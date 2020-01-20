DAX ®13.537,08+0,08%TecDAX ®3.174,13+0,68%S&P FUTURE3.321,80-0,09%Nasdaq 100 Future9.174,50+0,42%
PRESS RELEASE: Revelo Agrees to Sell its Generative NSR Royalty Portfolio to EMX Royalty Corp
DGAP-News: Revelo Resources Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Revelo Agrees to Sell its Generative NSR Royalty Portfolio to EMX Royalty
Corp
2020-01-20 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - *Revelo
Resources Corp.* (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") is pleased to
announce that the Company has agreed in principle to sell to EMX Royalty
Corp. (TSXV: EMX [1]) ("EMX") 20 generative net smelter return ("NSR")
royalty interests over exploration properties for a cash total of US$1.5
million. The NSR royalty interests being sold include 11 generative NSR
royalty interests on projects currently owned by third parties, and 9 NSR
royalty interests on properties held by Revelo. Consummation of the
transaction is subject to finalization of appropriate due diligence by EMX
together with the execution of definitive documentation.
Revelo will use the proceeds of the sale to pay back a loan due to EMX
totalling approximately CAD$520,000 together with portions of a loan due to
Term Oil Inc. (see news releases dated February 27, 2018 and October 3,
2019).
Subsequent to the completion of the transaction, Revelo plans to implement
other corporate initiatives to put the company onto a firm basis for future
activities and success. These actions will be advised in due course.
*Summary of Generative Royalty Interests to be Sold*
Revelo's 11 generative NSR royalty interests on projects currently owned by
third parties are as follows:
*Project Name* *Hectares *Principal *NSR *Current
(Approx')* Commodities* Royalty Project Owner*
Interes
t*
San Guillermo 12,000 Au-Ag 0.5% AM Austral Gold
Ltd
Reprado 2,700 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold
Ltd
Limbo 5,600 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold
Ltd
Magallanes 1,000 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold
Ltd
Victoria Norte 38,400 Au-Ag / Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Hochschild
Mining PLC
Q'Inti 100 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Masglas
America Corp
Los Azules 3,700 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Masglas
America Corp
Kolla 3,900 Au-Cu-Ag 1.0% PM Masglas
Kananchiari / 0.5% America Corp
BM
San Valentino 1,100 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM Atacama Copper
Explor'
T4 1,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama Copper
Explor'
Las Animas 3,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama Copper
Explor'
Revelo's 9 generative NSR royalty interests covering wholly-owned projects
are as follows:
*Project Name* *Hectares *Principal *NSR
(Approx')* Commodities* Royalty
Interest*
Victoria Sur 6,600 Au-Ag-Cu 1.0% AM
Arrieros 14,000 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AM
Redondo-Veronica 5,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM
Block 2 3,300 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM
Block 3 10,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM
Block 4 4,200 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM
Cerro Blanco 6,500 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AM
Cerro Buenos Aires 7,700 Cu-Mo-Au-Ag 1.0% AM
Morros Blancos 7,900 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM
*(*AM = All Metals / PM = Precious Metals / BM = Base Metals)
*Qualified Person*
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, PhD., Certified Professional Geoscientist (CPG), an
independent geological consultant to Revelo, is the Company's Qualified
Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 _Standards of
Disclosures for Mineral Projects_ of the Canadian Securities Administrators
and has verified the data disclosed and approved the written disclosure of
the technical information contained in this news release.
*ABOUT REVELO*
Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for
copper, gold and silver located along proven mineral belts in one of the
world's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a combination of
wholly owned projects (for self-funded exploration, or available for option,
joint venture or sale), some of which are subject to option agreements,
shareholdings in third-party companies (including spun-out companies), and
royalty interests (non-producing to date). Revelo's total exposure to mineral
tenements in northern Chile, either wholly owned or through royalty
interests, is around 200,000 hectares.
Revelo is a Canadian company and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange
(TSX-V: RVL). For more information, please visit Revelo's website at
www.reveloresources.com [2]
*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
*
Michael Winn, Chairman
*INVESTOR CONTACT*
Timothy J Beale *|* President & CEO
T: +1 604 687-5544 *|*
info@reveloresources.com *|*
www.reveloresources.com [3]
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory
Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of
this release.
*FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT*
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed
"forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than
statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that
Revelo expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally,
but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates",
"believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and
similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may",
"could" or "should" occur. Although Revelo believes the expectations
expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable
assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and
actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking
statements.
*REVELO PROJECT LOCATION MAP*
[4]
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3761/51624_18280391c49e5a45_003full.jpg
[4]
*Note:* Coloured blocks represent properties in which Revelo has interests.
Refer to the legend for more details.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51624 [5]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51624
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Revelo Resources Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA7613661031
EQS News ID: 957175
End of News DGAP News Service
957175 2020-01-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9595923b8eaf56db39bcfb57997475cc&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ed1612ed107ba3c373685b933f67ba&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b9078ddb4979c74249d6de0d11402&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=13918b2e44ce42570f9523f2d54552d1&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9be215bbc4f7da3bd0351e1f17abe6ba&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 08:30 ET ( 13:30 GMT)
