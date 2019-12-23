PRESS RELEASE: Mutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019: Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue

23.12.2019 - 09:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Private Equity/TakeoverMutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019:Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Mutares with successful year-end spurt and 10th transaction in 2019:Acquisition of the German napkin business from Metsä Tissue*· Transaction signed to acquire an established paper napkin business inGermany· Top 2 player in the German market with ca. EUR 45 million annual sales· Acquisition drives forward the diversification of keeeper group into amanufacturer of household products· 10th transaction in 2019 underlines Mutares' growth plans: Group salesof annualized EUR 2 billion by the end of 2022*Munich, December 23, 2019* - keeeper tableware GmbH, a portfolio company ofMutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed an agreement toacquire the German napkin business of the Finnish Metsä Tissue Corporation,one of the leading tissue paper product manufacturers globally. Thetransaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.The transaction with Metsä Tissue Corporation includes the real estate,machinery, equipment and warehouses at the Stotzheim mill in Germany as wellas the Fasana and Mondial brands. The business will be integrated into thekeeeper Group (Portfolio segment Goods & Services) as a strategic add-on.Based on Mutares Group's buy-and-build approach, this acquisition isintended to complement and strategically further develop keeeper's productportfolio as well as to mutually exploit sales synergies.The production at the Stotzheim site dates back to 1928. In Germany, thebusiness is one of the top 2 manufacturers of coloured and printed napkinsand the market leader in the private label segment. The established customerportfolio is characterized by long-lasting relationships and is broadlydiversified. In financial year 2018, the business generated sales of aroundEUR 45 million and employed ca. 200 people."The enormous number of 10 acquisitions in 2019 has already brought us closeto the 2022 target of EUR 2 billion in group revenues - a fantasticachievement of our teams in Munich, Paris, Milan, London, Helsinki as wellas in our active holdings. The current acquisition from Metsä Tissuerepresents a complementary add-on to keeeper Group and underlines the growthstrategy of Mutares Group", comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, onthe 10th acquisition in the current financial year.*Company profile of the keeeper Group*keeeper Group has been part of Mutares Group since June 2019 and is one ofthe largest European suppliers of innovative and high-quality plastichousehold products. With its clearly positioned product series, the Groupserves renowned customers in the DIY, food retailing, wholesale andfurniture retail sectors in around 35 countries worldwide. In financial year2018, the Group realized sales of ca. EUR 65 million and employs at its twosites in Germany and Poland more than 500 people.*Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA*Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( [1]www.mutares.com [2]), acquiresmedium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which arebeing sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential foroperational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops itsportfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and byacquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase invalue with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscalyear 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( [1]www.mutares.com [2]), acquiresmedium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which arebeing sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential foroperational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops itsportfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and byacquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase invalue with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscalyear 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaAshares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX"(ISIN: DE000A2NB650). 2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.