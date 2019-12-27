PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Results of the share issuance

27.12.2019 - 12:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): MiscellaneousPolyus Finance Plc: Results of the share issuance2019-12-27 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDEDEXCLUSIVELY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OFAN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF SECURITIES IN ANYJURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.**Press Release 27 December 2019**PJSC Polyus**Results of the share issuance*PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") has completed theissuance and placement of ca. 699,965 new ordinary shares (the "NewShares"). The issuance comes in line with the previously announcedintentions to increase the Company's charter capital. New Shares constitutesapproximately 0.52% of total number of issued and outstanding ordinaryshares of the Company.As announced in November 2019, the Company's shareholders had a pre-emptionright to purchase New Shares on a pro rata basis until 23 December 2019. Intotal, eligible shareholders acquired ca. 65 of New Shares.JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, subscribedfor and purchased 699,900 of New Shares.Following the completion of issuance and placement, the Company is holding1,064,404 of treasury shares, including the previously held 364,439.Treasury shares now amount to approximately 0.79% of the total share capitalof the Company on a fully-diluted basis. These shares will be partiallyutilised for a further increase of Polyus' participation interest in SLGold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, and vested under the long-term incentiveplan.The New Shares will become fully transferable following the registration ofthe report on the results of the New Shares issuance by the Bank of Russiain early 2020.*LTIP*In 2016, the Board approved the LTIP, according to which the members of topmanagement of the Company are entitled to a conditional award in the form ofthe Polyus' ordinary shares, which vest upon achievement of financial andnon-financial performance targets. The total number of ordinary shares thatmay vest under the LTIP awards for 2020 will not exceed 444,000 shares.*SL Gold*In 2020, the Company is expected to pay approximately $29 million equivalentin Polyus' treasury shares for a 5% stake and approximately $28 million incash for a 4.8% stake in SL Gold. These payments will be effected inaccordance with the remaining option agreements to consolidate the 100%participation interest in SL Gold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, which wereentered into in July 2017. The Polyus group's current participation interestin SL Gold is 68.2%.*Polyus*Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 goldminers globally with the lowest cost position. 