Press Release: New Trust Protocol for the Internet that combines traditional Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed Blockchains, received international endorsement during the Davos 2020 event

New Trust Protocol for the Internet that combines traditionalCryptographic Trust Models with distributed Blockchains, receivedinternational endorsement during the Davos 2020 eventTrust Protocol Association, an independent, not-for-profit membershiporganization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, launched this weekin Davos, redefines thehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=G5q63RZeJiHNJoeK3zXMT38kDJEAa34DYlOW_VBr40n0e4TPm-kiV3xjvCCOFjfuCKZ39uZpUCv3-W1XcZL7f5awxEQDslt_q1r9hWr5_et14Rv9IqUqZQOSlYsAldEWnyHS-ee7mt0Xjh_fusOXZQs6eLivIoTm1np_K_NvPry_5O0NV6vshfKO_uskFCpB6KyjXKTkeBCI1WYCTyH-5Nzvk_UgSxMfl7P3H2whWqNvycr18IHTnThEb7327zO5MSXmC1VcyPuTIwGbGSFJtTpiYv6oedX5oK5SOaGcGsDDXm8I5Swrspw-FPJrD78g#Geopolitics of thehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=olqAoXFO25v8ZngZdZM6Hgwv644rVuFYe76bx8JXGVe2SPAD-luLdncHjbysU_omUeNSxiZ9SN-AgYBucnksJm2Eic42S7_J9vcV15vLFYK1cEYni-IW7wF5jvYvPjHu8ia8yw-1a8LII7HoeUxDWmNITWAojOx1fAlzIlwC1JVjcJuUUvqAZRvZIwQUAZWWxmVvhgJdJYiNBHhCXpqom3SLyK6pwaIPTodJ21psC2E5-4o1ksOk5wgz1wiuMWT4cZ4r7go_uEVIJb0F3alRx22gTRdQsG70KC_gGrLTGy0tZx35jmbYrkuBaSSF4joP#deeptech in particularhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vnZSLoGZEb5GbQ_BtPWhdB4t-CbXeaJbaWOdzV6XObEsitGg7g_pxh8TZ0Xkm59D1rllTEe8fzB70nbbrg9mi3ZkAhfU2UfCa-ZugHGvocZMvv4OeWJGRConApWhifmQYple8wCSEZxVPx0sbzCESHIjuXaiILmc8ttwVYuQmn-AIbrTmVH9okAQFsuCQDW_qj_1R3BQ_N8WlQ1s3yzUvDhroxAMKLuCdN-aYeqan56NTvhuLubhII6s6c62QvAC2g_SpTytGzrVcaaY1jAw8A#AI,https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PWLB2C7esQYCA34CPubZRzvtqWgjEQNnbgFfIAaXIfEd3LmnV24d_3aB3XTk_B29rfL1mNTMBncCk1owkujf5m-rneX1GUhAy5y9natnsDBCgilyxaZ3jqj5ekErC-qROfKUPWSVS6xyIn6oYKp7wXbmAJLsieSm-oFfeF123JWn17Xo-EkBFFDlHhdPsaXkP4mrPBRsYA4Sz1iEgtRiBYRYqXWwNx60xJVwegzx2PzzsRgKHD4Wc7cj_8FoSpGBXY2xlpfy-4T2gPq5OnKfSq0G0xLBaaQ-oFqmGT_bwqEtpFeYXtHE_miuAx2c3Q3m#blockchain and Internet 2Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020 WISeKey International HoldingLtd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading globalcybersecurity and IoT company, during its 13(th) Annual CybersecurityRoundtable in Davos (on January 22, 2020) announced the launch of TrustProtocol Association (Association), an independent, not-for-profitmembership organization, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland (for moreinformation visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=79gFnMheY_TvD8rR-PCJtiCYQQbiFxQ0Y0Wz-pKEyXDsbHw9z1WQ3OyYFZDkU7qhi9yOH8BCzcvudumPyBs8ea9qzLDRu8euGlLwlrrNdbR_C6oap7XbJI4ieJU-K3YYPz1zkGv-N3SzC_ffX196SajHuD33mG8xkczI7Tk8BtreadGQe_rhq5M9ps3douFJNUViSm5B6CWRMlKBhx3CPylY54PX4N7pwrVFVvzy9r0duAazrTtfO0WrYi5Yy0Sr8bImLMz3wAV7N-zb2-OdfF6i7tNOXAmEOZE5_9upE0UbWKSrH74l75DWgXmVsjAY1Kp18PL4rO2meo0P_XWMavSk8NqGNiJolESrErnKQDMLeCBXRLMMcoFCUps1v5vX3D3FB6mmP5OqR5YMx3fodLfSAkx7zmt_0v3-VsD6oK7qlpOBn7aZ5IESZLeEq_S8MtyM3VJKvD9hqow29XzYCghttps://trustprotocolassociation.org/).The purpose of the Association is to establish a new Trust Protocol forthe Internet by combining traditional Cryptographic Trust Models withpermissioned Blockchain transactions through strong authenticationprovided by the OISTE WISeKey Root of Trust, and create a new GlobalTrust platform and an ecosystem of governmental, technology and businesspartners, each representing a certification node with the possibility ofhaving multiple certifications nodes per country.The Association will promote the use of Blockchain technologiesinternationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding ofBlockchain-based solutions, and foster stronger collaboration betweenthe public, private and academic sectors.Additionally, during the Davos Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable, aclosed-door event attended by over 500 delegates, including a largeChinese Blockchain delegation (which also joined the Association),WISeKey committed to the establishment of a number of new interconnectedBlockchain Centers of Excellence in China.These new centers will be interconnected via 3 Hubs - Geneva, Torontoand Beijing - a Trust Triangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol,using WISeKey's PKI hardened Blockchain technology to deliver trust andsecurity, while maintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency,auditability, and traceability.Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted: "The creation of newBlockchain Centers of Excellence and the Trust Protocol Associationrepresent important steps to overcome a tremendous trust deficiency andfoster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academicsectors for the adoption of the latest deeptech technological blockchainstandards in a safe and trusted manner."Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a centralauthority by distributing information previously held in a centralizedrepository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain isnot owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internetconnection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make useof and help maintain it. When a transaction is made on a Blockchain, itis added to a group of transactions, known as 'blocks" - each block isthen added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Eachblock is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures thatrecords are not counterfeited or changed.About OISTE FOUNDATIONFounded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives ofpromoting the use and adoption of international standards to secureelectronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification andensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transactionsystems.The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva,Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code.OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with theEconomic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongsto the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=79gFnMheY_TvD8rR-PCJtsvIXwbyJuD8uAHS40lihVTTxMXi9vpigVMKqBbe3GuEsngP7BTGQPayeiN3n0wgx7bYJpA2YiFq1UJyaCwc4Tshk-pyhSbTRM4nywJWiSr5fIee1Sx_Wkz22iV66eWje7eAYUsG3RO3m_1fQIdkugNS3YmKLIcbjvcHqR1Z1sTtRzfTVbGYTdIoXpQXzqvIyQslvydkGIeH2ft9PyE79QH2HH8MaCGY8ciGs7EsZL4DAUcQmgnVNuqEOIUuPFUjkNEBAQMl4A0C8TVYchdKd6tcClzICePJJoHnb47HF41a7ZRT2pToh_maoE8FecKpVtaDlDAGD3_HzyjYlzhupg9eV_H6EXIuFlVlBxFAtfSVIE9mTUhXRvu3boj4aLy-MsODQSLIPBGYR9m7ct_ws74BZgv-KJ7s__KiGPCvvGW6JuowzqWPdRLOOBPEFkRoF2J38OQ8ANf2DrGOADihIRN_mdWQ5P3WOz5Bb0St2IsmDRaxTXV4WTmYcn441kH5QoJ37sgEUDLA46JDuO_yqUlP5eiq6wkQ05cSCALdeWNi7GMY8FmtM8bgeurFNh3ZQIsP9SSc77vw_iuFp04QHjQisREK-1U6qB5dX_NorYhWJRU7MUJA-CL5hOLI0AhgL6QeTsExTnkoWDfEAGg-wCjG642ZGoMo0WWF26XMxLflf92P9sePHlWx9AhPytqYnYNpLCa48yWxk08DRYFVCb4ALfqibhakVB-yZlfeqodD5e59zQPQNEZXsaTIxm2sbvAXzw20FuPjMq46Ra_ZmkxtQJ0rHFEh8SzGq1pf66C6wxJneOwesD_taYW2Y1Hswh3Kw_B4AmYWzOdnwJ2-Lw_lX_uy_xULADeurH5M_iqS1dr59dl4nmTX3kPP_JnW4IKXdIvmcj0elJ0YWZYH6snNImtwCRlmTk4Lqcd9ricvhttp://www.oiste.org/.Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealingwith digital identities to neutral authorities working for the publicinterest.Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions andcommunications under systems of digital identity management that offerrobust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting thefundamental right to privacy.About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading globalcybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identityecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoTrespecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKeymicroprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internetof Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billionmicrochips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey isuniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductorsproduce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with ArtificialIntelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict thefailure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss basedcryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication andidentification, in both physical and virtual environments, for theInternet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKeyRoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of onlinetransactions among objects and between objects and people. 