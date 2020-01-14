DAX ®13.451,26-0,00%TecDAX ®3.090,45-0,11%S&P FUTURE3.279,00-0,33%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
PRESS RELEASE: publity AG: publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
publity AG: publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main

2020-01-14 / 10:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Press Release *

*publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main*

*Frankfurt 14/01/2020 - *publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor
and asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, is expanding its
own real estate portfolio bundled in its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG.
The purchase agreement for the Westend Carree in Frankfurt am Main has now
been notarised - the closing of the transaction is expected at the end of
January. It has been agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.

The modern property in the direct vicinity of downtown Frankfurt has a total
rental space of 30,550 square meters and a diversified tenant mix of
renowned national and international tenants, including the Max Planck
Institute and the investment bank Natixis. The property is 91 percent let,
the average remaining term of the rental agreements (WALT) is approximately
4 years.

The Westend Carree was built from 1987 to 1989 and extensively renovated in
2009 and 2010. The striking building with its glass and natural stone façade
and landscaped courtyards consists of three building sections, each with six
to eight storeys, and offers a flexible division of space. It has an
underground car park and three separate entrance areas, each with its own
lobby and 13 elevators.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity: "Shortly after the purchase agreement for the
28,000 square meter property Centurion was signed, another ultramodern
property in Frankfurt am Main, Westend Carree, was acquired. This is further
proof of our transaction strength and our excellent network".

The off-market transaction was arranged by Oceans & Company. Furthermore,
publity was advised by the law firm Simmons & Simmons on the purchase of the
property.

*Press Contact:*

Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

*About publity*

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in
office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value
chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate.
With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the
most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company
manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is
characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in
the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to
investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly
efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity
participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited
extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale
segment of Deutsche Börse.

2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),
Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952825

End of News DGAP News Service

952825 2020-01-14



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 04:01 ET ( 09:01 GMT)
