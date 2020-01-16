PRESS RELEASE: RIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market for technical building equipment - Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)

16.01.2020 - 09:35 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): AgreementRIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market fortechnical building equipment - Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)2020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.16-January-2020*RIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market fortechnical building equipment**Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)*Stuttgart, Germany, 16 January 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leadingprovider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announcedthe conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with a leading French provider with asubsidiary in Germany in the field of technical building equipment.With MTWO and iTWO 4.0, industry solutions such as technical buildingequipment can now be easily configured and new markets can be entered. WithMTWO, the sales cycle can also be reduced to less than 1 month or by 80% andGo Live can be achieved in record time thanks to the standard platform."In Germany itself, the industry revenue in the technical building equipmentsector reaches approx. 140 billion euros with a huge IT user potential of1.6 million employees. In terms of CAPEX and OPEX costs of all buildings,the technical building equipment sector represents approx. 40% of thelifecycle costs of a building. For RIB this opens up a huge new customerpotential. If the strong demand for MTWO and iTWO in recent weeks continues,I am pleased that RIB will create many new jobs in Germany in 2020. WithMTWO and iTWO technology, technical building equipment projects can besimulated, optimised and produced efficiently and cost-effectively in allphases. The market is dominated by international technology groups such asSchneider Electric SE and Siemens, which, like RIB, have set themselves thegoal of digitizing the construction industry and developing climate-neutralcities and infrastructure for the next generation", says Erik von Stebut,Managing director/authorized signatory of RIB in Germany.*About RIB Group*RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. Thecompany creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies forconstruction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide.iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's firstenterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration forconstruction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners,etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIBSoftware SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer inconstruction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new workingmethods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB isheadquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on theprime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,500 talentsin more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform theconstruction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the21st century.2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: RIB Software SEVaihinger Str. 15170567 StuttgartGermanyPhone: +49 (0)711-7873-0Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311E-mail: info@rib-software.comInternet: www.rib-software.comISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6WKN: A0Z2XNIndices: SDAX, TecDAX,Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 954781End of News DGAP News Service954781 2020-01-16(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)