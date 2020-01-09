DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.745,09+0,56%NASDAQ 1008.912,37+0,75%
PRESS RELEASE: NORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG
DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG
2020-01-09 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*NORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG*
- Renaming in the wake of the merger with Whinstone US, Inc.
- Construction of the largest data center for high-performance computers of
the USA in Texas
- Maximum energy and cost-efficiency
*Frankfurt on the Main - January 9, 2020 -* Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2,
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is now operating as Northern Data AG. The name change
was resolved by the shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on
December 30, 2019, in the wake of the merger of Northern Bitcoin AG with
Whinstone US, Inc. Since January 1, 2020, the CEO of the new Company has
been Aroosh Thillainathan, founder and former managing director of Whinstone
US, Inc.
The change of name to Northern Data AG, approved by the Extraordinary
General Meeting, is expected to be registered by the Registry Court in the
next two weeks. Subsequently, the Company's shares will also bear the new
name. Bloomberg symbol, German Securities Identification Number (WKN) and
ISIN will remain unchanged for the time being.
The change of name to Northern Data underscores that the new Company
resulting from the merger is building a leading global infrastructure for
High-Performance Computing (HPC) far beyond Bitcoin and blockchain
applications. Both the "former" Northern Bitcoin and Whinstone have
developed very cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for operating
HPC hardware over the past few years, which complement each other perfectly:
Northern Bitcoin contributes its proprietary, highly efficient mobile
containers, which allow a state-of-the-art data center to be set up quickly
anywhere in the world, while Whinstone has so far focused on large
stationary data centers. Together, the merged companies cover the entire
market.
While Northern Bitcoin has so far mainly used its capacities to generate
Bitcoins on its account - which has also made it highly dependent on Bitcoin
price fluctuations - Whinstone is primarily a service provider and leases
its data center capacities to international groups, which in turn use them
partly for Bitcoin mining and partly for other computationally intensive
topics. The merger, therefore, significantly reduces the dependency on the
Bitcoin price.
The first customers in this field include in addition to companies that use
the Northern Data Infrastructure for blockchain calculations, mainly
companies in the artificial intelligence, game streaming, autonomous
driving, video rendering and other application areas that were still in
development in recent years and are currently entering the market. These
fundamentally new applications pose major challenges for established data
centers, as they require a highly specialized data center infrastructure
that meets the highest power and cooling requirements due to the extreme
complexity of the computing processes performed.
Using proprietary solutions, Northern Data achieves maximum energy and
cost-efficiency. To this end, Northern Data takes energy supply into account
at an early stage of development in terms of sustainability and cost
efficiency and focuses on renewable energy sources. The high priority of a
sustainable energy supply continues to be an important part of the Company's
identity.
Whinstone US, Inc. is currently building on an area of more than 100 acres
in Texas - the equivalent of around 57 soccer fields - the largest data
center currently known in the USA. Already the first stage of expansion is
expected to reach a capacity of 300 megawatts by the end of the first
quarter of 2020, which corresponds to a multiple of the capacity of
comparable data centers. The planned total capacity of one gigawatt is
expected to be available from the fourth quarter of 2020. First customers of
the new site with binding supply contracts are two stock exchange-listed
groups that will use a significant portion of the capacity for blockchain
applications such as Bitcoin mining.
*About Northern Data:*
Northern Data AG is building a global infrastructure for the field of
High-Performance Computing (HPC), which goes far beyond Bitcoin and
blockchain applications. The globally operating technology Company evolves
from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US,
Inc. and specializes in the infrastructure for blockchain applications, such
as Bitcoin mining. For this purpose, the Company offers solutions both
stationary in large data centers and in mobile containers, which can be
located at any location worldwide. In doing so, it combines self-developed
software and hardware with intelligent concepts for sustainable energy
supply. In Texas, Whinstone is currently building the largest data center in
the USA and, at the same time, the world's largest Bitcoin mining facility.
The HPC data center infrastructure built by Northern Data Group is designed
to be used not only for blockchain applications but also for numerous other
industries, such as game streaming, artificial intelligence, and autonomous
driving.
*Press Contact:*
Northern Data AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89
*Investor Relations:*
Sven Pauly
Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 31
2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Bitcoin AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,
Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 949591
End of News DGAP News Service
949591 2020-01-09
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
