PRESS RELEASE: MyBucks S.A.: AGM Notice for 31 January 2020

DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGMMyBucks S.A.: AGM Notice for 31 January 20202020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*MyBucks S.A.*_Société anonyme_9, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911 LuxembourgR.C.S. Luxembourg: B 199.543*NOTICE OF CONVENING TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY*The board of directors of the Company resolved to convene the annual generalMeeting of the shareholders of the Company (the *AGM*) on *31 January**2020* at the registered office of the Company (_i.e. _9, rue duLaboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg), at* CET, to deliberate on thefollowing agenda:1. Presentation of the Annual Report of MyBucks Group for the financialperiod ended 30 June 2019, which includes the Directors' Report relating tothe consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30June 2019.2. Presentation of the Report of the "_Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_" on theconsolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial periodended 30 June 2019;3. Presentation for approval of the consolidated financial statements of theCompany for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.4. Presentation of the Report of the "_Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_" on thestandalone financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.5. Presentation for approval of the audited standalone financial statementsof the Company for the financial period ended 30 June 2019.6. Acknowledgement of the report of the board of directors of the Company inaccordance with article 480-2 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 oncommercial companies, as amended (the Law), regarding the losses of theCompany suffered in the financial period ended 30 June 2019.7. In accordance with article 480-2 of the Law, a decision on thecontinuation of the activities of the Company considering the lossessuffered by the Company as at 30 June 2019.8. Discharge to be granted to the board of directors (_quitus_) for theperformance of their duties for the financial period ended 30 June 2019:a. Markus Schachnerb. Timothy Nuyc. Riaan Christiaan Pauld. Frederic Bidete. Trevor Joslinf. Cornel Vermaakg. Christopher Delafield Hallh. George Manyerei. Willem Oberholzerj. Dennis Wallestad9. Discharge to be granted to PricewaterhouseCoopers as the "_Réviseurd'Entreprises Agréé_" (_quitus_) for the performance of its duties for thefinancial year ended 30 June 2019.10. Renewal of the mandate of the _Réviseur d'Entreprises Agréé_.11. Renewal of the mandate and/or appointment of the members of the Board ofDirectors for a (further) year:a. Markus Schachnerb. Frederic Bidetc. Duc Loc Nguyend. Dirk Harbecke12. Power to *Sergey Gorchakov* to perform all formalities pertaining to thefiling and publication of the consolidated and standalone financialstatements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 with theLuxembourg Trade & Companies Register.13. Miscellaneous.The AGM will validly deliberate regardless of the number of shares presentor represented and the decisions will be taken by simple majority of theshares present or represented. Every share, whatever its unit value, givesthe right to one vote. Fractional shares shall have no voting right.All shareholders shall be allowed to attend the meeting, by giving proof oftheir identity and presentation of a share(s) certificate. Shareholders arerequested to inform the Company of their intention to attend the AGM. Wherea shareholder cannot attend the AGM personally it may be represented by thechairman of the meeting by granting a proxy to that person. Proxy forms andattendance registration forms are available from www.mybucks.com [1].Proxies and attendance forms must be received duly completed and signed by*24 January 2020* atCET at the latest. Proxies and attendance formsshould be sent to: MyBucks S.A. *[c/o Computershare Operations Center, 80249Munich, Germany, by fax to: +49 (0)89 30903-74675, or by e-mail to:anmeldestelle@computershare.de]*Annual accounts, as well as the Report of the Auditor and the Report of theBoard of Directors and any other relevant documents in relation to the AGMare available at the registered office of the Company and on www.mybucks.com[1].The board of directors of MyBucks S.A.2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MyBucks S.A.9 rue du LaboratoireL-1911 LuxembourgLuxemburgPhone: +352 2088 2123Fax: +27 86 537 2010E-mail: info@mybucks.comInternet: www.mybucks.comISIN: LU1404975507WKN: A2AJLTListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 955549End of News DGAP News Service955549 2020-01-161: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3b4ac1030ad9a2a27694bc72cbb5b0ee&application_id=955549&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)