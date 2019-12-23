Press Release: Roche enters licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

23.12.2019 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

01:00

06:00

Roche obtains the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001,Sarepta's investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchennemuscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United StatesAt closing, Roche will pay an upfront of $750million in cash and$400million worth in equitySarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7billion in regulatory and salesmilestones, plus royalties on net salesSarepta will continue to be responsible for clinical development andmanufacturing of SRP-9001 with global clinical development costs sharedequally with RocheBasel, 23 December 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and SareptaTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), today announced the signing of alicensing agreement providing Roche exclusive commercial rights toSRP-9001 (AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin), Sarepta's investigationalgene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), outside the UnitedStates. Under the terms of the agreement, Sarepta will receive anupfront payment of $750million in cash and $400million in equity. Inaddition, Sarepta is eligible to receive regulatory and sales milestones,and royalties on net sales. Roche and Sarepta will equally share globaldevelopment expenses.This collaboration demonstrates Roche's commitment to gene therapy andits transformational potential for patients. It combines Roche's globalreach, commercial presence and regulatory expertise with Sarepta's genetherapy candidate for DMD to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patientsoutside the United States. DMD is an X-linked rare degenerativeneuromuscular disorder causing severe progressive muscle loss andpremature death. SRP-9001, currently in clinical development for DMD, isdesigned to deliver the microdystrophin-encoding gene directly to themuscle tissue for the targeted production of the microdystrophinprotein.Commenting on this new collaboration James Sabry, head of Roche PharmaPartnering said, "We are excited to enter this licensing agreement withSarepta. By working together to provide SRP-9001 to patients, we hope tofundamentally transform the lives of patients and families living withthis devastating disorder for which there are currently only limitedtreatment options."Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta, said, "As amission-driven organization, we are inspired to partner with Roche withthe goal of bringing SRP-9001 to patients outside the United States.This collaboration will not only increase the speed with which SRP-9001could benefit patients outside the United States, but will also greatlyexpand the scope of territories within which we could potentially launchSRP-9001 to improve and save lives."As part of the agreement, Roche also obtains an option to acquireex-U.S. rights to certain future DMD-specific programs from Sarepta, inexchange for separate milestone and royalty considerations, and costsharing.The transaction is subject to the expiration or termination of thewaiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of1976 and other customary conditions. The parties anticipate that theagreement will close in the first quarter of 2020.About RocheRoche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused onadvancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths ofpharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche theleader in personalised healthcare a strategy that aims to fit theright treatment to each patient in the best way possible.Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiatedmedicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmologyand diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the worldleader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, anda frontrunner in diabetes management.Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution tosociety. The company also aims to improve patient access to medicalinnovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirtymedicines developed by Roche are included in the World HealthOrganization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-savingantibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for theeleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the mostsustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow JonesSustainability Indices (DJSI).The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member ofthe Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in ChugaiPharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6arCts0lhn-kTpCuDAWN7Lls3_sFMOSTfGmeEB2iCKuEKcZ9axCcG8db6UamwEoyCDVksgZ3ehOICVF4Bw7lKQwww.roche.com.About Duchenne Muscular DystrophyDMD is an X-linked rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder causingsevere progressive muscle loss and premature death. One of the mostcommon fatal genetic disorders, DMD affects approximately one in every3,500 - 5,000 male births worldwide.All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.Roche Group Media RelationsPhone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N7A-jH1UkilTstHElK8egLncuaw_-KKGyem__x-CTCQKLXpM1LnyZKGzOw_Tif3sIrZlyCZYDlCrynGO6CPOUdb1mTu4dHLj1eJHEuGcaAWl3-Xk-KW7_c3yuHXpmlgumedia.relations@roche.com- Nicolas Dunant (Head)- Patrick Barth- Daniel Grotzky- Karsten Kleine- Nathalie Meetz- Barbara von SchnurbeinAttachmentRoche_MediaRelease_23122019https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6afd3168-8a25-4f5d-87e7-57c737793d78(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)