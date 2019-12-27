DAX ®13.378,97+0,59%TecDAX ®3.040,73-0,55%S&P FUTURE3.250,30+0,18%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
PRESS RELEASE: Polyus Finance Plc: Results of the share issuance
Polyus Finance Plc: Results of the share issuance
2019-12-27 / 12:42
*Press Release 27 December 2019*
*PJSC Polyus*
*Results of the share issuance*
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") has completed the
issuance and placement of ca. 699,965 new ordinary shares (the "New
Shares"). The issuance comes in line with the previously announced
intentions to increase the Company's charter capital. New Shares constitutes
approximately 0.52% of total number of issued and outstanding ordinary
shares of the Company.
As announced in November 2019, the Company's shareholders had a pre-emption
right to purchase New Shares on a pro rata basis until 23 December 2019. In
total, eligible shareholders acquired ca. 65 of New Shares.
JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, subscribed
for and purchased 699,900 of New Shares.
Following the completion of issuance and placement, the Company is holding
1,064,404 of treasury shares, including the previously held 364,439.
Treasury shares now amount to approximately 0.79% of the total share capital
of the Company on a fully-diluted basis. These shares will be partially
utilised for a further increase of Polyus' participation interest in SL
Gold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, and vested under the long-term incentive
plan.
The New Shares will become fully transferable following the registration of
the report on the results of the New Shares issuance by the Bank of Russia
in early 2020.
*LTIP*
In 2016, the Board approved the LTIP, according to which the members of top
management of the Company are entitled to a conditional award in the form of
the Polyus' ordinary shares, which vest upon achievement of financial and
non-financial performance targets. The total number of ordinary shares that
may vest under the LTIP awards for 2020 will not exceed 444,000 shares.
*SL Gold*
In 2020, the Company is expected to pay approximately $29 million equivalent
in Polyus' treasury shares for a 5% stake and approximately $28 million in
cash for a 4.8% stake in SL Gold. These payments will be effected in
accordance with the remaining option agreements to consolidate the 100%
participation interest in SL Gold, the Sukhoi Log deposit JV, which were
entered into in July 2017. The Polyus group's current participation interest
in SL Gold is 68.2%.*Polyus*
Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 gold
miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore
Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by
attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold
mining companies.
The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk
and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
*Enquiries*
*Investor & media contact*
Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com
