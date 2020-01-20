Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Regulated Information
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the
disclosure of major shareholdings)
20 January 2020 at 19.00 CET
Summary of the notification
Nyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article
14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020,
it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten,
E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with
articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV),
Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed
physical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of voting
securities or voting rights:
1. on 8 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris
Vansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten held 3.20% of the voting rights of
Nyrstar. RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten
BVBA and Kris Vansanten have thereby crossed the 3% threshold. Together
with E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person, on 8 January
2020, they held 4.21% of the voting rights of Nyrstar;
2. on 15 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris
Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed
physical person hold 5.01% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have
thereby crossed the 5% threshold.
Content of the notifications
The first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following
information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
Kris Vansanten BVBA
Kris Vansanten
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Date on which the threshold is crossed
08/01/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
Previous
A) Voting rights notification After the transaction
# of voting
rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Not linked Not linked
Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the
rights securities securities securities securities
Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%
Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%
RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus
Group BV) 1,000,000 1,520,000 1.38%
Subtotal 3,000,000 3,520,000 3.20%
Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%
E3V & Partners BV 352,000 0.32%
Subtotal 755,155 1,107,155 1.01%
TOTAL 4,627,155 0 4.21% 0.00%
B) Equivalent financial
instruments After the transaction
Type of Exercise % of
Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting
financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement
TOTAL 0 0
% of
TOTAL (A & voting
B) # of voting rights rights
CALCULATE 4,627,155 4.21%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is
effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansanten
controls for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is a
division. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.
Additional information
N/A
The second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the following
information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement
RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)
Kris Vansanten BVBA
Kris Vansanten
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Date on which the threshold is crossed
15/01/2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5
Denominator
109,873,001
Notified details
Previous
A) Voting rights notification After the transaction
# of voting
rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Not linked Not linked
Holders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to the
rights securities securities securities securities
Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%
Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%
RSQ Investors
(division of Quanteus
Group BV) 1,520,000 2,395,000 2.18%
Subtotal 3,520,000 4,395,000 4.00%
Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%
E3V & Partners BV 352,000 352,000 0.32%
Subtotal 1,107,155 1,107,155 1.01%
TOTAL 5,502,155 0 5.01% 0.00%
B) Equivalent financial
instruments After the transaction
Type of Exercise % of
Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting
financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement
