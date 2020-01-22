Press Release: New Trust Protocol for the -2

Press Release: New Trust Protocol for the Internet that combines traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed Blockchains, received international endorsement during the Davos 2020 event
New Trust Protocol for the Internet that combines traditional
Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed Blockchains, received
international endorsement during the Davos 2020 event
Trust Protocol Association, an independent, not-for-profit membership
organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, launched this week
in Davos, redefines the
#Geopolitics of the
#deeptech in particular
#AI,
#blockchain and Internet 2
Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020 WISeKey International Holding
Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global
cybersecurity and IoT company, during its 13(th) Annual Cybersecurity
Roundtable in Davos (on January 22, 2020) announced the launch of Trust
Protocol Association (Association), an independent, not-for-profit
membership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland (for more
information visit
https://trustprotocolassociation.org/).
The purpose of the Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol for
the Internet by combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with
permissioned Blockchain transactions through strong authentication
provided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust, and create a new Global
Trust platform and an ecosystem of governmental, technology and business
partners, each representing a certification node with the possibility of
having multiple certifications nodes per country.
The Association will promote the use of Blockchain technologies
internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of
Blockchain-based solutions, and foster stronger collaboration between
the public, private and academic sectors.
Additionally, during the Davos Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable, a
closed-door event attended by over 500 delegates, including a large
Chinese Blockchain delegation (which also joined the Association),
WISeKey committed to the establishment of a number of new interconnected
Blockchain Centers of Excellence in China.
These new centers will be interconnected via 3 Hubs - Geneva, Toronto
and Beijing - a Trust Triangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol,
using WISeKey's PKI hardened Blockchain technology to deliver trust and
security, while maintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency,
auditability, and traceability.
Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted: "The creation of new
Blockchain Centers of Excellence and the Trust Protocol Association
represent important steps to overcome a tremendous trust deficiency and
foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic
sectors for the adoption of the latest deeptech technological blockchain
standards in a safe and trusted manner."
Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central
authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized
repository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain is
not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet
connection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make use
of and help maintain it. When a transaction is made on a Blockchain, it
is added to a group of transactions, known as 'blocks" - each block is
then added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each
block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that
records are not counterfeited or changed.
About OISTE FOUNDATION
Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of
promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure
electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and
ensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transaction
systems.
The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva,
Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code.
OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the
Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs
to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.
http://www.oiste.org/.
Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing
with digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public
interest.
Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and
communications under systems of digital identity management that offer
robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the
fundamental right to privacy.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Contact: Lena Cati
Chairman & CEO The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611
info@wisekey.com lcati@equityny.com
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to
the future performance of WISeKey.
