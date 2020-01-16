DAX ®13.429,43-0,02%TecDAX ®3.129,61+0,84%Dow Jones29.198,02+0,58%NASDAQ 1009.082,37+0,52%
PRESS RELEASE: MyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
DGAP-News: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
MyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
2020-01-16 / 18:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF
SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE
ALSO APPLICABLE.*
*MyBucks S.A. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors*
*- *Appointment of Dirk Harbecke as Independent Non-Executive Chairman
- Appointment of Loc D. Nguyen as Non-Executive Director
- Cornel Vermaak and Trevor Joslin to step down as Non-Executive Directors
*Luxembourg, January 16th, 2020* - Frankfurt-listed fintech and African
banking group MyBucks S.A (the "*Company*") today announced the appointment
of Dirk Harbecke as Independent Non-Executive Chairman. Dirk Harbecke will
be appointed at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31
January 2020. Dirk is a successful serial entrepreneur and currently serves
as Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Dirk previously was the Co-Founder and
Chief Executive Officer of ADC African Development Corporation AG for seven
years, until its successful sale to Atlas Mara in 2014.
Dirk Harbecke will succeed Markus Schachner, who served as chairman since
April 2019 and will continue to serve as a non-executive director. In this
first phase of the restructuring since April 2019, EUR 64m of claims have
been converted into equity, non-core subsidiaries and assets have been sold,
and significant cost cutting measures have been successfully implemented.
Alongside Dirk Harbecke, Loc D. Nguyen, will be joining the Board of
Directors. Loc has c. 40 years of financial services experience, out of
which c. 8 years with Citicorp and 9 years with Barclays. Loc is a Swiss
national, who has operated in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
At the same time, Cornel Vermaak and Trevor Joslin will step down and not
put themselves up for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on
Friday 31 January 2020. Notice and registration documents for the AGM are
available on the Company's website. MyBucks CEO Timothy Nuy adds "We are
very pleased to welcome Dirk Harbecke and Duc Loc Nguyen to our Board of
Directors and look forward to working closely with them through the next
phase of the Company's development. We also want to thank Cornel and Trevor
for their dedication to the Company during their terms as a Director, and to
thank Markus Schachner for taking on the Chairman role since March 2019."
*About MyBucks *
MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers
financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in six African
countries through its brands GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, and Opportunity Bank.
The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to
customers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their
financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at
http://www.mybucks.com [1]
*Contact:*
info@mybucks.com
*Important Notice:*
_This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of MyBucks S.A.
in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. _
This publication is not intended, either directly or indirectly, for
dissemination or distribution to the USA or within the USA (including its
territories and possessions, a U.S. federal state and the District of
Columbia) and may not be distributed or forwarded to 'U.S. persons' (as
defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the applicable
version ('Securities Act')) or to publications which are widely available in
the USA. This publication does not constitute an offer - or a request to
issue an offer - to buy or acquire securities in the USA, nor is it part of
such an offer or request. The securities are not and will not be registered
in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act and may only be sold
or offered for purchase in the USA with prior registration in accordance
with the provisions of the Securities Act in the version currently
applicable or, in the absence of prior registration, if an exemption is
granted. MyBucks S.A. does not intend to make a public share offer in the
USA.
_Subject to certain exceptions under applicable securities laws, the
securities referred to in this publication may not be offered or sold in
Canada, Australia or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any
national, resident or citizen of Canada, Australia or Japan._
_No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or
their subscription or the distribution of this publication in any
jurisdiction where such offering, subscription or distribution is
prohibited. Persons who obtain this publication are required to inform
themselves about potential restrictions and to observe any such
restrictions._
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management
of MyBucks S.A. and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance
or events may differ materially from those described herein due to factors
affecting MyBucks S.A. such as, among other things, changes in the general
economic and competitive environment, capital market risks, currency
exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes
in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with
respect to tax laws and regulations. MyBucks S.A. does not assume any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
_The information contained in this publication is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed,
for any purpose, on the information contained in this publication or its
accuracy or completeness. The information in this publication is subject to
change._
Neither the bank nor any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers
or agents accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or make any
representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or
completeness of the information in this publication (or whether any
information has been omitted from the publication) or, with limited
exception, other information relating to MyBucks S.A., its subsidiaries or
associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic
form, and independent from how it was transmitted or made available, or for
any loss in any way arising from any use of this publication or its contents
or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MyBucks S.A.
9 rue du Laboratoire
L-1911 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2088 2123
Fax: +27 86 537 2010
E-mail: info@mybucks.com
Internet: www.mybucks.com
ISIN: LU1404975507
WKN: A2AJLT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 955543
End of News DGAP News Service
955543 2020-01-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 12:42 ET ( 17:42 GMT)
