PRESS RELEASE: Revelo Agrees to Sell its Generative NSR Royalty Portfolio to EMX Royalty Corp

20.01.2020 - 14:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:30

08:30

13:30

DGAP-News: Revelo Resources Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousRevelo Agrees to Sell its Generative NSR Royalty Portfolio to EMX RoyaltyCorp2020-01-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - *ReveloResources Corp.* (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") is pleased toannounce that the Company has agreed in principle to sell to EMX RoyaltyCorp. (TSXV: EMX [1]) ("EMX") 20 generative net smelter return ("NSR")royalty interests over exploration properties for a cash total of US$1.5million. The NSR royalty interests being sold include 11 generative NSRroyalty interests on projects currently owned by third parties, and 9 NSRroyalty interests on properties held by Revelo. Consummation of thetransaction is subject to finalization of appropriate due diligence by EMXtogether with the execution of definitive documentation.Revelo will use the proceeds of the sale to pay back a loan due to EMXtotalling approximately CAD$520,000 together with portions of a loan due toTerm Oil Inc. (see news releases dated February 27, 2018 and October 3,2019).Subsequent to the completion of the transaction, Revelo plans to implementother corporate initiatives to put the company onto a firm basis for futureactivities and success. These actions will be advised in due course.*Summary of Generative Royalty Interests to be Sold*Revelo's 11 generative NSR royalty interests on projects currently owned bythird parties are as follows:*Project Name* *Hectares *Principal *NSR *Current(Approx')* Commodities* Royalty Project Owner*Interest*San Guillermo 12,000 Au-Ag 0.5% AM Austral GoldLtdReprado 2,700 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral GoldLtdLimbo 5,600 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral GoldLtdMagallanes 1,000 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral GoldLtdVictoria Norte 38,400 Au-Ag / Cu-Mo 2.0% AM HochschildMining PLCQ'Inti 100 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM MasglasAmerica CorpLos Azules 3,700 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM MasglasAmerica CorpKolla 3,900 Au-Cu-Ag 1.0% PM MasglasKananchiari / 0.5% America CorpBMSan Valentino 1,100 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM Atacama CopperExplor'T4 1,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama CopperExplor'Las Animas 3,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama CopperExplor'Revelo's 9 generative NSR royalty interests covering wholly-owned projectsare as follows:*Project Name* *Hectares *Principal *NSR(Approx')* Commodities* RoyaltyInterest*Victoria Sur 6,600 Au-Ag-Cu 1.0% AMArrieros 14,000 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AMRedondo-Veronica 5,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AMBlock 2 3,300 Cu-Mo 1.0% AMBlock 3 10,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AMBlock 4 4,200 Cu-Mo 1.0% AMCerro Blanco 6,500 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AMCerro Buenos Aires 7,700 Cu-Mo-Au-Ag 1.0% AMMorros Blancos 7,900 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM*(*AM = All Metals / PM = Precious Metals / BM = Base Metals)*Qualified Person*Dr. Demetrius Pohl, PhD., Certified Professional Geoscientist (CPG), anindependent geological consultant to Revelo, is the Company's QualifiedPerson for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 _Standards ofDisclosures for Mineral Projects_ of the Canadian Securities Administratorsand has verified the data disclosed and approved the written disclosure ofthe technical information contained in this news release.*ABOUT REVELO*Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective forcopper, gold and silver located along proven mineral belts in one of theworld's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a combination ofwholly owned projects (for self-funded exploration, or available for option,joint venture or sale), some of which are subject to option agreements,shareholdings in third-party companies (including spun-out companies), androyalty interests (non-producing to date). Revelo's total exposure to mineraltenements in northern Chile, either wholly owned or through royaltyinterests, is around 200,000 hectares.Revelo is a Canadian company and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange(TSX-V: RVL). For more information, please visit Revelo's website atwww.reveloresources.com [2]*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARDMichael Winn, Chairman*INVESTOR CONTACT*Timothy J Beale *|* President & CEOT: +1 604 687-5544 *|*info@reveloresources.com *|*www.reveloresources.com [3]Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry RegulatoryOrganization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy ofthis release.*FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT*This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed"forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other thanstatements of historical fact, that address events or developments thatRevelo expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-lookingstatements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally,but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates","believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" andsimilar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may","could" or "should" occur. Although Revelo believes the expectationsexpressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonableassumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance andactual results may differ materially from those in forward-lookingstatements.*REVELO PROJECT LOCATION MAP*[4]To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3761/51624_18280391c49e5a45_003full.jpg[4]*Note:* Coloured blocks represent properties in which Revelo has interests.Refer to the legend for more details.To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51624 [5]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51624News Source: Newsfile2020-01-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Revelo Resources Corp.CanadaISIN: CA7613661031EQS News ID: 957175End of News DGAP News Service957175 2020-01-201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9595923b8eaf56db39bcfb57997475cc&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ed1612ed107ba3c373685b933f67ba&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b9078ddb4979c74249d6de0d11402&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=13918b2e44ce42570f9523f2d54552d1&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9be215bbc4f7da3bd0351e1f17abe6ba&application_id=957175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)