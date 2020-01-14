PRESS RELEASE: Mynaric receives multi-million Euro space contract

14.01.2020 - 08:28 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersMynaric receives multi-million Euro space contract2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.? Mynaric announces contract in the mid-seven figure Euro-range from spacecustomer? Contract further proof of Mynaric's prime position in aerospaceconnectivity market? Further details to be released in due course*Munich, January 14, 2020 -* Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN:DE000A0JCY11) has announced today a multi-million Euro contract in themid-seven digits from a space customer.The nature of today's contract means little can be announced immediately butfurther details will be made public by Mynaric at a later date.Today's announcement demonstrates strong traction for Mynaric's lasercommunication products with this second significant space contract coming sosoon after an initial contract - with a different customer - in October2019. The news clearly indicates that the aerospace connectivity market ismoving towards adoption of affordable laser communication, and Mynaricstrongly expects that, during this year, a watershed in the adoption oflaser communication for connectivity in space will take place.With this contract, Mynaric also secures the potential for additionalbusiness with the same customer in the coming years._"This contract again underlines that our efforts to make lasercommunication affordable and readily available are starting to bear fruitright now. We believe that this multi-year engagement will bring with itsignificant market potential for sustained growth over the coming years.__That we have signed yet another space customer within just three months ofour previous space contract once again highlights Mynaric's primacy in themarket. It also supports our strong belief that 2020 is going to see theinflection point for laser communication in space as we anticipateadditional trailblazing contracts and strategic partnerships."_*Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board **About Mynaric*Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enablecommunication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wirelesslaser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, whichallow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely overlong distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms,satellites and the ground.Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably.Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, whichcannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. Thefuture therefore calls for an expansion of the existing networkinfrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communicationproducts Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.For more information see: www.mynaric.com [1]*Contact**e* comms@mynaric.com*t* +?49 8105 7999-117 (English press)*t* +?49 8105 7999-128 (German press)*Important information*Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections orother forward-looking statements regarding future events or the futurefinancial performance of the Company. You can identify forward lookingstatements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate,""intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negativeof such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you thatthese statements are only predictions and that actual events or results maydiffer materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflectevents and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect theoccurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actualresults to differ materially from those contained in our projections orforward-looking statements, including, among others, general economicconditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry,as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and itsoperations.2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Mynaric AGDornierstr. 1982205 GilchingGermanyPhone: +49 8105 7999 0E-mail: comms@mynaric.comInternet: www.mynaric.comISIN: DE000A0JCY11WKN: A0JCY1Indices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952755End of News DGAP News Service952755 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fc86cfdc75b2986c0692c4372bfe8936&application_id=952755&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)