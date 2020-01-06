DAX ®12.979,42-1,81%TecDAX ®2.961,40-2,45%S&P FUTURE3.214,70-0,64%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
PRESS RELEASE: NEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion III scanner at the CES in Las Vegas

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
NEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion III
scanner at the CES in Las Vegas

2020-01-06 / 10:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*NEXR Technologies SE: World Premiere for the new 3D INSTAGRAPH Fusion III
scanner at the CES in Las Vegas*

Berlin, 06 January 2020

NEXR Technologies SE (XETRA: 99SC [1]) will present the Fusion III, the next
evolutionary step of the 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) 3D scanner, at the International
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from 7 to 10 January. At the
same time, the company will give an insight into the innovative power of its
three technology areas with the brands 3D-Instagraph (scanner systems),
OnPoint Studios (motion capture & animation) and VRIDAY (Virtual Reality).

Visitors to the fair can see the numerous advantages of the new Fusion III:

- The Fusion III combines modern infrared sensors with a total of 132
high-resolution cameras, with each camera having 18 megapixels.

- The scanner system is provided with a comprehensive API interface and
supports, among other things, the automatic generation of animatable digital
3D avatars in various formats.

- The combination of infrared sensors and high-resolution cameras ensures
high process stability with the highest possible optical quality.

- This opens up new possibilities for a wide range of new user industries,
for example, in the fitness and fashion sector. For example, based on a scan
of the customer, clothing sizes can be determined, fashion can be simulated
and body measurements can be taken to document training progress in the
fitness studio.

- Thanks to the process automation and the interface, customers can quickly
and easily integrate the scanner and its technical capabilities into
existing systems.

In addition to the presentation of the new 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) Fusion III,
OnPoint Studios with its insight into state-of-the-art motion capture &
animation underlines the high level of interlocking and vertical integration
of the newly defined group structure. Using the groundbreaking motion
capture technology of OnPoint Studios, avatars, i.e., virtual lifelike
images of people, are animated in the studio in Germany and streamed to the
screen in Las Vegas by a remote process. The OnPoint technology allows
simultaneous playback of the movement of the person and their virtual image,
the avatar.

Just one year ago, NEXR opened its own motion capture studio in Berlin,
which is one of the most innovative in Europe. Under the name OnPoint, it
offers all motion capture services along the value chain. OnPoint
particularly addresses the current growth sectors of the games software and
film industry. A photo-realistic representation of people, for example, for
sports games, is in high demand. Specifically, the focus is on capturing the
entire body and movements as well as on the photo-realistic recording of the
face.

VRIDAY, the NEXR brand in the field of VR projects, will also be available
for trade show visitors to experience and present the recently launched FC
Bayern München VR-Experience. Users will get a completely new insight into
one of Europe's top clubs. They can take part in a header training session
with world goalkeeper Manuel Neuer or learn about the club's great history.

"CES in Las Vegas is always an experience and regularly attracts nearly
200,000 visitors. We are proud of this and look forward to presenting our
strong brands and products on this world stage. The 3D INSTAGRAPH(R) Fusion
III and its groundbreaking technology opens up new sales markets for us in
the most diverse user industries. At the same time, we are taking the
opportunity to present our recently launched FC Bayern VR Experience to a
worldwide audience of experts with VRIDAY. OnPoint gives an insight into our
innovative strength in the field of Motion Capture & Animation. We have big
plans for 2020 - and it couldn't get off to a better start than this," says
Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NEXR Technologies SE.

____________________________________________________________________________

NEXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market

*About NEXR Technologies*
NEXR stands for the development of next generation technologies and apps
that combine Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality
(VR) to form the next Extended Reality. NEXR Technologies SE from Berlin
(XETRA: 99SC) is a Virtual Reality (VR) First-Mover with unique hardware and
software expertise. The business segments VR Experience, 3D Scanner Systems
and Motion Capture & Animation deal with trend-setting services and products
and appear under their own names and labels. VR projects and services are
offered under the label "VRIDAY", "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes
the self-developed scanner systems and "OnPoint Studios" offers all services
around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in
Germany. These three business areas work closely together under the umbrella
of NEXR Technologies SE. While "VRIDAY" as an agency offers consulting,
planning, implementation and publishing of VR Experiences for companies and
brands, the technology of the business field "3D Instagraph" is used for the
creation of 3D avatars, which can be animated and integrated into virtual
worlds with the help of the Motion Capture Studio OnPoint. 3D Instagraph
develops and distributes its own 3D scanners and application software. With
the help of the scanners photorealistic 3D avatars can be generated in
seconds. NEXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact: NEXR Technologies SE; NEXR
Technologies SE; Lydia Herrmann, Investor Relations; Charlottenstraße
4; 10969 Berlin; Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0; Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1; E-Mail:
l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com; www.nexr-technologies.com [2]

2020-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Aroser Allee 60
13407 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 946947

End of News DGAP News Service

946947 2020-01-06


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2dd79cfb049ab2037e8629edb8ed1feb&application_id=946947&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ce5e7c066d929b02273e88aa87da9030&application_id=946947&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 04:20 ET ( 09:20 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
