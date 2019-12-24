DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

2019-12-24 / 12:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*24 December 2019*

*PJSC Polyus*

*Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons
closely associated with them*

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("*Polyus*", the "*Company*") announces that
on 24 December 2019 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited
("*PGIL*") conducted partial release of pledged shares in PJSC Polyus over
22,355,389 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the
Company securing certain obligations of PGIL. PGIL's ownership in the
Company remains unchanged and stays at 78.6%.

*Polyus*

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top ten gold
miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2017 Ore
Reserves and Mineral Resources, Polyus group ranks second both by
attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold
mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk
and Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).

*Enquiries
Investor & media contact*
Victor Drozdov, Director Business Communications & Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com

*Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them*

*1* *Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated*
a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited
*2* *Reason for the notification*
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said
Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff,
PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC
Polyus
b) Initial Initial notification
notification/
Amendment
*3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor*
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
*4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted*
a) Description of the Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
type of instrument
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Partial release of pledged
shares in PJSC Polyus
securing certain obligations
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A 22,355,389

d) Aggregated information N/A

- Price 22,355,389

- Volume N/A

- Total
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock
Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a
Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions
relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For
further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com [1].

2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 943489

End of News DGAP News Service

943489 2019-12-24


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=943489&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 06:45 ET ( 11:45 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,10 ±0,00%
12:45 PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:34 PTA-AFR: Medigene AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114-117 WpHG MEDIGENE AG NA O.N. 4,08 -0,68%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF 30,05 +0,60%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds Russia-foc. USD Euro 27,96 -0,06%
12:06 PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them MAGNITOGORSK I+S REGS/13 7,68 +0,66%
12:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt Übernahme der savedroid AG im Zuge einer Sachkapitalerhöhung ab BTC/CHF 7.075,1500 +1,0426%
12:05 DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG english EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,71 ±0,00%
12:05 DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG deutsch EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,71 ±0,00%
12:05 DGAP-HV: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: -6-
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
12:37 Streik kostet französische Bahn 400 Millionen Euro Umsatz
12:19 ROUNDUP 2/ Atomkonflikt mit Nordkorea: China, Südkorea und Japan rücken zusammen
12:08 Südkorea und Japan ringen um Lösung im Handelsstreit
12:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt Übernahme der savedroid AG im Zuge einer Sachkapitalerhöhung ab (deutsch) BTC/CHF 7.075,1500 +1,0426%
12:05 DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,71 ±0,00%
11:48 DGAP-DD: Cliq Digital AG (deutsch) CLIQ DIGITAL AG O.N. 2,99 -0,66%
11:48 Senator: Steuereinnahmen von Onlinehändlern aus China steigen
11:35 DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Tochterfirma Ookam Software GmbH beteiligt sich an führendem Unternehmen für Schulsoftware (deutsch) MEDIQON GROUP AG O.N. 5,65 ±0,00%
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,60 +2,94%
22.12. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.300,98 -0,13%
23.12. Boeing nach 737-Max-Debakel: Chef weg BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
23.12. Lufthansa: Drohende Streiks vertreiben Anleger LUFTHANSA 16,46 -1,29%
23.12. 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
12:37 Streik kostet französische Bahn 400 Millionen Euro Umsatz
12:19 ROUNDUP 2/ Atomkonflikt mit Nordkorea: China, Südkorea und Japan rücken zusammen
12:08 Südkorea und Japan ringen um Lösung im Handelsstreit
12:05 DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt Übernahme der savedroid AG im Zuge einer Sachkapitalerhöhung ab (deutsch) BTC/CHF 7.075,1500 +1,0426%
12:05 DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG (deutsch) EXPEDEON AG NA O.N. 1,71 ±0,00%
Marktberichte
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1077 -0,1303%
10:01 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten in verkürzter Sitzung auf der Stelle BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
08:48 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Ruhiger Handel vor Weihnachten
23.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 13.289 Pkt - BMW unter Druck BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen