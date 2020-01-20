Press Release: Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification

20.01.2020 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Regulated InformationPublication of a transparency notification(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on thedisclosure of major shareholdings)20 January 2020 at 19.00 CETSummary of the notificationNyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 17 January 2020,it has received two transparency notifications from RSQ Investors(division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten,E3V & Partners BV and an unnamed physical person, in accordance witharticles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.In their notifications, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV),Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamedphysical person report that, pursuant to acquisitions of votingsecurities or voting rights:1. on 8 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), KrisVansanten BVBA and Kris Vansanten held 3.20% of the voting rights ofNyrstar. RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), Kris VansantenBVBA and Kris Vansanten have thereby crossed the 3% threshold. Togetherwith E3V & Partners BV and the unnamed physical person, on 8 January2020, they held 4.21% of the voting rights of Nyrstar;2. on 15 January 2020, RSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV), KrisVansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten, E3V & Partners BV and the unnamedphysical person hold 5.01% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They havethereby crossed the 5% threshold.Content of the notificationsThe first notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the followinginformation:Reason for the notificationAcquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rightsNotification byA parent undertaking or a controlling personPersons acting in concertPersons subject to the notification requirementRSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)Kris Vansanten BVBAKris VansantenE3V & Partners BVPhysical personDate on which the threshold is crossed08/01/2020Threshold that is crossed (in %)Denominator109,873,001Notified detailsPreviousA) Voting rights notification After the transaction# of votingrights # of voting rights % of voting rightsNot linked Not linkedHolders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to therights securities securities securities securitiesKris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%RSQ Investors(division of QuanteusGroup BV) 1,000,000 1,520,000 1.38%Subtotal 3,000,000 3,520,000 3.20%Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%E3V & Partners BV 352,000 0.32%Subtotal 755,155 1,107,155 1.01%TOTAL 4,627,155 0 4.21% 0.00%B) Equivalent financialinstruments After the transactionType of Exercise % ofHolders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument votingfinancial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights SettlementTOTAL 0 0% ofTOTAL (A & votingB) # of voting rights rightsCALCULATE 4,627,155 4.21%Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding iseffectively held, if applicableKris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA. Kris Vansantencontrols for 75% Quanteus Group BV, of which RSQ Investors is adivision. The physical person controls E3V & Partners BV.Additional informationN/AThe second notification dated 17 January 2020 contains the followinginformation:Reason for the notificationAcquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rightsCrossing of a threshold by persons acting in concertNotification byA parent undertaking or a controlling personPersons acting in concertPersons subject to the notification requirementRSQ Investors (division of Quanteus Group BV)Kris Vansanten BVBAKris VansantenE3V & Partners BVPhysical personDate on which the threshold is crossed15/01/2020Threshold that is crossed (in %)Denominator109,873,001Notified detailsPreviousA) Voting rights notification After the transaction# of votingrights # of voting rights % of voting rightsNot linked Not linkedHolders of voting Linked to to the Linked to to therights securities securities securities securitiesKris Vansanten 1,870,000 1,870,000 1.70%Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 130,000 0.12%RSQ Investors(division of QuanteusGroup BV) 1,520,000 2,395,000 2.18%Subtotal 3,520,000 4,395,000 4.00%Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69%E3V & Partners BV 352,000 352,000 0.32%Subtotal 1,107,155 1,107,155 1.01%TOTAL 5,502,155 0 5.01% 0.00%B) Equivalent financialinstruments After the transactionType of Exercise % ofHolders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument votingfinancial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)