PRESS RELEASE: Nordex Group increases order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
2020-01-15 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

· Orders of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) received in the fourth quarter of 2019

· Order intake up 31 percent for the full year 2019

· Delta4000 series makes up 44 percent of all orders

*Hamburg, 15 January 2020. *The Nordex Group today announced that it
continued to receive a large number of orders from Europe as well as North
and South America in the final quarter of 2019, with customers ordering 359
wind turbines generating a combined nominal output of 1,477 megawatts (MW)
during this period (Q4 2018: 1,679 MW). Overall, the Nordex Group received
orders to deliver 1,616 wind turbines with a total output of 6,207 MW in
2019, representing a 31 percent increase on the previous year (2018: 4,754
MW). In the fourth quarter of 2019, the majority of this volume (57 percent)
was attributable to turbines in the Delta4000 series. This latest generation
of turbines already makes up 44 percent of all orders for the full year.
Unveiled only in March 2019, the five-megawatt turbine in this series - the
N149/5.X - was used for the first time in the 286-MW ?.ndberg project in
Sweden.

*Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2019*
The orders received between October and December 2019 primarily came from
Europe (70 percent), as well as Latin America (20 percent) and North America
(10 percent). The Nordex Group received further orders from Chile (67 MW)
and the USA (154 MW) in addition to the incoming orders already announced.

*Order intake in the full year 2019*
The Nordex Group's performance on the European market has been highly
dynamic over the past year, with around 3,161 MW (2018: 2,145 MW) or around
51 percent of the order volume attributable to this region. In particular,
high demand from Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands and the market entry in the
Ukraine compensated for the continued weakness of the German market. The US
market (North America region) performed similarly well, making a
contribution of 1,767 MW (2018: 721 MW) or more than 28 percent to the total
order volume. Around 18 percent or 1,122 MW (2018: 1,190 MW) of orders came
from Latin America. The Nordex Group received an additional order from
Australia, which means that 158 MW (2018: 699 MW) or 3 percent of orders
were attributable to the Rest of the World region.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: "Demand for our wind turbines is
very strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines we are
enabling profitable projects in all relevant markets. Series production in
Rostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented by
production at the Spanish plant in La Vall d'Uixó since December."

*About the Nordex Group*
The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind power capacity in over 40
markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company
currently has more than 6,000 employees. The Group's manufacturing network
includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and
Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to
5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries
with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Investor contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

2020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953175

End of News DGAP News Service

953175 2020-01-15



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
