PRESS RELEASE: New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balanced regulation to protect innovation and societal benefits
DGAP-News: The Economist Intelligence Unit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balanced
regulation to protect innovation and societal benefits
2020-01-23 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balanced
regulation to protect innovation and societal benefits*
*- *The increased pace of technological change is making it difficult for
regulators to keep up
- A knee-jerk regulatory reaction that results in an outright ban on
technologies in response to disruptive forces can stifle innovation
- Regulators need to take a measured approach that balances societal
concerns with stakeholder and industry consultation, informed debate and
factual analysis
TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach [1] - 23 January 2020 - The speed to
technological disruption is making it difficult for regulators to keep pace
but regulatory response needs to be measured in order to protect innovation,
according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit. A fine
balance: Regulations and the societal benefits of disruptive technologies
[2]is a newresearch report sponsored by Philip Morris International (PMI).
The report examines how best to balance the introduction of new regulation
with the societal benefits of new technology through industry case studies
and in-depth interviews with senior executives and academics. It includes
two case studies-one on the development and impact of regulation on electric
scooters and the other on the introduction and use of blockchain technology
in rural finance.
The report finds that disruption typically results from friction caused by
the introduction of a new technology that makes accepted ways of doing
things obsolete. This change can cause fear among segments of society around
issues like job security and the loss of tradition. Disruption is not a new
thing, and technology that creates more efficient ways of doing things has
helped the world progress for hundreds of years. However the pace of such
change has become much faster, and regulators have found it difficult to
balance societal concerns with societal benefits given the greater speed and
the increased scale and scope of the impact from new technology, according
to the report.
Starting with electric scooters, the report examines the impact and
regulatory response following the introduction of the technology in
developed nations like the UK and the US. It also investigates how
regulators are approaching fears around the application of blockchain
technology in rural finance. Both case studies illustrate how realising the
full benefits of these new technologies requires regulators to listen to
stakeholder concerns, as well as the arguments for change from industry, and
carefully examine the actual impact of such a technology before making any
decisions that could have a long-term, negative impact.
"Disruption is here to stay and it is important that regulators are able to
keep pace, but also balance that speed with decisions that are based on
consideration of stakeholder concerns and empirical evidence as opposed to a
knee-jerk reaction," says Chris Clague, editor of the report and a Managing
Editor in Thought Leadership at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
"Regulations that result in an outright ban on technologies can stifle
innovation, financial growth and societal benefit. Any regulatory change in
response to disruption from a new technology should be based on a wide range
of information and perspectives, as well the experience of others, to be
both constructive and effective."
Download the full report here [2]
*About The Economist Intelligence Unit*
The Economist Intelligence Unit is the world leader in global business
intelligence. It is the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group,
which publishes The Economist newspaper. The Economist Intelligence Unit
helps executives make better decisions by providing timely, reliable and
impartial analysis on worldwide market trends and business strategies. More
information can be found at www.eiu.com [3] or www.twitter.com/theeiu [4].
*About Philip Morris International*
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes
with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise
continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its
smoke-free products, while not risk-free, meet adult consumer preferences
and rigorous regulatory requirements.
For more information, please visit www.pmi.com [5] and www.pmiscience.com
[6].
*Press enquiries:*
Singapore: Alice Tong, Head of marketing, content solutions, Asia
T: +65 6428 2659
M: +65 8879 8320
alicetong@economist.com
Tokyo: Chris Clague, Managing editor, Asia
+ 81 3 5223 2662
christopherclague@economist.com
