
million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX"
(ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
For further information:
*Mutares SE & Co. KGaA*
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com [2]
*Contact Press*
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de [3]
