Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders

Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group ofminority shareholders7 January 2020 at 23.30 CETNyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") announces that the President ofthe Commercial Court in Antwerp has today rendered a judgment in thesummary proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders (the"Minority Shareholders"). The Minority Shareholders had requested thecourt to suspend the resolutions of the general meeting of 5 November2019, and subsequently also those of the extraordinary general meetingof 9 December 2019, as well as to appoint a provisional administrator toconvene a new general meeting. The Minority Shareholders had alsorequested to impose certain measures on Nyrstar, including theprohibition to enter into certain loans. The President rejected allclaims of the Minority Shareholders in a fully reasoned judgment. ThePresident did not grant the claim of Nyrstar to order the MinorityShareholders to pay damages but did order them to pay the legal costs,including an indemnification for legal fees for Nyrstar.The Company will now further review the judgment and consult with itscounsel.About NyrstarThe Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of therecapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstargroup. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR.For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gKKuZpDJstavB1ZFICK2CQFov1Qz9eBc3FjUJBISfdL1KEtxSGbtpNcSzm3OQnpE9LRiNEKZGxTv-nw1pdGHTna4ybg2TY4eG3uENRaAeIthtg_9FBTwnJm8uVER99KJ_OaqqRsJP6F6ylO_iEwP2cgiI39HGi-c59urEmHN-vUC4b_rgjfBW1o5qENf5yFoJdGczZ1OiD6aTqYEqQJmaklbT-u8_DwZ6MbbJc4iuLYMYCYRD1XhScwvqTpLp8hppIWZx83RWNll98lBlnIJqWKigoIR8miTF6ofyF8qrjzdMQF5Sc3dfd9pHPYN9m1PMspsodgL8b8AY-5HpL1yhuY9arAYY09-P0vY66_dLdl6CYpPF2AyN7PbAuGZQthClMXJFMa8BiOqM7dcxmVdRG3HkxwS_F9gsXNFMQ4pBIfKVvnngfO5m-H6FN_-HFVzwww.nyrstar.beFor further information contact:Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M:+41 79 722 2152https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bJLLA5HmKNww-Nrz9Z_Yx9MVvHg3XrEnVG1Kgj_9nblqR28IK4wogDAnmTndS-CyCSLKvRL5yKQ8nnGtm7wPC96BIVmi5japRUPoNvODc_FZCv83nySBswmZ9yoOyz9Lanthony.simms@nyrstar.comAttachmentPress release Court decision - EN 07012020https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fab0fd90-131d-4eb4-b490-8d47a6d705b8(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)