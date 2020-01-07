DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%Dow Jones28.583,68-0,42%NASDAQ 1008.846,45-0,02%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority...

Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of
minority shareholders

7 January 2020 at 23.30 CET

Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") announces that the President of
the Commercial Court in Antwerp has today rendered a judgment in the
summary proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders (the
"Minority Shareholders"). The Minority Shareholders had requested the
court to suspend the resolutions of the general meeting of 5 November
2019, and subsequently also those of the extraordinary general meeting
of 9 December 2019, as well as to appoint a provisional administrator to
convene a new general meeting. The Minority Shareholders had also
requested to impose certain measures on Nyrstar, including the
prohibition to enter into certain loans. The President rejected all
claims of the Minority Shareholders in a fully reasoned judgment. The
President did not grant the claim of Nyrstar to order the Minority
Shareholders to pay damages but did order them to pay the legal costs,
including an indemnification for legal fees for Nyrstar.

The Company will now further review the judgment and consult with its
counsel.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the
recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar
group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR.
For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gKKuZpDJstavB1ZFICK2CQFov1Qz9eBc3FjUJBISfdL1KEtxSGbtpNcSzm3OQnpE9LRiNEKZGxTv-nw1pdGHTna4ybg2TY4eG3uENRaAeIthtg_9FBTwnJm8uVER99KJ_OaqqRsJP6F6ylO_iEwP2cgiI39HGi-c59urEmHN-vUC4b_rgjfBW1o5qENf5yFoJdGczZ1OiD6aTqYEqQJmaklbT-u8_DwZ6MbbJc4iuLYMYCYRD1XhScwvqTpLp8hppIWZx83RWNll98lBlnIJqWKigoIR8miTF6ofyF8qrjzdMQF5Sc3dfd9pHPYN9m1PMspsodgL8b8AY-5HpL1yhuY9arAYY09-P0vY66_dLdl6CYpPF2AyN7PbAuGZQthClMXJFMa8BiOqM7dcxmVdRG3HkxwS_F9gsXNFMQ4pBIfKVvnngfO5m-H6FN_-HFVz
www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M:
+41 79 722 2152
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bJLLA5HmKNww-Nrz9Z_Yx9MVvHg3XrEnVG1Kgj_9nblqR28IK4wogDAnmTndS-CyCSLKvRL5yKQ8nnGtm7wPC96BIVmi5japRUPoNvODc_FZCv83nySBswmZ9yoOyz9L
anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment


Press release Court decision - EN 07012020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fab0fd90-131d-4eb4-b490-8d47a6d705b8








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 17:30 ET ( 22:30 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

NYRSTAR
NYRSTAR - Performance (3 Monate) 0,161 +2,35%
EUR +0,004
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Nachrichten
23:30 Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders NYRSTAR 0,161 +2,346%
23:30 PERSBERICHT: Nyrstar: Uitspraak in kortgedingsprocedure ingesteld door groep van minderheidsaandeelhouders NYRSTAR 0,161 +2,346%
16.12. Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification NYRSTAR 0,161 +2,346%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
23:30 PERSBERICHT: Nyrstar: Uitspraak in kortgedingsprocedure ingesteld door groep van minderheidsaandeelhouders NYRSTAR 0,161 +2,346%
23:30 Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders NYRSTAR 0,161 +2,346%
22:59 DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25 10,53 +0,62%
22:54 API-Daten zeigen Rückgang der US-Rohöllagerbestände BRENT 68,23 -0,96%
22:23 NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,2% auf 13.196 Pkt - Dt. Euroshop schwach DT. EUROSHOP 24,96 -4,95%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
23:34 BUSINESS WIRE: CES 2020 eröffnet mit Innovationen, die die Welt verändern werden
23:09 BUSINESS WIRE: Transgene und NEC nehmen zwei klinische Studien mit TG4050 auf, einem Krebsimpfstoff mit KI-Unterstützung gegen Ovarial- sowie Kopf-Hals-Karzinome
22:46 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Siemens auf 130 (133) Euro - 'Overweight' SIEMENS 116,60 +0,14%
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Sorgen sind zurück - Chipwerte stützen Nasdaq Dow Jones 28.583,68 -0,42%
22:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Andersen Global setzt Expansion in Afrika mit einer tunesischen Kooperationsfirma fort

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,28 +0,70%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 48,98 +0,64%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.226,83 +0,76%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,71 +1,34%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,71 +1,34%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
23:34 BUSINESS WIRE: CES 2020 eröffnet mit Innovationen, die die Welt verändern werden
23:09 BUSINESS WIRE: Transgene und NEC nehmen zwei klinische Studien mit TG4050 auf, einem Krebsimpfstoff mit KI-Unterstützung gegen Ovarial- sowie Kopf-Hals-Karzinome
22:46 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Siemens auf 130 (133) Euro - 'Overweight' SIEMENS 116,60 +0,14%
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Sorgen sind zurück - Chipwerte stützen Nasdaq Dow Jones 28.583,68 -0,42%
22:20 BUSINESS WIRE: Andersen Global setzt Expansion in Afrika mit einer tunesischen Kooperationsfirma fort
Marktberichte
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Sorgen sind zurück - Chipwerte stützen Nasdaq Dow Jones 28.583,68 -0,42%
22:23 NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,2% auf 13.196 Pkt - Dt. Euroshop schwach DT. EUROSHOP 24,96 -4,95%
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Sorgen sind zurück - Chipwerte stützen Nasdaq Dow Jones 28.583,68 -0,42%
22:13 MÄRKTE USA/Vorsichtiges Geschäft - Halbleiteraktien fest UNDER ARMOUR A DL-,000333 18,50 +1,04%
20:49 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt deutlich nah - Iran-Konflikt stützt Dollar EUR/USD 1,1146 -0,4444%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen