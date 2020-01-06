PRESS RELEASE: NEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion III scanner at the CES in Las Vegas

06.01.2020 - 10:20 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product LaunchNEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion IIIscanner at the CES in Las Vegas2020-01-06 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*NEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion IIIscanner at the CES in Las Vegas*Berlin, 06 January 2020NEXR Technologies SE (XETRA: 99SC [1]) will present the Fusion III, the nextevolutionary step of the 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) 3D scanner, at the InternationalConsumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from 7 to 10 January. At thesame time, the company will give an insight into the innovative power of itsthree technology areas with the brands 3D-Instagraph (scanner systems),OnPoint Studios (motion capture & animation) and VRIDAY (Virtual Reality).Visitors to the fair can see the numerous advantages of the new Fusion III:- The Fusion III combines modern infrared sensors with a total of 132high-resolution cameras, with each camera having 18 megapixels.- The scanner system is provided with a comprehensive API interface andsupports, among other things, the automatic generation of animatable digital3D avatars in various formats.- The combination of infrared sensors and high-resolution cameras ensureshigh process stability with the highest possible optical quality.- This opens up new possibilities for a wide range of new user industries,for example, in the fitness and fashion sector. For example, based on a scanof the customer, clothing sizes can be determined, fashion can be simulatedand body measurements can be taken to document training progress in thefitness studio.- Thanks to the process automation and the interface, customers can quicklyand easily integrate the scanner and its technical capabilities intoexisting systems.In addition to the presentation of the new 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) Fusion III,OnPoint Studios with its insight into state-of-the-art motion capture &animation underlines the high level of interlocking and vertical integrationof the newly defined group structure. Using the groundbreaking motioncapture technology of OnPoint Studios, avatars, i.e., virtual lifelikeimages of people, are animated in the studio in Germany and streamed to thescreen in Las Vegas by a remote process. The OnPoint technology allowssimultaneous playback of the movement of the person and their virtual image,the avatar.Just one year ago, NEXR opened its own motion capture studio in Berlin,which is one of the most innovative in Europe. Under the name OnPoint, itoffers all motion capture services along the value chain. OnPointparticularly addresses the current growth sectors of the games software andfilm industry. A photo-realistic representation of people, for example, forsports games, is in high demand. Specifically, the focus is on capturing theentire body and movements as well as on the photo-realistic recording of theface.VRIDAY, the NEXR brand in the field of VR projects, will also be availablefor trade show visitors to experience and present the recently launched FCBayern München VR-Experience. Users will get a completely new insight intoone of Europe's top clubs. They can take part in a header training sessionwith world goalkeeper Manuel Neuer or learn about the club's great history."CES in Las Vegas is always an experience and regularly attracts nearly200,000 visitors. We are proud of this and look forward to presenting ourstrong brands and products on this world stage. The 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) FusionIII and its groundbreaking technology opens up new sales markets for us inthe most diverse user industries. At the same time, we are taking theopportunity to present our recently launched FC Bayern VR Experience to aworldwide audience of experts with VRIDAY. OnPoint gives an insight into ourinnovative strength in the field of Motion Capture & Animation. We have bigplans for 2020 - and it couldn't get off to a better start than this," saysMarkus Peuler, Managing Director of NEXR Technologies SE.____________________________________________________________________________NEXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market*About NEXR Technologies*NEXR stands for the development of next generation technologies and appsthat combine Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality(VR) to form the next Extended Reality. NEXR Technologies SE from Berlin(XETRA: 99SC) is a Virtual Reality (VR) First-Mover with unique hardware andsoftware expertise. The business segments VR Experience, 3D Scanner Systemsand Motion Capture & Animation deal with trend-setting services and productsand appear under their own names and labels. VR projects and services areoffered under the label "VRIDAY", "3D Instagraph" develops and distributesthe self-developed scanner systems and "OnPoint Studios" offers all servicesaround motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios inGermany. These three business areas work closely together under the umbrellaof NEXR Technologies SE. While "VRIDAY" as an agency offers consulting,planning, implementation and publishing of VR Experiences for companies andbrands, the technology of the business field "3D Instagraph" is used for thecreation of 3D avatars, which can be animated and integrated into virtualworlds with the help of the Motion Capture Studio OnPoint. 3D Instagraphdevelops and distributes its own 3D scanners and application software. Withthe help of the scanners photorealistic 3D avatars can be generated inseconds. NEXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange.For further information, please contact: NEXR Technologies SE; NEXRTechnologies SE; Lydia Herrmann, Investor Relations; Charlottenstraße4; 10969 Berlin; DeutschlandTel.: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0; Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1; E-Mail:l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com; www.nexr-technologies.com [2]2020-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: NEXR Technologies SEAroser Allee 6013407 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.comInternet: www.nexr-technologies.comISIN: DE000A1K03W5WKN: A1K03WListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 946947End of News DGAP News Service946947 2020-01-061: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2dd79cfb049ab2037e8629edb8ed1feb&application_id=946947&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ce5e7c066d929b02273e88aa87da9030&application_id=946947&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)