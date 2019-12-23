PRESS RELEASE: publity AG: publity expands own portfolio in Frankfurt am Main

23.12.2019 - 12:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estatepublity AG: publity expands own portfolio in Frankfurt am Main2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Frankfurt 23/12/2019 - *publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508), an investorand asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, is expanding itsown real estate portfolio bundled in its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG.The purchase agreement for the takeover of the office tower Centurion inFrankfurt am Main has now been notarised. The transaction will be closed inthe first quarter of 2020. It was agreed not to disclose details of thepurchase price and the seller.The property in a very good location in Frankfurt's City-West has a totalrental space of more than 28,000 square meters and is 95 percent leased. Theweighted average lease term (WALT) totals 4.2 years. Im Objekt befinden sichdie Deutschlandzentrale des internationalen Finanzkonzerns sowie weiterenamhafte institutionelle Mieter aus der Finanzindustrie.It is an approx. 75 m high office tower with underground parking, completedin the nineties and comprehensively revitalized in 2008.Thomas Olek, CEO of publity: "Once again, we have succeeded in expanding ourportfolio with a state-of-the-art office property in a good location inFrankfurt am Main with renowned tenants with strong credit ratings - and atexcellent conditions. We are thus underpinning our excellent access toattractive properties and successfully continuing our growth course".publity was advised on the purchase of the property by the law firm Simmons& Simmons.*Press Contact:*Financial Press and Investor Relations:edicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus/ Peggy KropmannsPhone: +49 69 905505-52Mail: publity@edicto.de*About publity*publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised inoffice real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the valuechain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate.With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of themost active players in the real estate market. Currently, the companymanages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity ischaracterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and inthe Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access toinvestment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highlyefficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publityparticipates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limitedextent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scalesegment of Deutsche Börse.2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: publity AGOpernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-460306 Frankfurt am MainGermanyPhone: 0341 26178710Fax: 0341 2617832E-mail: info@publity.deInternet: www.publity.deISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5WKN: 697250, A169GMIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 942339End of News DGAP News Service942339 2019-12-23(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)