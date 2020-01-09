DAX ®13.495,06+1,31%TecDAX ®3.095,28+1,68%Dow Jones28.893,79+0,52%NASDAQ 1008.956,04+0,49%
PRESS RELEASE: Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa complete

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min.


DGAP-News: Senvion Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa complete

2020-01-09 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa complete*

*- Sale of European Onshore Service business to Siemens Gamesa closed
successfully following unconditional regulatory approval*

*- Sale of Portuguese blade production facility expected to be closed within
Q1 2020*

*- Approx. 70% of jobs at Senvion secured*

*Hamburg: *Senvion today announced that the sale of its European Onshore
Service business and intellectual property to Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy (SGRE) has been concluded successfully. The European Commission had
approved the transaction unconditionally, including the sale of Senvion's
wind turbine blade manufacturing facility located in Vagos (Portugal), on 20
December 2019.

*Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion:* "Being able to complete this part of the
transaction today is an important achievement after a prolonged and
difficult period of uncertainty. We have been able to secure around 70% of
all jobs at Senvion with this transaction. This is the result of a
tremendous effort by the entire team. I am convinced that Siemens Gamesa
will be a good new home for all employees transferring there today. I am
also proud that Senvion and the knowledge and skills developed at here will
live on this way and continue to contribute to the future of energy."

*Dr. Thorsten Bieg, Partner at GÖRG who joined the Management Board as
a restructuring expert:* "Speaking for the self-administration, being able
to close the sale of the European Onshore Service business today is a
significant milestone and brings us one step closer to completing the
proceedings for the remainder of the business. I would like to thank all
stakeholders, particularly our main creditors, for their support in getting
to this point."

Senvion Deutschland GmbH - and its European subsidiaries - was acquired by
SGRE as part of the transaction and will operate as a pure service provider
within Siemens Gamesa's Service Unit effective immediately.

The acquisition of all the shares in Senvion's wind turbine blade production
facility Ria Blades, S.A. in Vagos, Portugal, by SGRE is expected to be
closed within due course, once final closing conditions have been fulfilled.

*Press contact:*
Maximilian Karpf
Phone: +44 7970 716953
Email: maximilian.karpf@kekstcnc.com

2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.




Archive at www.dgap.de
950457 2020-01-09



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 12:23 ET ( 17:23 GMT)

