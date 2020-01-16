DAX ®13.429,43-0,02%TecDAX ®3.129,61+0,84%Dow Jones29.197,58+0,58%NASDAQ 1009.082,39+0,52%
PRESS RELEASE: MyBucks S.A.: AGM Notice for 31 January 2020
DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MyBucks S.A.: AGM Notice for 31 January 2020
2020-01-16 / 18:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*MyBucks S.A.*
_Société anonyme_
9, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 199.543
*NOTICE OF CONVENING TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY*
The board of directors of the Company resolved to convene the annual general
Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the *AGM*) on *31 January*
*2020* at the registered office of the Company (_i.e. _9, rue du
Laboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg), at 11:00 * * CET, to deliberate on the
following agenda:
1. Presentation of the Annual Report of MyBucks Group for the financial
period ended 30 June 2019, which includes the Directors' Report relating to
the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30
June 2019.
2. Presentation of the Report of the "_Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_" on the
consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial period
ended 30 June 2019;
3. Presentation for approval of the consolidated financial statements of the
Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.
4. Presentation of the Report of the "_Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_" on the
standalone financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.
5. Presentation for approval of the audited standalone financial statements
of the Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.
6. Acknowledgement of the report of the board of directors of the Company in
accordance with article 480-2 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on
commercial companies, as amended (the Law), regarding the losses of the
Company suffered in the financial period ended 30 June 2019.
7. In accordance with article 480-2 of the Law, a decision on the
continuation of the activities of the Company considering the losses
suffered by the Company as at 30 June 2019.
8. Discharge to be granted to the board of directors (_quitus_) for the
performance of their duties for the financial period ended 30 June 2019:
a. Markus Schachner
b. Timothy Nuy
c. Riaan Christiaan Paul
d. Frederic Bidet
e. Trevor Joslin
f. Cornel Vermaak
g. Christopher Delafield Hall
h. George Manyere
i. Willem Oberholzer
j. Dennis Wallestad
9. Discharge to be granted to PricewaterhouseCoopers as the "_Réviseur
d'Entreprises Agréé_" (_quitus_) for the performance of its duties for the
financial year ended 30 June 2019.
10. Renewal of the mandate of the _Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_.
11. Renewal of the mandate and/or appointment of the members of the Board of
Directors for a (further) year:
a. Markus Schachner
b. Frederic Bidet
c. Duc Loc Nguyen
d. Dirk Harbecke
12. Power to *Sergey Gorchakov* to perform all formalities pertaining to the
filing and publication of the consolidated and standalone financial
statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 with the
Luxembourg Trade & Companies Register.
13. Miscellaneous.
The AGM will validly deliberate regardless of the number of shares present
or represented and the decisions will be taken by simple majority of the
shares present or represented. Every share, whatever its unit value, gives
the right to one vote. Fractional shares shall have no voting right.
All shareholders shall be allowed to attend the meeting, by giving proof of
their identity and presentation of a share(s) certificate. Shareholders are
requested to inform the Company of their intention to attend the AGM. Where
a shareholder cannot attend the AGM personally it may be represented by the
chairman of the meeting by granting a proxy to that person. Proxy forms and
attendance registration forms are available from www.mybucks.com [1].
Proxies and attendance forms must be received duly completed and signed by
*24 January 2020* at 18:00 CET at the latest. Proxies and attendance forms
should be sent to: MyBucks S.A. *[c/o Computershare Operations Center, 80249
Munich, Germany, by fax to: +49 (0)89 30903-74675, or by e-mail to:
anmeldestelle@computershare.de]*
Annual accounts, as well as the Report of the Auditor and the Report of the
Board of Directors and any other relevant documents in relation to the AGM
are available at the registered office of the Company and on www.mybucks.com
[1].
The board of directors of MyBucks S.A.
Company: MyBucks S.A.
9 rue du Laboratoire
L-1911 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2088 2123
Fax: +27 86 537 2010
E-mail: info@mybucks.com
Internet: www.mybucks.com
ISIN: LU1404975507
WKN: A2AJLT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
