PRESS RELEASE: MyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/PersonnelMyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors2020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*/*MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THEUNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICHTHE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OFSECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS AREALSO APPLICABLE.**MyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors**- *Appointment of Dirk Harbecke as Independent Non-Executive Chairman- Appointment of Loc D. Nguyen as Non-Executive Director- Cornel Vermaak and Trevor Joslin to step down as Non-Executive Directors*Luxembourg, January 16th, 2020* - Frankfurt-listed fintech and Africanbanking group MyBucks S.A (the "*Company*") today announced the appointmentof Dirk Harbecke as Independent Non-Executive Chairman. Dirk Harbecke willbe appointed at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31January 2020. Dirk is a successful serial entrepreneur and currently servesas Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Dirk previously was the Co-Founder andChief Executive Officer of ADC African Development Corporation AG for sevenyears, until its successful sale to Atlas Mara in 2014.Dirk Harbecke will succeed Markus Schachner, who served as chairman sinceApril 2019 and will continue to serve as a non-executive director. In thisfirst phase of the restructuring since April 2019, EUR 64m of claims havebeen converted into equity, non-core subsidiaries and assets have been sold,and significant cost cutting measures have been successfully implemented.Alongside Dirk Harbecke, Loc D. Nguyen, will be joining the Board ofDirectors. Loc has c. 40 years of financial services experience, out ofwhich c. 8 years with Citicorp and 9 years with Barclays. Loc is a Swissnational, who has operated in Europe, Asia and the Americas.At the same time, Cornel Vermaak and Trevor Joslin will step down and notput themselves up for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting onFriday 31 January 2020. Notice and registration documents for the AGM areavailable on the Company's website. MyBucks CEO Timothy Nuy adds "We arevery pleased to welcome Dirk Harbecke and Duc Loc Nguyen to our Board ofDirectors and look forward to working closely with them through the nextphase of the Company's development. We also want to thank Cornel and Trevorfor their dedication to the Company during their terms as a Director, and tothank Markus Schachner for taking on the Chairman role since March 2019."*About MyBucks *MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that deliversfinancial services through technology. MyBucks operates in six Africancountries through its brands GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, and Opportunity Bank.The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products tocustomers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage theirfinancial affairs easily and conveniently. 