PRESS RELEASE: NORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG

09.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:30

01:30

06:30

DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousNORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG2020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*NORTHERN BITCOIN AG changes Company name to NORTHERN DATA AG*- Renaming in the wake of the merger with Whinstone US, Inc.- Construction of the largest data center for high-performance computers ofthe USA in Texas- Maximum energy and cost-efficiency*Frankfurt on the Main - January 9, 2020 -* Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2,ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is now operating as Northern Data AG. The name changewas resolved by the shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting onDecember 30, 2019, in the wake of the merger of Northern Bitcoin AG withWhinstone US, Inc. Since January 1, 2020, the CEO of the new Company hasbeen Aroosh Thillainathan, founder and former managing director of WhinstoneUS, Inc.The change of name to Northern Data AG, approved by the ExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting, is expected to be registered by the Registry Court in thenext two weeks. Subsequently, the Company's shares will also bear the newname. Bloomberg symbol, German Securities Identification Number (WKN) andISIN will remain unchanged for the time being.The change of name to Northern Data underscores that the new Companyresulting from the merger is building a leading global infrastructure forHigh-Performance Computing (HPC) far beyond Bitcoin and blockchainapplications. Both the "former" Northern Bitcoin and Whinstone havedeveloped very cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for operatingHPC hardware over the past few years, which complement each other perfectly:Northern Bitcoin contributes its proprietary, highly efficient mobilecontainers, which allow a state-of-the-art data center to be set up quicklyanywhere in the world, while Whinstone has so far focused on largestationary data centers. Together, the merged companies cover the entiremarket.While Northern Bitcoin has so far mainly used its capacities to generateBitcoins on its account - which has also made it highly dependent on Bitcoinprice fluctuations - Whinstone is primarily a service provider and leasesits data center capacities to international groups, which in turn use thempartly for Bitcoin mining and partly for other computationally intensivetopics. The merger, therefore, significantly reduces the dependency on theBitcoin price.The first customers in this field include in addition to companies that usethe Northern Data Infrastructure for blockchain calculations, mainlycompanies in the artificial intelligence, game streaming, autonomousdriving, video rendering and other application areas that were still indevelopment in recent years and are currently entering the market. Thesefundamentally new applications pose major challenges for established datacenters, as they require a highly specialized data center infrastructurethat meets the highest power and cooling requirements due to the extremecomplexity of the computing processes performed.Using proprietary solutions, Northern Data achieves maximum energy andcost-efficiency. To this end, Northern Data takes energy supply into accountat an early stage of development in terms of sustainability and costefficiency and focuses on renewable energy sources. The high priority of asustainable energy supply continues to be an important part of the Company'sidentity.Whinstone US, Inc. is currently building on an area of more than 100 acresin Texas - the equivalent of around 57 soccer fields - the largest datacenter currently known in the USA. Already the first stage of expansion isexpected to reach a capacity of 300 megawatts by the end of the firstquarter of 2020, which corresponds to a multiple of the capacity ofcomparable data centers. The planned total capacity of one gigawatt isexpected to be available from the fourth quarter of 2020. First customers ofthe new site with binding supply contracts are two stock exchange-listedgroups that will use a significant portion of the capacity for blockchainapplications such as Bitcoin mining.*About Northern Data:*Northern Data AG is building a global infrastructure for the field ofHigh-Performance Computing (HPC), which goes far beyond Bitcoin andblockchain applications. The globally operating technology Company evolvesfrom the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US,Inc. and specializes in the infrastructure for blockchain applications, suchas Bitcoin mining. For this purpose, the Company offers solutions bothstationary in large data centers and in mobile containers, which can belocated at any location worldwide. In doing so, it combines self-developedsoftware and hardware with intelligent concepts for sustainable energysupply. In Texas, Whinstone is currently building the largest data center inthe USA and, at the same time, the world's largest Bitcoin mining facility.The HPC data center infrastructure built by Northern Data Group is designedto be used not only for blockchain applications but also for numerous otherindustries, such as game streaming, artificial intelligence, and autonomousdriving.*Press Contact:*Northern Data AGDr. Hans Joachim DürrHead of Corporate CommunicationsThurn-und-Taxis-Platz 660313 FrankfurtMail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.comPhone: +49 69 348 752 89*Investor Relations:*Sven PaulyMail: ir@northernbitcoin.comPhone: +49 89 125 09 03 312020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Northern Bitcoin AGThurn-und-Taxis-Platz 660313 Frankfurt/MainGermanyPhone: +49 69 34 87 52 25E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.comInternet: www.northernbitcoin.comISIN: DE000A0SMU87WKN: A0SMU8Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,Munich (m:access), Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 949591End of News DGAP News Service949591 2020-01-09(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)