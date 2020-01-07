Press Release: Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders

DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%Dow Jones28.583,68-0,42%NASDAQ 1008.846,45-0,02%
Nyrstar: Judgment in interim proceedings initiated by a group of
minority shareholders
7 January 2020 at 23.30 CET
Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") announces that the President of
the Commercial Court in Antwerp has today rendered a judgment in the
summary proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders (the
"Minority Shareholders"). The Minority Shareholders had requested the
court to suspend the resolutions of the general meeting of 5 November
2019, and subsequently also those of the extraordinary general meeting
of 9 December 2019, as well as to appoint a provisional administrator to
convene a new general meeting. The Minority Shareholders had also
requested to impose certain measures on Nyrstar, including the
prohibition to enter into certain loans. The President rejected all
claims of the Minority Shareholders in a fully reasoned judgment. The
President did not grant the claim of Nyrstar to order the Minority
Shareholders to pay damages but did order them to pay the legal costs,
including an indemnification for legal fees for Nyrstar.
The Company will now further review the judgment and consult with its
counsel.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the
recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar
group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR.
For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gKKuZpDJstavB1ZFICK2CQFov1Qz9eBc3FjUJBISfdL1KEtxSGbtpNcSzm3OQnpE9LRiNEKZGxTv-nw1pdGHTna4ybg2TY4eG3uENRaAeIthtg_9FBTwnJm8uVER99KJ_OaqqRsJP6F6ylO_iEwP2cgiI39HGi-c59urEmHN-vUC4b_rgjfBW1o5qENf5yFoJdGczZ1OiD6aTqYEqQJmaklbT-u8_DwZ6MbbJc4iuLYMYCYRD1XhScwvqTpLp8hppIWZx83RWNll98lBlnIJqWKigoIR8miTF6ofyF8qrjzdMQF5Sc3dfd9pHPYN9m1PMspsodgL8b8AY-5HpL1yhuY9arAYY09-P0vY66_dLdl6CYpPF2AyN7PbAuGZQthClMXJFMa8BiOqM7dcxmVdRG3HkxwS_F9gsXNFMQ4pBIfKVvnngfO5m-H6FN_-HFVz
www.nyrstar.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M:
+41 79 722 2152
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bJLLA5HmKNww-Nrz9Z_Yx9MVvHg3XrEnVG1Kgj_9nblqR28IK4wogDAnmTndS-CyCSLKvRL5yKQ8nnGtm7wPC96BIVmi5japRUPoNvODc_FZCv83nySBswmZ9yoOyz9L
anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Attachment
Press release Court decision - EN 07012020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fab0fd90-131d-4eb4-b490-8d47a6d705b8
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 17:30 ET ( 22:30 GMT)
