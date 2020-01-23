PRESS RELEASE: New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balanced regulation to protect innovation and societal benefits

23.01.2020 - 10:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: The Economist Intelligence Unit / Key word(s): MiscellaneousNew Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balancedregulation to protect innovation and societal benefits2020-01-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balancedregulation to protect innovation and societal benefits**- *The increased pace of technological change is making it difficult forregulators to keep up- A knee-jerk regulatory reaction that results in an outright ban ontechnologies in response to disruptive forces can stifle innovation- Regulators need to take a measured approach that balances societalconcerns with stakeholder and industry consultation, informed debate andfactual analysisTOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach [1] - 23 January 2020 - The speed totechnological disruption is making it difficult for regulators to keep pacebut regulatory response needs to be measured in order to protect innovation,according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit. A finebalance: Regulations and the societal benefits of disruptive technologies[2]is a newresearch report sponsored by Philip Morris International (PMI).The report examines how best to balance the introduction of new regulationwith the societal benefits of new technology through industry case studiesand in-depth interviews with senior executives and academics. It includestwo case studies-one on the development and impact of regulation on electricscooters and the other on the introduction and use of blockchain technologyin rural finance.The report finds that disruption typically results from friction caused bythe introduction of a new technology that makes accepted ways of doingthings obsolete. This change can cause fear among segments of society aroundissues like job security and the loss of tradition. Disruption is not a newthing, and technology that creates more efficient ways of doing things hashelped the world progress for hundreds of years. However the pace of suchchange has become much faster, and regulators have found it difficult tobalance societal concerns with societal benefits given the greater speed andthe increased scale and scope of the impact from new technology, accordingto the report.Starting with electric scooters, the report examines the impact andregulatory response following the introduction of the technology indeveloped nations like the UK and the US. It also investigates howregulators are approaching fears around the application of blockchaintechnology in rural finance. Both case studies illustrate how realising thefull benefits of these new technologies requires regulators to listen tostakeholder concerns, as well as the arguments for change from industry, andcarefully examine the actual impact of such a technology before making anydecisions that could have a long-term, negative impact."Disruption is here to stay and it is important that regulators are able tokeep pace, but also balance that speed with decisions that are based onconsideration of stakeholder concerns and empirical evidence as opposed to aknee-jerk reaction," says Chris Clague, editor of the report and a ManagingEditor in Thought Leadership at The Economist Intelligence Unit."Regulations that result in an outright ban on technologies can stifleinnovation, financial growth and societal benefit. Any regulatory change inresponse to disruption from a new technology should be based on a wide rangeof information and perspectives, as well the experience of others, to beboth constructive and effective."Download the full report here [2]*About The Economist Intelligence Unit*The Economist Intelligence Unit is the world leader in global businessintelligence. It is the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group,which publishes The Economist newspaper. The Economist Intelligence Unithelps executives make better decisions by providing timely, reliable andimpartial analysis on worldwide market trends and business strategies. Moreinformation can be found at www.eiu.com [3] or www.twitter.com/theeiu [4].*About Philip Morris International*Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobaccoindustry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigaretteswith smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwisecontinue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. Throughmultidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-artfacilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that itssmoke-free products, while not risk-free, meet adult consumer preferencesand rigorous regulatory requirements.