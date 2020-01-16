PRESS RELEASE: RIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market for technical building equipment - Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)

DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%S&P FUTURE3.324,90+0,27%Nasdaq 100 Future9.154,25+0,23%
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market for
technical building equipment - Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)
2020-01-16 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
16-January-2020
*RIB Software SE achieves breakthrough in the 140 billion euro market for
technical building equipment*
*Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2020)*
Stuttgart, Germany, 16 January 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading
provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced
the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with a leading French provider with a
subsidiary in Germany in the field of technical building equipment.
With MTWO and iTWO 4.0, industry solutions such as technical building
equipment can now be easily configured and new markets can be entered. With
MTWO, the sales cycle can also be reduced to less than 1 month or by 80% and
Go Live can be achieved in record time thanks to the standard platform.
"In Germany itself, the industry revenue in the technical building equipment
sector reaches approx. 140 billion euros with a huge IT user potential of
1.6 million employees. In terms of CAPEX and OPEX costs of all buildings,
the technical building equipment sector represents approx. 40% of the
lifecycle costs of a building. For RIB this opens up a huge new customer
potential. If the strong demand for MTWO and iTWO in recent weeks continues,
I am pleased that RIB will create many new jobs in Germany in 2020. With
MTWO and iTWO technology, technical building equipment projects can be
simulated, optimised and produced efficiently and cost-effectively in all
phases. The market is dominated by international technology groups such as
Schneider Electric SE and Siemens, which, like RIB, have set themselves the
goal of digitizing the construction industry and developing climate-neutral
cities and infrastructure for the next generation", says Erik von Stebut,
Managing director/authorized signatory of RIB in Germany.
*About RIB Group*
RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The
company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for
construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide.
iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first
enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for
construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners,
etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB
Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in
construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working
methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is
headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the
prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,500 talents
in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the
construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the
21st century.
2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 954781
End of News DGAP News Service
954781 2020-01-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 03:35 ET ( 08:35 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|19,22
|-1,18%
|EUR
|-0,23
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|08.01.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Neutral
|19.12.
|BERENBERG
|Positiv
|19.12.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Neutral
