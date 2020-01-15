PRESS RELEASE: Nordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019

15.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersNordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 20192020-01-15 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Nordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019*· Orders of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) received in the fourth quarter of 2019· Order intake up 31 percent for the full year 2019· Delta4000 series makes up 44 percent of all orders*Hamburg, 15 January 2020. *The Nordex Group today announced that itcontinued to receive a large number of orders from Europe as well as Northand South America in the final quarter of 2019, with customers ordering 359wind turbines generating a combined nominal output of 1,477 megawatts (MW)during this period (Q4 2018: 1,679 MW). Overall, the Nordex Group receivedorders to deliver 1,616 wind turbines with a total output of 6,207 MW in2019, representing a 31 percent increase on the previous year (2018: 4,754MW). In the fourth quarter of 2019, the majority of this volume (57 percent)was attributable to turbines in the Delta4000 series. This latest generationof turbines already makes up 44 percent of all orders for the full year.Unveiled only in March 2019, the five-megawatt turbine in this series - theN149/5.X - was used for the first time in the 286-MW ?.ndberg project inSweden.*Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2019*The orders received between October and December 2019 primarily came fromEurope (70 percent), as well as Latin America (20 percent) and North America(10 percent). The Nordex Group received further orders from Chile (67 MW)and the USA (154 MW) in addition to the incoming orders already announced.*Order intake in the full year 2019*The Nordex Group's performance on the European market has been highlydynamic over the past year, with around 3,161 MW (2018: 2,145 MW) or around51 percent of the order volume attributable to this region. In particular,high demand from Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands and the market entry in theUkraine compensated for the continued weakness of the German market. The USmarket (North America region) performed similarly well, making acontribution of 1,767 MW (2018: 721 MW) or more than 28 percent to the totalorder volume. Around 18 percent or 1,122 MW (2018: 1,190 MW) of orders camefrom Latin America. The Nordex Group received an additional order fromAustralia, which means that 158 MW (2018: 699 MW) or 3 percent of orderswere attributable to the Rest of the World region.José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: "Demand for our wind turbines isvery strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines we areenabling profitable projects in all relevant markets. Series production inRostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented byproduction at the Spanish plant in La Vall d'Uixó since December."*About the Nordex Group*The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind power capacity in over 40markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The companycurrently has more than 6,000 employees. The Group's manufacturing networkincludes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina andMexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countrieswith limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.Contact for inquiries:Nordex SEFelix LosadaPhone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141flosada@nordex-online.comInvestor contact:Nordex SEFelix ZanderPhone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116fzander@nordex-online.com2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Nordex SEErich-Schlesinger-Straße 5018059 RostockGermanyPhone: +49 381 6663 3300Fax: +49 381 6663 3339E-mail: info@nordex-online.comInternet: www.nordex-online.comISIN: DE000A0D6554WKN: A0D655Indices: SDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953175End of News DGAP News Service953175 2020-01-15(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)