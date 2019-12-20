DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.498,53+0,43%NASDAQ 1008.681,24+0,46%
PRESS RELEASE: Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through its over-subscribed public share purchase offer
DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares
through its over-subscribed public share purchase offer
2019-12-20 / 19:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through its
over-subscribed public share purchase offer *
*Berlin, December 20, 2019 *- Based on the public share purchase offer by
Rocket Internet SE, a total number of 19,300,452 shares have been tendered
to the company during the acceptance period. This includes 11,219,841 shares
tendered by United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG (corresponding
to 100.00% of all shares held by United Internet Investments Holding AG &
Co. KG in Rocket Internet).
The offer by Rocket Internet was for a maximum of up to 15,076,729 shares
(ISIN DE000A12UKK6 / WKN A12UKK) corresponding to a maximum of up to 10.00%
of the company's registered share capital. Since a total of 19,300,452
shares were tendered during the acceptance period, declarations of
acceptance were only considered proportionally to ensure equal treatment.
The acceptance ratio is 78.12%. The portion of shares tendered by United
Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG that could not be accepted by
Rocket Internet as part of the offer (relating to 2,455,358 shares), Oliver
Samwer agreed to personally acquire at the offer price within the next six
months.
It is expected, that the custodian banks will transfer the tendered and
accepted shares from the customer accounts against payment of the offer
price between December 27, 2019 and December 31, 2019.
Rocket Internet now holds 15,076,675 own shares (treasury shares),
corresponding to c. 10.00% of the issued share capital. It is currently
intended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the share capital.
In addition, and as announced on December 9, 2019, the company has tendered
8,135,804 shares of United Internet AG (c. 4.0% of the share capital) into
the public share buyback offer of United Internet for up to 9,000,000
shares. United Internet was able to accept all tendered shares.
*Media Contact *
T: +49 30 300 13 18 68
E: media@rocket-internet.com
*About Rocket Internet*
Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based
business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps
them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in
complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its
network. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number of
countries around the world. Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For
further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.
