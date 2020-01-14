DAX ®13.451,52-0,24%TecDAX ®3.093,77-0,37%S&P FUTURE3.289,70+0,32%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Mynaric receives multi-million Euro space contract
PRESS RELEASE: Mynaric receives multi-million Euro space contract
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Mynaric receives multi-million Euro space contract
2020-01-14 / 08:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
? Mynaric announces contract in the mid-seven figure Euro-range from space
customer
? Contract further proof of Mynaric's prime position in aerospace
connectivity market
? Further details to be released in due course
*Munich, January 14, 2020 -* Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN:
DE000A0JCY11) has announced today a multi-million Euro contract in the
mid-seven digits from a space customer.
The nature of today's contract means little can be announced immediately but
further details will be made public by Mynaric at a later date.
Today's announcement demonstrates strong traction for Mynaric's laser
communication products with this second significant space contract coming so
soon after an initial contract - with a different customer - in October
2019. The news clearly indicates that the aerospace connectivity market is
moving towards adoption of affordable laser communication, and Mynaric
strongly expects that, during this year, a watershed in the adoption of
laser communication for connectivity in space will take place.
With this contract, Mynaric also secures the potential for additional
business with the same customer in the coming years.
_"This contract again underlines that our efforts to make laser
communication affordable and readily available are starting to bear fruit
right now. We believe that this multi-year engagement will bring with it
significant market potential for sustained growth over the coming years._
_That we have signed yet another space customer within just three months of
our previous space contract once again highlights Mynaric's primacy in the
market. It also supports our strong belief that 2020 is going to see the
inflection point for laser communication in space as we anticipate
additional trailblazing contracts and strategic partnerships."_
*Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board *
*About Mynaric*
Mynaric is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies used to enable
communication and surveillance applications in air and space. Its wireless
laser data transmission products include ground and flight terminals, which
allow very large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly and securely over
long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high-altitude platforms,
satellites and the ground.
Globally, the need for fast and secure connectivity is advancing inexorably.
Data networks are today largely based on infrastructure on the ground, which
cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or practical reasons. The
future therefore calls for an expansion of the existing network
infrastructure into air and space. With its wireless laser communication
products Mynaric is positioned as a prime pioneer in this growth market.
For more information see: www.mynaric.com [1]
*Contact*
*e* comms@mynaric.com
*t* +?49 8105 7999-117 (English press)
*t* +?49 8105 7999-128 (German press)
*Important information*
Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or
other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future
financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking
statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negative
of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that
these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may
differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect
events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or
forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic
conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry,
as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its
operations.
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952755
End of News DGAP News Service
952755 2020-01-14
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fc86cfdc75b2986c0692c4372bfe8936&application_id=952755&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 02:28 ET ( 07:28 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|40,60
|+5,18%
|EUR
|+2,00
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Dax wartet auf Impulse aus den USA
01:3814.01. 08:17
Dax nimmt sich eine Auszeit
01:3613.01. 17:17
Wirecard, Morphosys und Medigene - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages
04:2313.01. 17:16
Thema der Woche: DAX – Neue Rekorde voraus?
07:5113.01. 17:00
Airbus zieht an Boeing vorbei
01:3913.01. 15:41
Erster europäischer Cannabis-ETF - Aber die Euphorie ist verflogen
01:0513.01. 15:07
Robert Halver: Pro und Contra Allzeithoch
05:0513.01. 15:06
Analyser to go: RBC stuft Puma nach oben
01:3613.01. 14:36
Aktie im Fokus: Morphosys fährt nach Krebswirkstoff-Deal Achterbahn
01:0513.01. 12:36
HeavytraderZ: PayPal-Aktie zieht an - das ist das Kursziel
05:4813.01. 12:02
Dax startet verhalten - Rekordhoch aber weiter im Blick
01:3513.01. 11:31
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?