PRESS RELEASE: NEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017 financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2) HGB

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017
financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2)
HGB

2019-12-20 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*NEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017
financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2)
HGB*

Berlin, 20 December 2019

As expected, the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) has
identified an accounting error for the 2017 financial year. Specifically,
this relates to the following violations of applicable accounting standards
in the annual financial statements of the company as of 31 December 2017:

1. The management report of the company for the 2017 financial year is
incorrect in several respects: the presentation and analysis of the earnings
situation is not appropriate, the risk report is not complete and the
revenue amount of EUR 13 million forecast for the 2018 financial year is
overstated by more than 95%.

2. The recoverability of the goodwill of EUR 21.2 million - resulting from
the merger with STARAMBA GmbH in 2016 - recognized in the financial
statements of the Company as of 31 December, 2017 could not be proven.

3. The information in the notes in connection with a capital increase of EUR
3,6 million and the presentation of the effects of the transaction on the
financial position of STARAMBA SE are not appropriate.

The Managing Director and Administrative Board of NEXR Technologies SE have
agreed to the FREP's error detection. Following this declaration of consent,
the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was informed of the
final examination result of the FREP in accordance with Section 342b (6)
Sentence 1 No. 3 HGB. In addition, the Company will publish the error
findings in the Federal Gazette in coordination with BaFin.

Furthermore, the corresponding accounting errors have already been taken
into account in the 2018 annual financial statements. The 2018 annual
financial statements of STARAMBA SE (now trading under the name NEXR
Technologies SE) have been certified by the auditor. The determination of
the errors does not affect sales and earnings for the current fiscal year.

____________________________________________________________________________

NEXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market

*About NEXR Technologies*
NEXR stands for the development of next generation technologies and apps
that combine Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality
(VR) to form the next Extended Reality (XR). NEXR Technologies SE from
Berlin (XETRA: 99SC) is a Virtual Reality (VR) First-Mover with unique
hardware and software expertise. The business segments VR Experience, 3D
Scanner Systems and Motion Capture & Animation deal with trend-setting
services and products and appear under their own names and labels. VR
projects and services are offered under the label "VRIDAY", "3D Instagraph"
develops and distributes the self-developed scanner systems and "OnPoint
Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of
the largest MoCap studios in Germany. These three business areas work
closely together under the umbrella of NEXR Technologies SE. While "VRIDAY"
as an agency offers consulting, planning, implementation and publishing of
VR Experiences for companies and brands, the technology of the business
field "3D Instagraph" is used for the creation of 3D avatars, which can be
animated and integrated into virtual worlds with the help of the Motion
Capture Studio OnPoint. 3D Instagraph develops and distributes its own 3D
scanners and application software. With the help of the scanners
photorealistic 3D avatars can be generated in seconds. NEXR Technologies SE
is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact: NEXR Technologies SE; Lydia
Herrmann, Investor Relations; Aroser Allee 60; 13407 Berlin; Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0; Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1; E-Mail:
l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com; www.nexr-technologies.com

2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Aroser Allee 60
13407 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 941961

End of News DGAP News Service

941961 2019-12-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 10:46 ET ( 15:46 GMT)
