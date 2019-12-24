PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

24.12.2019 - 12:45 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): MiscellaneousPolyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding2019-12-24 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*24 December 2019**PJSC Polyus**Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and personsclosely associated with them*PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("*Polyus*", the "*Company*") announces thaton 24 December 2019 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited("*PGIL*") conducted partial release of pledged shares in PJSC Polyus over22,355,389 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of theCompany securing certain obligations of PGIL. PGIL's ownership in theCompany remains unchanged and stays at 78.6%.*Polyus*Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top ten goldminers globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2017 OreReserves and Mineral Resources, Polyus group ranks second both byattributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest goldmining companies.The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutskand Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).*EnquiriesInvestor & media contact*Victor Drozdov, Director Business Communications & Investor Relations+7 (495) 641 33 77drozdovvi@polyus.com*Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them**1* *Details of the person discharging managerialresponsibilities/person closely associated*a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited*2* *Reason for the notification*a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. SaidKerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff,PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSCPolyusb) Initial Initial notificationnotification/Amendment*3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitor*a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyusb) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71*4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeatedfor (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each placewhere transactions have been conducted*a) Description of the Ordinary Sharesfinancial instrument,type of instrumentISIN RU000A0JNAA8Identification codeb) Nature of the transaction Partial release of pledgedshares in PJSC Polyussecuring certain obligationsc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)N/A 22,355,389d) Aggregated information N/A- Price 22,355,389- Volume N/A- Totale) Date of the transaction 19 December 2019f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venueThis information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London StockExchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as aPrimary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditionsrelating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. Forfurther information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com [1].2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Polyus Finance Plc16 Berkeley StreetW1J 8DZ LondonUnited KingdomPhone: +44 (0)203 907 4050E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.ukInternet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/ISIN: XS1533922933WKN: A19CYFListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; LondonEQS News ID: 943489End of News DGAP News Service943489 2019-12-241: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=943489&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)