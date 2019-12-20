PRESS RELEASE: Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through its over-subscribed public share purchase offer

20.12.2019 - 19:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Share BuybackRocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own sharesthrough its over-subscribed public share purchase offer2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THEUNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICHTHE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS AREAPPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESSRELEASE.*Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through itsover-subscribed public share purchase offer **Berlin, December 20, 2019 *- Based on the public share purchase offer byRocket Internet SE, a total number of 19,300,452 shares have been tenderedto the company during the acceptance period. This includes 11,219,841 sharestendered by United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG (correspondingto 100.00% of all shares held by United Internet Investments Holding AG &Co. KG in Rocket Internet).The offer by Rocket Internet was for a maximum of up to 15,076,729 shares(ISIN DE000A12UKK6 / WKN A12UKK) corresponding to a maximum of up to 10.00%of the company's registered share capital. Since a total of 19,300,452shares were tendered during the acceptance period, declarations ofacceptance were only considered proportionally to ensure equal treatment.The acceptance ratio is 78.12%. The portion of shares tendered by UnitedInternet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG that could not be accepted byRocket Internet as part of the offer (relating to 2,455,358 shares), OliverSamwer agreed to personally acquire at the offer price within the next sixmonths.It is expected, that the custodian banks will transfer the tendered andaccepted shares from the customer accounts against payment of the offerprice between December 27, 2019 and December 31, 2019.Rocket Internet now holds 15,076,675 own shares (treasury shares),corresponding to c. 10.00% of the issued share capital. It is currentlyintended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the share capital.In addition, and as announced on December 9, 2019, the company has tendered8,135,804 shares of United Internet AG (c. 4.0% of the share capital) intothe public share buyback offer of United Internet for up to 9,000,000shares. United Internet was able to accept all tendered shares.END*Media Contact *T: +49 30 300 13 18 68E: media@rocket-internet.com*About Rocket Internet*Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-basedbusiness models. It provides operational support to its companies and helpsthem scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests incomplementary internet and technology companies globally to build out itsnetwork. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number ofcountries around the world. Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt StockExchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. Forfurther information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.*Disclaimer / Important Note*This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the UnitedStates, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to orintended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is acitizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or otherjurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use wouldbe contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration orlicensing within such jurisdiction.Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched,distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in eachcase neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any othermeans or instruments of business communication between single states orforeign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the UnitedStates of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax,electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this releaseor any other documents related to this release may also not be distributedor submitted to or within the United States of America.These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or asolicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the UnitedStates, Germany or any other jurisdiction.Contact:Investor Relations:investorrelations@rocket-internet.com2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rocket Internet SECharlottenstrasse 410969 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.comInternet: www.rocket-internet.comISIN: DE000A12UKK6WKN: A12UKKIndices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock ExchangeEQS News ID: 941997End of News DGAP News Service941997 2019-12-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)