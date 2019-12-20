PRESS RELEASE: NEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017 financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2) HGB

20.12.2019 - 16:46 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): MiscellaneousNEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2)HGB2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*NEXR Technologies SE: Determination of incorrect accounting for the 2017financial year based on DPR examination in accordance with section 342b (2)HGB*Berlin, 20 December 2019As expected, the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP) hasidentified an accounting error for the 2017 financial year. Specifically,this relates to the following violations of applicable accounting standardsin the annual financial statements of the company as of 31 December 2017:1. The management report of the company for the 2017 financial year isincorrect in several respects: the presentation and analysis of the earningssituation is not appropriate, the risk report is not complete and therevenue amount of EUR 13 million forecast for the 2018 financial year isoverstated by more than 95%.2. The recoverability of the goodwill of EUR 21.2 million - resulting fromthe merger with STARAMBA GmbH in 2016 - recognized in the financialstatements of the Company as of 31 December, 2017 could not be proven.3. The information in the notes in connection with a capital increase of EUR3,6 million and the presentation of the effects of the transaction on thefinancial position of STARAMBA SE are not appropriate.The Managing Director and Administrative Board of NEXR Technologies SE haveagreed to the FREP's error detection. Following this declaration of consent,the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was informed of thefinal examination result of the FREP in accordance with Section 342b (6)Sentence 1 No. 3 HGB. In addition, the Company will publish the errorfindings in the Federal Gazette in coordination with BaFin.Furthermore, the corresponding accounting errors have already been takeninto account in the 2018 annual financial statements. The 2018 annualfinancial statements of STARAMBA SE (now trading under the name NEXRTechnologies SE) have been certified by the auditor. The determination ofthe errors does not affect sales and earnings for the current fiscal year.____________________________________________________________________________NEXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market*About NEXR Technologies*NEXR stands for the development of next generation technologies and appsthat combine Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality(VR) to form the next Extended Reality (XR). NEXR Technologies SE fromBerlin (XETRA: 99SC) is a Virtual Reality (VR) First-Mover with uniquehardware and software expertise. The business segments VR Experience, 3DScanner Systems and Motion Capture & Animation deal with trend-settingservices and products and appear under their own names and labels. VRprojects and services are offered under the label "VRIDAY", "3D Instagraph"develops and distributes the self-developed scanner systems and "OnPointStudios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one ofthe largest MoCap studios in Germany. These three business areas workclosely together under the umbrella of NEXR Technologies SE. While "VRIDAY"as an agency offers consulting, planning, implementation and publishing ofVR Experiences for companies and brands, the technology of the businessfield "3D Instagraph" is used for the creation of 3D avatars, which can beanimated and integrated into virtual worlds with the help of the MotionCapture Studio OnPoint. 3D Instagraph develops and distributes its own 3Dscanners and application software. With the help of the scannersphotorealistic 3D avatars can be generated in seconds. NEXR Technologies SEis listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.For further information, please contact: NEXR Technologies SE; LydiaHerrmann, Investor Relations; Aroser Allee 60; 13407 Berlin; GermanyTel.: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0; Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1; E-Mail:l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com; www.nexr-technologies.com2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: NEXR Technologies SEAroser Allee 6013407 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.comInternet: www.nexr-technologies.comISIN: DE000A1K03W5WKN: A1K03WListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 941961End of News DGAP News Service941961 2019-12-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)