PRESS RELEASE: publity AG: publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estatepublity AG: publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Press Release **publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main**Frankfurt 14/01/2020 - *publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investorand asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, is expanding itsown real estate portfolio bundled in its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG.The purchase agreement for the Westend Carree in Frankfurt am Main has nowbeen notarised - the closing of the transaction is expected at the end ofJanuary. It has been agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.The modern property in the direct vicinity of downtown Frankfurt has a totalrental space of 30,550 square meters and a diversified tenant mix ofrenowned national and international tenants, including the Max PlanckInstitute and the investment bank Natixis. The property is 91 percent let,the average remaining term of the rental agreements (WALT) is approximately4 years.The Westend Carree was built from 1987 to 1989 and extensively renovated in2009 and 2010. The striking building with its glass and natural stone façadeand landscaped courtyards consists of three building sections, each with sixto eight storeys, and offers a flexible division of space. It has anunderground car park and three separate entrance areas, each with its ownlobby and 13 elevators.Thomas Olek, CEO of publity: "Shortly after the purchase agreement for the28,000 square meter property Centurion was signed, another ultramodernproperty in Frankfurt am Main, Westend Carree, was acquired. This is furtherproof of our transaction strength and our excellent network".The off-market transaction was arranged by Oceans & Company. Furthermore,publity was advised by the law firm Simmons & Simmons on the purchase of theproperty.*Press Contact:*Financial Press and Investor Relations:edicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus/ Peggy KropmannsPhone: +49 69 905505-52Mail: publity@edicto.de*About publity*publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised inoffice real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the valuechain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate.With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of themost active players in the real estate market. Currently, the companymanages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity ischaracterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and inthe Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access toinvestment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highlyefficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publityparticipates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limitedextent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scalesegment of Deutsche Börse.2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: publity AGOpernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-460306 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: 0341 26178710Fax: 0341 2617832E-mail: info@publity.deInternet: www.publity.deISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5WKN: 697250, A169GMIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952825End of News DGAP News Service952825 2020-01-14(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)