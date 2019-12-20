DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.498,53+0,43%NASDAQ 1008.681,24+0,46%
PRESS RELEASE: Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through its over-subscribed public share purchase offer

DGAP-News: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares
through its over-subscribed public share purchase offer

2019-12-20 / 19:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE
APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS
RELEASE.

*Rocket Internet SE has purchased 15,076,675 own shares through its
over-subscribed public share purchase offer *

*Berlin, December 20, 2019 *- Based on the public share purchase offer by
Rocket Internet SE, a total number of 19,300,452 shares have been tendered
to the company during the acceptance period. This includes 11,219,841 shares
tendered by United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG (corresponding
to 100.00% of all shares held by United Internet Investments Holding AG &
Co. KG in Rocket Internet).

The offer by Rocket Internet was for a maximum of up to 15,076,729 shares
(ISIN DE000A12UKK6 / WKN A12UKK) corresponding to a maximum of up to 10.00%
of the company's registered share capital. Since a total of 19,300,452
shares were tendered during the acceptance period, declarations of
acceptance were only considered proportionally to ensure equal treatment.
The acceptance ratio is 78.12%. The portion of shares tendered by United
Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG that could not be accepted by
Rocket Internet as part of the offer (relating to 2,455,358 shares), Oliver
Samwer agreed to personally acquire at the offer price within the next six
months.

It is expected, that the custodian banks will transfer the tendered and
accepted shares from the customer accounts against payment of the offer
price between December 27, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Rocket Internet now holds 15,076,675 own shares (treasury shares),
corresponding to c. 10.00% of the issued share capital. It is currently
intended to cancel the repurchased shares and reduce the share capital.

In addition, and as announced on December 9, 2019, the company has tendered
8,135,804 shares of United Internet AG (c. 4.0% of the share capital) into
the public share buyback offer of United Internet for up to 9,000,000
shares. United Internet was able to accept all tendered shares.
*Media Contact *

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

*About Rocket Internet*

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based
business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps
them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in
complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its
network. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number of
countries around the world. Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the MDAX index. For
further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.

*Disclaimer / Important Note*

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United
States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or
intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a
citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other
jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would
be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or
licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched,
distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each
case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other
means or instruments of business communication between single states or
foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United
States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax,
electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release
or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed
or submitted to or within the United States of America.

These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United
States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
investorrelations@rocket-internet.com

2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 300 13 1800
Fax: +49 (0)30 300 13 1899
E-mail: investorrelations@rocket-internet.com
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6
WKN: A12UKK
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 941997

End of News DGAP News Service

941997 2019-12-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 13:34 ET ( 18:34 GMT)
