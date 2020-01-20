DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a -2-

Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a -2-

20 January 2020
Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification



Regulated Information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the
disclosure of major shareholdings)

20 January 2020 at 19.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article
14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020,
it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten,
E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with
articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV),
Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed
physical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of voting
securities or voting rights:


1. on 8 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris
Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten held 3.20% of the voting rights of
Nyrstar. RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten
BVBA and Kris Vansanten have thereby crossed the 3% threshold. Together
with E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person, on 8 January
2020, they held 4.21% of the voting rights of Nyrstar;

2. on 15 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris
Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed
physical person hold 5.01% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have
thereby crossed the 5% threshold.


Content of the notifications

The first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following
information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)

Kris Vansanten BVBA

Kris Vansanten

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Date on which the threshold is crossed

08/01/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details




Previous
A) Voting rights notification After the transaction

# of voting
rights # of voting rights % of voting rights

Not linked Not linked
Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the
rights securities securities securities securities

Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%

Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%

RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus
Group BV) 1,000,000 1,520,000 1.38%

Subtotal 3,000,000 3,520,000 3.20%

Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%

E3V & Partners BV 352,000 0.32%

Subtotal 755,155 1,107,155 1.01%

TOTAL 4,627,155 0 4.21% 0.00%







B) Equivalent financial
instruments After the transaction

Type of Exercise % of
Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting
financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement


TOTAL 0 0


% of
TOTAL (A & voting
B) # of voting rights rights

CALCULATE 4,627,155 4.21%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is
effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten
controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a
division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.

Additional information

N/A

The second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following
information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)

Kris Vansanten BVBA

Kris Vansanten

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Date on which the threshold is crossed

15/01/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details




Previous
A) Voting rights notification After the transaction

# of voting
rights # of voting rights % of voting rights

Not linked Not linked
Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the
rights securities securities securities securities

Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%

Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%

RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus
Group BV) 1,520,000 2,395,000 2.18%

Subtotal 3,520,000 4,395,000 4.00%

Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%

E3V & Partners BV 352,000 352,000 0.32%

Subtotal 1,107,155 1,107,155 1.01%

TOTAL 5,502,155 0 5.01% 0.00%







B) Equivalent financial
instruments After the transaction

Type of Exercise % of
Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting
financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 13:00 ET ( 18:00 GMT)




TOTAL 0 0


% of
TOTAL (A & voting
B) # of voting rights rights

CALCULATE 5,502,155 5.01%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is
effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten
controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a
division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.

Additional information

N/A

Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6NKGdux0WA21MqscPRfFmdB1vl2IT_BrqdX4uQsfd0pXHJ-rChyxpVzwUGQWehk9alyXM1BrOf14WVZ7nBrd1zXWelz7uTPu1EHXGG0Am21c-xGITsW6xOTMNLZB6CkjCs60feL0PkZGTvHoqDUFTDBefnmRc2yoLfab0CDBovI=
https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.

The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6NKGdux0WA21MqscPRfFmdB1vl2IT_BrqdX4uQsfd0pIRWxeIv1x5Lp8B9JDKuxhTuLxrouXqXBR1KvlWxKvEcNkpeS220qU0pAjm6H0LlEUrnn85qS_k2GOEP9EGeJ4zDqBez6p3azOrSd_aKA7Sz_QGJVCVY8YLPY4JpoXf3Nkm0SoE7eQxLuxx9dnL8IVcSe0ZtUMSOn5rMv5iaI1I5OLy6VtKMQ2JH962Yp7llovRoV9Qf6Iqb3LzkbjJMf4pmVrqOaQuyXnQ3i381ZTiA
https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure


Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the
notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company
Secretary,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xi0Y-dvONASF0LAtktlnYgajY0oAMAPUAupx1fIboXZBOPACzmRLNV5V1sn709Sr0bUlFgghmk3HRXR4dailmhpZdMfV7f0gm_Kdw2ZTmQ4CHLXuKCXbNDn6m9rM34Z1
company.secretary@nyrstar.com.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the
recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar
group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR.
For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jwWB2-bqluY2OHTkgM5MVoREEa5JqmsfQKehKvVDBcz4luy_id4VuX6CJ2DavroYV9bb8weK-2UiUlM3OTi9mc30d4MDGtdMDXlPq_qhHI8IzjPClz51Zr9LLon47-_O3mev67ylNUPpeG0xkT-6PnUKYFMpofX7xG-tbVTO4ZWuiiSlbfg2KVWUNKJEZm_1eT0nkIDUOZI4ZH94kSe91-UB_qaSVpLmqsAbmkjW2sIxuy4rUfSzTFBjCXFpTio-LANuAOjtZ8UmYFLazt05ZAskMkNHY1kKAtbRqqz0OnEUrVN4OeF1uSYepbAhn94UdnMAnyjtqVj58LEa03S8xDPRrYtcMTeRjplPBpO00v-Uxjv8RvN0LL0kMZMyBPoEnn5PgJspoXLdIleSBOkIYoet8bl7uSlCzuV8zrouZmXwoMjTAVcBG3WUq-ervu5L
www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs T: +41 44 745 8157 M:
+41 79 722 2152
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ObgMJpMU66e4IMru6_VQFLOmoy5KR8cC68CCwHrhS3vQbYDfTE49flcVQI6xsmhuh4jgpuujvbLsXJ5GX3WSJ0Ou4ZY4Xc2_954j40FKUQXM3tbHFuM1XT5hbTjaFogX
anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment


Press release transparancy notifications 20 January 2020 - EN
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6177b6f1-7a77-4b85-ab8e-21cc0b380549








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 13:00 ET ( 18:00 GMT)
