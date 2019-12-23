PRESS RELEASE: publity AG: publity expands own portfolio in Frankfurt am Main

DAX ®13.298,05-0,16%TecDAX ®3.060,40+0,32%S&P FUTURE3.228,90+0,10%Nasdaq 100 Future8.710,75+0,42%
publity AG: publity expands own portfolio in Frankfurt am Main
DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
publity AG: publity expands own portfolio in Frankfurt am Main
2019-12-23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Frankfurt 23/12/2019 - *publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investor
and asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, is expanding its
own real estate portfolio bundled in its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG.
The purchase agreement for the takeover of the office tower Centurion in
Frankfurt am Main has now been notarised. The transaction will be closed in
the first quarter of 2020. It was agreed not to disclose details of the
purchase price and the seller.
The property in a very good location in Frankfurt's City-West has a total
rental space of more than 28,000 square meters and is 95 percent leased. The
weighted average lease term (WALT) totals 4.2 years. Im Objekt befinden sich
die Deutschlandzentrale des internationalen Finanzkonzerns sowie weitere
namhafte institutionelle Mieter aus der Finanzindustrie.
It is an approx. 75 m high office tower with underground parking, completed
in the nineties and comprehensively revitalized in 2008.
Thomas Olek, CEO of publity: "Once again, we have succeeded in expanding our
portfolio with a state-of-the-art office property in a good location in
Frankfurt am Main with renowned tenants with strong credit ratings - and at
excellent conditions. We are thus underpinning our excellent access to
attractive properties and successfully continuing our growth course".
publity was advised on the purchase of the property by the law firm Simmons
& Simmons.
*Press Contact:*
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de
*About publity*
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in
office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value
chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate.
With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the
most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company
manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is
characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in
the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to
investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly
efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity
participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited
extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale
segment of Deutsche Börse.
