Press Release: Roche enters licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to improve the...

Press Release: Roche enters licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min.


Roche obtains the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001,
Sarepta's investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States

At closing, Roche will pay an upfront of $750million in cash and
$400million worth in equity

Sarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7billion in regulatory and sales
milestones, plus royalties on net sales

Sarepta will continue to be responsible for clinical development and
manufacturing of SRP-9001 with global clinical development costs shared
equally with Roche

Basel, 23 December 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and Sarepta
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), today announced the signing of a
licensing agreement providing Roche exclusive commercial rights to
SRP-9001 (AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin), Sarepta's investigational
gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), outside the United
States. Under the terms of the agreement, Sarepta will receive an
upfront payment of $750million in cash and $400million in equity. In
addition, Sarepta is eligible to receive regulatory and sales milestones,
and royalties on net sales. Roche and Sarepta will equally share global
development expenses.



This collaboration demonstrates Roche's commitment to gene therapy and
its transformational potential for patients. It combines Roche's global
reach, commercial presence and regulatory expertise with Sarepta's gene
therapy candidate for DMD to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patients
outside the United States. DMD is an X-linked rare degenerative
neuromuscular disorder causing severe progressive muscle loss and
premature death. SRP-9001, currently in clinical development for DMD, is
designed to deliver the microdystrophin-encoding gene directly to the
muscle tissue for the targeted production of the microdystrophin
protein.



Commenting on this new collaboration James Sabry, head of Roche Pharma
Partnering said, "We are excited to enter this licensing agreement with
Sarepta. By working together to provide SRP-9001 to patients, we hope to
fundamentally transform the lives of patients and families living with
this devastating disorder for which there are currently only limited
treatment options."



Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta, said, "As a
mission-driven organization, we are inspired to partner with Roche with
the goal of bringing SRP-9001 to patients outside the United States.
This collaboration will not only increase the speed with which SRP-9001
could benefit patients outside the United States, but will also greatly
expand the scope of territories within which we could potentially launch
SRP-9001 to improve and save lives."



As part of the agreement, Roche also obtains an option to acquire
ex-U.S. rights to certain future DMD-specific programs from Sarepta, in
exchange for separate milestone and royalty considerations, and cost
sharing.



The transaction is subject to the expiration or termination of the
waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of
1976 and other customary conditions. The parties anticipate that the
agreement will close in the first quarter of 2020.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In
2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8
billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of
the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6arCts0lhn-kTpCuDAWN7Lls3_sFMOSTfGmeEB2iCKuEKcZ9axCcG8db6UamwEoyCDVksgZ3ehOICVF4Bw7lKQ
www.roche.com.



About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is an X-linked rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder causing
severe progressive muscle loss and premature death. One of the most
common fatal genetic disorders, DMD affects approximately one in every
3,500 - 5,000 male births worldwide.



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N7A-jH1UkilTstHElK8egLncuaw_-KKGyem__x-CTCQKLXpM1LnyZKGzOw_Tif3sIrZlyCZYDlCrynGO6CPOUdb1mTu4dHLj1eJHEuGcaAWl3-Xk-KW7_c3yuHXpmlgu
media.relations@roche.com

- Nicolas Dunant (Head)

- Patrick Barth

- Daniel Grotzky

- Karsten Kleine

- Nathalie Meetz

- Barbara von Schnurbein





Attachment


Roche_MediaRelease_23122019
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6afd3168-8a25-4f5d-87e7-57c737793d78








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
