DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
2019-12-24 / 12:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*24 December 2019*
*PJSC Polyus*
*Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons
closely associated with them*
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("*Polyus*", the "*Company*") announces that
on 24 December 2019 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited
("*PGIL*") conducted partial release of pledged shares in PJSC Polyus over
22,355,389 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the
Company securing certain obligations of PGIL. PGIL's ownership in the
Company remains unchanged and stays at 78.6%.
*Polyus*
Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top ten gold
miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2017 Ore
Reserves and Mineral Resources, Polyus group ranks second both by
attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold
mining companies.
The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk
and Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).
*Enquiries
Investor & media contact*
Victor Drozdov, Director Business Communications & Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com
*Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them*
*1* *Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated*
a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited
*2* *Reason for the notification*
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said
Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff,
PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC
Polyus
b) Initial Initial notification
notification/
Amendment
*3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor*
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
*4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted*
a) Description of the Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
type of instrument
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Partial release of pledged
shares in PJSC Polyus
securing certain obligations
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A 22,355,389
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Price 22,355,389
- Volume N/A
- Total
e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2019
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock
Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a
Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions
relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For
further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com [1].
2019-12-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Polyus Finance Plc
16 Berkeley Street
W1J 8DZ London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 907 4050
E-mail: sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
Internet: http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
ISIN: XS1533922933
WKN: A19CYF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 943489
End of News DGAP News Service
943489 2019-12-24
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=943489&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 06:45 ET ( 11:45 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?